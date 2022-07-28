Too Good To Go: What was in my £3 mystery bag from The Court House in Kinross?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Too Good To Go: What was in my £3 mystery bag from The Court House in Kinross?

By Mariam Okhai
July 28 2022, 5.00pm
the court house kinross
What did I get in my £3 mystery bag?

This week the Too Good To Go app took me on a 40 minute drive to The Court House in Kinross to collect a £3 mystery bag.

While many of you are probably thinking there is no way you’d be doing that, this series is all about showcasing the options across Tayside and Fife so it was in aid of research.

If you have been following my fortnightly journey you will be aware that my reviews of the bags have taken me across Courier Country, and provide a real insight into what is available in these discounted bags that are helping fight food waste.

Having never visited Kinross before, I travelled down the main road into the town before spotting The Court House.

Too Good To Go bag outside The Court House in Kinross.
With a little red door and boards advertising breakfast rolls, I knew this had to be the place.

Inside I found a quaint little café with two staff members who were tidying and closing up for the day.

After showing my code via the app, I was handed a brown recyclable bag containing a mixture of items.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

The lady behind the counter advised that the majority of their bags are made up from the daily bakes they have left at the end of the day, and so I was intrigued to find out what was inside.

the court house kinross
Inside my mystery bag.

I was delighted to find two packets of sweet chilli crisps, one freshly baked croissant, and two slices of cakes.

Upon further inspection I found one of the cakes was a coconut and jam slice and the other was a gluten-free courgette and avocado cake.

Having only paid £3 for this selection I knew I had bagged a bargain and a nice dessert for the evening.

Coconut and jam slice.

General pricing of items

Seeing as none of the items had prices on them, I have estimated the price of the goods based on The Court House’s online menu.

You’ll see the saving total below, too.

  • 1 x courgette and avocado cake: £3
  • 1 x jam and coconut slice: £3
  • 2 x sweet chilli crisps: £5
  • 1 x croissant: £3

Total cost of bag: £3

Total cost of goods: £14

Total savings: £11

Was it worth it?

Although this was not my biggest saving I definitely enjoyed taking the trip to Kinross and discovering The Court House.

With the venue serving a range of gluten and dairy-free options I would definitely be tempted to visit again.

Courgette and avocado cake.

I also think the bakes I received were delicious so I would recommend reserving a bag from here if you have a sweet tooth, especially if you live locally.

As with any Too Good To Go bag the items are a mystery, so it was nice having some dessert options and sharing the food with others too.

