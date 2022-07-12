Auchterarder home food business owner dreams of opening Scotland’s first Michelin starred Indian restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Auchterarder home food business owner dreams of opening Scotland’s first Michelin starred Indian restaurant

Anuradha (Anjali) Thetal is the queen of spice in Fife.
By Julia Bryce
July 12 2022, 5.00pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Anjali Thatal in her home cooking. Picture by Mrs Photoshoot/Magdalena Ostrowska
Anjali Thatal in her home cooking. Picture by Mrs Photoshoot/Magdalena Ostrowska

She spent months grinding spices with a small mortar and pestle by hand to meet customer demand before finally investing in a grinder that has now cut her time making spices considerably.

It takes her days to prepare her homemade Indian food that customers rightfully rave about, and since launching during pandemic in July 2020, her business, Anjali Nimto, has grown from strength to strength.

Some of Anjali’s spices. Picture credit: Magdalena Ostrowska of Mrs Photoshoot.

She runs her operation from her home in Auchterarder with her husband, Swayam Roka, while looking after two young children.

Anjali moved to Scotland just nine years ago from Sikkim in India in 2013 where the food is very light spiced, features more soup-inspired dishes and has Chinese influence.

Curry tour of India

Nimto means ‘invitation’ in her regional language and Anjali Nimto is an invitation to sample a range of dishes from across the country. Anjali calls it her “curry tour of India”.

Staring with 12 customers, Anjali and her husband now cater to 20 people per week with demand growing daily. Customers have to book in quick if they want to sample the food.

Anjali (right) with her husband Swayam Roka (left)

“Each week I pick a region, like Mumbai (or Bombay as it used to be called) and I do everything that week themed around it. From the starters right through to the desserts.

“I’ve always struggled to get a good Indian meal so I wanted to showcase my culture and show what Indian food actually is. I think that’s why people stay with us.

“I’ll also share the story of the curry and where its influences come from.

“We’ve had people say they’ve never tried anything like it before, and some have even questioned if it is an Indian meal as they aren’t used to this style of cooking.”

A variety of dishes Anjali has served up in the past.

How it works?

Running a set offering every week the menu is released on her Facebook page on Monday morning and orders must be in by Friday afternoon/evening. Customers then collect their orders on Saturday from 4pm until 7.30pm.

The set menu, which varies in price from around £17 to £20 features starters and a main course with rice, and dessert, sides or additionals like poppadoms can also be added to orders at an extra cost.

One of the dishes available.

Sides usually feature bread, salad, riata and more, and Anjali says it takes her days to prepare the food. While she hasn’t been able to support as many local businesses with her venture as she had hoped due costs, everything is made fresh and hand cut.

“We make our own spices which takes a lot of time. Everything is hand cut and we don’t use anything frozen.

Another dish Anjali has made.

“My husband helps me in the kitchen. While he isn’t a chef he worked in Gleneagles for 10 years, so he’s got a good eye for detail.”

Dishes on previous menus have included a burger-style vada pau with spiced potato and red and green chutney, kholapuri chicken which has been marinated in various spices for 24 hours, Persian salli boti lamb dish, shahi murgh korma and sungur ko masa which is a pork belly dish slow cooked in red dry chilli and tomatoes.

Passion for cooking

Starting to cook for her family at home the age of 12, Anjali has always been passionate about her roots.

With her siblings and father out working and her mother overseeing their house build project, making sure the household was fed was left in Anjali’s hands.

Anjali cooking. Picture credit: Magdalena Ostrowska of Mrs Photoshoot.

“Feeding people is something I love to do. I’ve made a lot of friends in Scotland over food,” she added.

The 39-year old now also works at Capability Scotland’s Upper Springland’s day centre where she has run multiple Bollywood themed days.

It was the clients and staff who persuaded Anjali to start her own business after sampling her curries.

One of Anjali’s desserts<span style="font-size: 16px">.</span>

Kitchen takeovers to her own Michelin starred Indian restaurant

Anjali has a burning desire to bring as many people together over good food.

Popping up in local venues including The Smiddy Haugh in Auchterarder for kitchen takeovers, her dream is to own her own Michelin starred Indian restaurant and put the cuisine on the map in Fife.

Plating up at a pop-up.

“The main motive behind doing these events is that I really want people to sit and experience the meal.

“My aim is to have a Michelin star Indian restaurant and I want people to really enjoy the food. That will take a long time, but I would love that.

Anjali’s dream is to have her own Michelin starred restaurant.

“We’ve had a few offers to do more events like these in the area. We’re hoping to do one in August and maybe July if we have time.

“We might even look at doing more Indian street food, too.”

