Sweet treats: Celebrate berry season with this baked vanilla and lemon berry cheesecake

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish blueberry season is here and there is nothing better than using local ingredients to make a delicious dessert.

With vegan alternative cheese Sheese used for the filling, this baked cheesecake is perfect for serving to company with alternative dietary requirements.

Using only a small amount of ingredients this recipe is easy to follow and can be made within one hour.

The recipe also allows for some experimentation with the choice to add different types of nuts to alter the taste to your liking.

If you enjoy trying something new see our full range of recipes here.

Baked vanilla and lemon berry cheesecake

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the base:

100g oats

100g nuts of choice (can be mixed)

100g dates

For the filling:

2 x packs Bute Island Creamy Original Sheese

100g sugar or stevia

3 tbsp cornflour

2 tbsp dairy-free milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the blueberry topping:

150g frozen blueberries

1 tbsp maple syrup

Method

Preheat the oven to 170C/150 Fan/325F/Gas Mark 3 and grease and line a 20cm loose-bottomed cake tin. First make the base: Place the oats, nuts and dates into a food processor and blitz until broken down and the mixture comes together. Press into the tin and set aside. Place the Sheese, sugar/stevia, cornflour, milk and vanilla into a blender or food processor and whizz up until thick and creamy. Spoon over the base and smooth out evenly. Bake for 40-45 minutes until the top feels firm. Leave to cool then chill in the fridge for at least three hours. Place the blueberries and maple syrup in a pan and bring to the boil. Simmer for five minutes until syrupy then set aside. When ready to serve, pop the cheesecake out of the tin, spoon over the blueberries and any extra syrup, slice and enjoy.

Original Creamy Sheese is available from Ocado (£2.10, 170g) and The Vegan Kind Supermarket (£2.48, 255g).

For more sweet treats…