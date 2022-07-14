5 pub quizzes in Dundee to test your general knowledge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Do you know which city in the UK was recently named the pub quiz capital of the nation?

If you answered with Dundee, then you are onto a winner.

The city was identified as having more trivia nights per head than anywhere else in the country according to a recent study by online gaming website, Hearts-Challenge.com.

The website believes 31 pubs in Dundee offer quizzes on the regular which is much more than other cities including Edinburgh, Inverness, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

With many venues still finding their feet following the pandemic challenges, some pub quizzes haven’t returned just yet.

But for those who love to test their general knowledge, the Food and Drink team has rounded up some of our readers most recommended ones.

If we left your favourite pub quiz off of our list then please do let us know where and when it is in the comment section at the bottom of the article and we’ll be sure to add it.

Rad Apples Dundee

The themed Rad Pub Quizzes at Rad Apples makes their pub quiz one many look forward to.

From Gossip Girl to adult cartoons, to 90s pro wrestlers, Backstreet Boys and Scottish landmarks to name a few, there really is a whole host of subjects for everyone to grow their knowledge on.

Entry is £1 per person and a maximum of six people can be in one team.

It kicks off at 8.30pm on Wednesdays and the independent vegan venue even encourages customers to book tables as it is known to get quite busy, especially if you’re after a bite to eat, too.

Address: 51-53 Meadowside, Dundee DD1 1EQ

✊SUNDAY🍔Burger time, coffee is on!Kitchen open until 8pm.Bar open until 10pm.Post-rock on the stereo currently.Ease yourself in with a curer!🌱 Posted by Rad Apples Dundee on Sunday, 12 June 2022

The Royal Arch Bar

Hosting their quiz at 8pm every Monday, The Royal Arch Bar is a great place to pop in with a group of friends to try and win the weekly event.

With everything from cask ales to a whole host of local gins, not forgetting a good selection of single malt whiskies, you can kick back in front of the open fire and put your knowledge to the test.

Address: 285 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2DS

The Anchor

If you’re in the Broughty Ferry area on Tuesday nights be sure to pop in past The Anchor on Gray Street to take on their quiz.

It kicks off at 8pm sharp so make sure you’re seated with a drink ahead of it starting.

Address: 48 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BJ

🥳 Let the fun beGIN 🥳 Posted by Anchor Broughty Ferry on Saturday, 2 July 2022

Weavers Mill Dundee

The quiz at Weavers Mill takes place every Thursday at 8pm. According to one of our readers it is always busy and so it is advised to book a table at the venue in advance.

It is free to enter and there’s usually prizes for first, second and third place.

Prizes usually include £50 voucher for first, £20 voucher for second and a bottle of house wine for those that come in third.

Address: Camperdown Leisure Park, Kingsway W, Dundee DD2 3SQ

Quiz tonight 8pm 🍻 Free entry 👌 1st place-£50 gift voucher 2nd place – £20 gift voucher 3rd place – bottle of house wine 🍷 Call us on 01382 880170 or PM us to book your table Posted by Weavers Mill Dundee on Thursday, 23 June 2022

The Barrelman

Fancy bagging yourself and your friends a £50 bar tab? The Barrelman’s free quiz is definitely one you’ll want to get involved in if you’re a general knowledge whizz.

Starting at 9pm every Thursday this is a busy event that gets rather competitive.

So if you want to put the world to right and show off your skills, you know what to do.

Address: 100-108 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 2AJ

Our weekly pub quiz kicks off at 9pm tonight – get down early and grab a good seat! 🤔🧐🍻#pubquiz #dundee Posted by The Barrelman on Thursday, 2 June 2022