Recipe: Recreate these smoked haddock, rich yolk Scotch eggs to create a fishy twist on a national favourite

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This Scotch egg recipe by James Strawbridge utilises the beautiful deep colour of St Ewe’s multi-award-winning Rich Yolk eggs.

And not only is the completed dish an absolute joy to look at, but it tastes the part, too.

Featuring a line-up of flavourful and nutritious ingredients including potatoes, smoked haddock, and more, you can enjoy this fishy twist on a national favourite for lunch or dinner.

If you’re looking for more recipe inspiration, click here.

Smoked haddock, rich yolk Scotch egg

Serves 6 as a starter or 3 as a hearty main

Ingredients

500g Maris Piper potatoes

500g smoked haddock

6 St Ewe Rich Yolk eggs

25g butter

2 tbsp whole milk

1 tbsp chopped fresh dill

50g plain flour (seasoned)

2 St Ewe Eggs (to help breadcrumbs stick)

100g breadcrumbs

Sunflower oil

Method

Prepare the potatoes by boiling until soft. For the last 5 minutes, poach the smoked haddock in the same water along with the potatoes. In a separate pan, boil the eggs for exactly 3 minutes, then transfer straight into cool water to stop them cooking further. Drain the fish and potatoes, then mash together with the milk and butter until you have a thick mash. Add the chopped dill and season to taste. Pat out around a tablespoon of mash mixture on a board and shape around each egg, so that they are evenly coated. Dip in the seasoned flour, then beaten egg, and finally the breadcrumbs. Double pane if required. Chill for an hour in the fridge or overnight if time allows. Heat the sunflower oil in a frying pan or small fryer and cook at 180C until crisp and golden. Serve with a green salad and some punchy garlic mayo.

For more recipes…