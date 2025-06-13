5 Perth ice cream shops and dessert parlours you’ll want to pay a visit to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Perth ice cream shops and dessert parlours you’ll want to pay a visit to

The Fair City is home to some excellent shops and parlours. Here are the very best.

A tub of ice cream from Marini's Takeaway in Perth.
A cake from Ice Cloud.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce & Jacob Smith

Despite being one of the smaller cities in Scotland, Perth has an abundance of ice cream shops and dessert parlours.

These shops serve everything from waffle-croissant mashups to tubs filled with timeless ice cream flavours.

Put simply, the Fair City has something for every sweet tooth.

With summer upon us, now is the perfect time to head out and try the best spots the city has to offer.

HD Caffè

This sleek dessert parlour opened in December 2023 and boasts a menu that’s overflowing with indulgent options.

These range from chocolate waffles topped with Belgian milk chocolate drip and stracciatella ice cream to sticky toffee pudding.

The waffles, French toast and croffles – a croissant-waffle hybrid – are all light and crisp, providing the perfect foundations for other ingredients to shine.

A dish of ice cream and waffles from HD Caffe
The waffles have a brilliant texture. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

And shine they do. HD Caffè’s ice cream – of which there are 12 flavours – is refreshing and creamy. Fruit toppings are fresh and chocolate sauces arrestingly rich.

The vast range of desserts served by the café makes it a destination spot for those craving something indulgent.

After all, why order just an ice cream when you can have the ice cream and so much more.

Address: 226-232 High Street, Perth PH1 5PA

Stewart Tower Dairy

When it comes to ice cream, it doesn’t get fresher or more local than this.

Made with milk from a herd of Holstein Friesian cows at Stewart Tower Farm, this quality Italian gelato always hits the spot.

Those who want to go big should check out the sundae menu. Options like the toffee and tablet tower – made with “Moo” and toffee fudge ice creams, tablet, toffee sauce and whipped cream – are not to be missed.

A tub of ice cream from Stewart Tower Dairy.
Honeycomb is just one of the flavours served at Stewart Tower Dairy. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Although Stewart Tower Dairy have over 250 flavours on record, around 15 are served at any one time. All of them have an exceptionally smooth texture.

Both indoor and outdoor seating areas boast a picturesque view of the Strathmore Valley and the local pygmy goats frolicking in a neighbouring field.

One last reason – as if another was needed – to visit this ice cream shop.

Address: Stewart Tower Dairy, Stanley, Perth PH1 4PJ

Marini’s Takeaway

In what is a fading tradition, Marini’s Takeaway is beloved local chippie that also sells excellent ice cream.

Here, some 20 varieties are served, including bubble gum, cherry and tutti frutti.

Marini’s ice cream comes from Equi’s, an award-winning company that’s been operating for over 100 years.

A person holding a tub oof Equi's
Equi’s is a well-established ice cream company. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Marini’s chose its supplier well; the ice cream is extremely creamy. It also has a very pronounced flavour.

The raspberry ripple is particularly arresting thanks to a distinct fruitiness many customers love.

It is no stretch to say that Marini’s serves some of the best ice cream in Perth.

Address: 5 St Catherine’s Road, Perth PH1 5YA

Dizato

Since opening in the summer of 2024, Dizato has gained a reputation as one of the Fair City’s premier dessert parlours.

No other local business can rival the breadth and quality of options that are on offer in this shop.

Waffles, cakes, churros, sundaes, slushies and shakes are all served by Dizato’s cheerful staff.

Several types of ice cream sitting in tubs behind a counter.
Dizato has many flavours of ice cream in stock. Image: Supplied by Satinder Sidhu

Dizato sources its ice cream from Porrelli, a Paisley company that has been in business since 1925. Made with Scottish double cream, this ice cream is rich, velvety and incredibly tasty.

The shop stocks 20 flavours of ice cream, including both “Iron Brew” and “Jammin Dodger”. Customers also have the choice of three types of cones or one tub.

Address: 12 St. Leonards Bridge, Craigie, Perth PH2 0DR

Crunch Munch

If choice is what you’re after, Crunch Munch is the Perth ice cream shop for you.

Approximately 40 flavours of ice cream are served here. Many of them are quite leftfield, Parma Violet and cappuccino being just two examples.

A hand holds a cone with a flake.
Crunch Munch has been operating in Perth for several years. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Customers can also add some unique sauces to their ice cream. All told, Crunch Munch has 20 behind the counter. Dr. Pepper, Skittle and After Eight are three of the most eye catching.

Aside from straight up ice cream, the team at Crunch Munch also serve ice cream-filled waffle baskets, churros and traditional puddings including apple crumble.

Address: 170 South Street, Perth PH2 8NY

Conversation