Too Good To Go: What was in my £3 mystery bag from The Court House in Kinross?

This week the Too Good To Go app took me on a 40 minute drive to The Court House in Kinross to collect a £3 mystery bag.

While many of you are probably thinking there is no way you’d be doing that, this series is all about showcasing the options across Tayside and Fife so it was in aid of research.

If you have been following my fortnightly journey you will be aware that my reviews of the bags have taken me across Courier Country, and provide a real insight into what is available in these discounted bags that are helping fight food waste.

Having never visited Kinross before, I travelled down the main road into the town before spotting The Court House.

With a little red door and boards advertising breakfast rolls, I knew this had to be the place.

Inside I found a quaint little café with two staff members who were tidying and closing up for the day.

After showing my code via the app, I was handed a brown recyclable bag containing a mixture of items.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

The lady behind the counter advised that the majority of their bags are made up from the daily bakes they have left at the end of the day, and so I was intrigued to find out what was inside.

I was delighted to find two packets of sweet chilli crisps, one freshly baked croissant, and two slices of cakes.

Upon further inspection I found one of the cakes was a coconut and jam slice and the other was a gluten-free courgette and avocado cake.

Having only paid £3 for this selection I knew I had bagged a bargain and a nice dessert for the evening.

General pricing of items

Seeing as none of the items had prices on them, I have estimated the price of the goods based on The Court House’s online menu.

You’ll see the saving total below, too.

1 x courgette and avocado cake: £3

1 x jam and coconut slice: £3

2 x sweet chilli crisps: £5

1 x croissant: £3

Total cost of bag: £3

Total cost of goods: £14

Total savings: £11

Was it worth it?

Although this was not my biggest saving I definitely enjoyed taking the trip to Kinross and discovering The Court House.

With the venue serving a range of gluten and dairy-free options I would definitely be tempted to visit again.

I also think the bakes I received were delicious so I would recommend reserving a bag from here if you have a sweet tooth, especially if you live locally.

As with any Too Good To Go bag the items are a mystery, so it was nice having some dessert options and sharing the food with others too.

