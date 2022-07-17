Sweet treats: Serve up a slice of summer with this showstopping Pimms cake

This Pimms cake is surprisingly simple to create and makes for a perfect garden party showstopper.
The recipe, from Dr Oetker, features a line-up of tempting ingredients – including orange zest, strawberries, passionfruit coulis and mint leaves.
But not only does it look the part, it tastes it too.
So, if you’re looking to wow your family and friends this summer, be sure to have this Pimms cake on full display.
Pimms cake
(Makes 12-16 slices)
Ingredients
For the sponge:
- 275g margarine
- 275g caster sugar
- 5 medium eggs (beaten)
- 5ml Dr Oetker Valencian orange extract (1 tsp)
- 1 orange zested
- 300g plain flour
- 10g Dr Oetker baking powder sachets (2 tsp)
For the Pimms syrup:
- 100ml Pimms
- 30g caster sugar
To decorate:
- 300g mascarpone
- 200ml double cream
- 35g icing sugar (4 tbsp)
- 10ml Dr Oetker Madagascan vanilla extract (2 tsp)
- 75ml passionfruit coulis
- 45ml Pimms (3 tbsp)
- 50g strawberries
- 1 orange
- Mint leaves
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Grab 3 x 7” round cake tins and grease and line them, now we’re ready to bake!
- Cream together your margarine and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, orange extract and zest until smooth and all combined.
- Finally sieve over the flour and baking powder and fold into the mixture.
- Divide your mixture equally between your prepared tins and pop in the oven to bake for 25-30 minutes. Whilst your cakes are baking make your Pimms syrup; pop the Pimms and sugar in a pan and gently bring to the boil. Simmer for 3 minutes, then leave to cool.
- Once your cakes are baked, poke holes in the sponge with a skewer and brush over the syrup. Leave to cool in the tins for 15 minutes, then remove and pop on to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Make the mascarpone filling by popping the mascarpone, double cream, icing sugar, vanilla extract and Pimms into a large bowl and whisk together to form soft peaks.
- Once your cakes are cooled, pop the first layer of sponge on to your cake stand or serving plate. Pop the filling into a piping bag and cut a 1cm hole in the end of the piping bag. Pipe blobs of filling over the top of the sponge. Drizzle over the coulis and pop another sponge layer on top. Repeat the above and sandwich on the final sponge layer. Pipe more filling on top of the cake and drizzle over the coulis.
- Slice the strawberries and orange and pop on the top of the cake to decorate. Finish with a few mint leaves.
- Your summery Pimms cake is ready to serve, it’s the perfect addition to any barbecue and will get eaten up in no time.
