Chipper vs Chippie: You could win £100 by telling us what you call your local fish and chip shop

Us Scots are rather precious about our fish and chip shops, especially when it comes to what we call them.

Some of us sit within the chipper camp, while others are very much team chippie/chippy all the way.

But where do the chipper and chippie titles start and end? And are you calling it the most common term where you live in Scotland? Or have you moved to another area of Scotland that calls it the opposite from you?

The Courier data team plus food and drink team have partnered up to embark upon a mission to uncover where exactly the terms are used and which one is more common.

We want to put the record straight and find out where the term chippie/chippy and chipper both start and stop across the country, and if there are pockets of either within their dominant territories.

But we need your help to do it.

Chipper vs Chippie

We’ve devised a survey with just 12 questions which are all based around one of our nation’s most loved takeaway options.

All you have to do is fill it out online and have your say.

For those who do take part, all of our survey participants will be put into a draw to bag the chance of winning £100 as a thank you.

You can spend your winnings at your favourite chip shop and even treat your friends and family to a supper or two if you’re feeling generous.

As well as asking you which camp you sit in – team chipper or chippie/chippy – we’ll also ask you some questions about your favourite topping or sauce for your chips, whether you’ve tried a deep-fried Mars Bar yet, and what your go-to order is.

Will the fish supper come out on top? Or could pie and chips or a jumbo sausage supper have it?

Once the final results have been counted and verified our data team will collate the results into a visual feast – settling the debate once and for all.

