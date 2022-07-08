Recipe: Recreate these smoked haddock, rich yolk Scotch eggs to create a fishy twist on a national favourite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Recipe: Recreate these smoked haddock, rich yolk Scotch eggs to create a fishy twist on a national favourite

By Karla Sinclair
July 8 2022, 11.45am
Smoked haddock, rich yolk Scotch egg.
Smoked haddock, rich yolk Scotch egg.

This Scotch egg recipe by James Strawbridge utilises the beautiful deep colour of St Ewe’s multi-award-winning Rich Yolk eggs.

And not only is the completed dish an absolute joy to look at, but it tastes the part, too.

Featuring a line-up of flavourful and nutritious ingredients including potatoes, smoked haddock, and more, you can enjoy this fishy twist on a national favourite for lunch or dinner.

If you’re looking for more recipe inspiration, click here.

Smoked haddock, rich yolk Scotch egg

Serves 6 as a starter or 3 as a hearty main

Ingredients

  • 500g Maris Piper potatoes
  • 500g smoked haddock
  • 6 St Ewe Rich Yolk eggs
  • 25g butter
  • 2 tbsp whole milk
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh dill
  • 50g plain flour (seasoned)
  • 2 St Ewe Eggs (to help breadcrumbs stick)
  • 100g breadcrumbs
  • Sunflower oil

Method

  1. Prepare the potatoes by boiling until soft. For the last 5 minutes, poach the smoked haddock in the same water along with the potatoes.
  2. In a separate pan, boil the eggs for exactly 3 minutes, then transfer straight into cool water to stop them cooking further.
  3. Drain the fish and potatoes, then mash together with the milk and butter until you have a thick mash. Add the chopped dill and season to taste.
  4. Pat out around a tablespoon of mash mixture on a board and shape around each egg, so that they are evenly coated.
  5. Dip in the seasoned flour, then beaten egg, and finally the breadcrumbs. Double pane if required. Chill for an hour in the fridge or overnight if time allows.
  6. Heat the sunflower oil in a frying pan or small fryer and cook at 180C until crisp and golden.
  7. Serve with a green salad and some punchy garlic mayo.

For more recipes…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier