Recipe: Recreate these smoked haddock, rich yolk Scotch eggs to create a fishy twist on a national favourite

This Scotch egg recipe by James Strawbridge utilises the beautiful deep colour of St Ewe’s multi-award-winning Rich Yolk eggs.
And not only is the completed dish an absolute joy to look at, but it tastes the part, too.
Featuring a line-up of flavourful and nutritious ingredients including potatoes, smoked haddock, and more, you can enjoy this fishy twist on a national favourite for lunch or dinner.
Smoked haddock, rich yolk Scotch egg
Serves 6 as a starter or 3 as a hearty main
Ingredients
- 500g Maris Piper potatoes
- 500g smoked haddock
- 6 St Ewe Rich Yolk eggs
- 25g butter
- 2 tbsp whole milk
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh dill
- 50g plain flour (seasoned)
- 2 St Ewe Eggs (to help breadcrumbs stick)
- 100g breadcrumbs
- Sunflower oil
Method
- Prepare the potatoes by boiling until soft. For the last 5 minutes, poach the smoked haddock in the same water along with the potatoes.
- In a separate pan, boil the eggs for exactly 3 minutes, then transfer straight into cool water to stop them cooking further.
- Drain the fish and potatoes, then mash together with the milk and butter until you have a thick mash. Add the chopped dill and season to taste.
- Pat out around a tablespoon of mash mixture on a board and shape around each egg, so that they are evenly coated.
- Dip in the seasoned flour, then beaten egg, and finally the breadcrumbs. Double pane if required. Chill for an hour in the fridge or overnight if time allows.
- Heat the sunflower oil in a frying pan or small fryer and cook at 180C until crisp and golden.
- Serve with a green salad and some punchy garlic mayo.