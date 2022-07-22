Cooking on a Budget: A seafood salad that’s highly nutritious and simple to make

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Get that midweek health kick without spending a fortune by making this faff-free seafood salad that’s highly nutritious – and served up in a flash.

When you’re short on time but looking for something healthy and tasty, one-bowl meals like this are the simple choice and a perfect way to embrace better living.

Don’t be tempted to skip the step of massaging the kale – it only takes a couple of minutes and really helps tenderise those nutrient-rich green leaves.

Tuna superfood salad

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

250g bag of whole leaf kale, rinsed

2 tbsp olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

1 pinch of flaky sea salt

250g pack of ready-to-eat quinoa

¼ red onion, diced

250g pack of cherry tomatoes, halved

2 cans tuna in spring water, drained

50g toasted seeds e.g. sunflower, pumpkin

Method

Prepare the kale by removing the centre stems from the leaves. Add the leaves to a large salad bowl and drizzle with 1 tbsp of the oil, half the lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Massage the kale leaves with your hands for a couple of minutes. Gently fold in the quinoa, onion and tomatoes before topping with the tuna and toasted seeds. Finish with the remaining lemon juice and olive oil.

