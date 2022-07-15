Chipper vs Chippie: You could win £100 by telling us what you call your local fish and chip shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chipper vs Chippie: You could win £100 by telling us what you call your local fish and chip shop

By Lesley-Anne Kelly and Julia Bryce
July 15 2022, 5.00pm Updated: July 15 2022, 5.26pm
A picture of fish and chips sitting on the beach with the words chipper and chippie
Help us settle the chipper vs chippie debate.

Us Scots are rather precious about our fish and chip shops, especially when it comes to what we call them.

Some of us sit within the chipper camp, while others are very much team chippie/chippy all the way.

But where do the chipper and chippie titles start and end? And are you calling it the most common term where you live in Scotland? Or have you moved to another area of Scotland that calls it the opposite from you?

Battered fish in a fish and chip shop
Have your say in our chipper vs chippie survey.

The Courier data team plus food and drink team have partnered up to embark upon a mission to uncover where exactly the terms are used and which one is more common.

We want to put the record straight and find out where the term chippie/chippy and chipper both start and stop across the country, and if there are pockets of either within their dominant territories.

But we need your help to do it.

Chipper vs Chippie

We’ve devised a survey with just 12 questions which are all based around one of our nation’s most loved takeaway options.

All you have to do is fill it out online and have your say.

Click here to take our survey

For those who do take part, all of our survey participants will be put into a draw to bag the chance of winning £100 as a thank you.

You can spend your winnings at your favourite chip shop and even treat your friends and family to a supper or two if you’re feeling generous.

A plate of fish and chips with mushy peas and tartar sauce
Fish and chips is one of the nation’s most loved dishes.

As well as asking you which camp you sit in – team chipper or chippie/chippy – we’ll also ask you some questions about your favourite topping or sauce for your chips, whether you’ve tried a deep-fried Mars Bar yet, and what your go-to order is.

Will the fish supper come out on top? Or could pie and chips or a jumbo sausage supper have it?

Once the final results have been counted and verified our data team will collate the results into a visual feast – settling the debate once and for all.

