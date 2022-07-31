Sweet treats: Celebrate berry season with this baked vanilla and lemon berry cheesecake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Sweet treats: Celebrate berry season with this baked vanilla and lemon berry cheesecake

By Mariam Okhai
July 31 2022, 6.00am
Baked vanilla and lemon berry cheesecake.
Baked vanilla and lemon berry cheesecake.

Scottish blueberry season is here and there is nothing better than using local ingredients to make a delicious dessert.

With vegan alternative cheese Sheese used for the filling, this baked cheesecake is perfect for serving to company with alternative dietary requirements.

Using only a small amount of ingredients this recipe is easy to follow and can be made within one hour.

The recipe also allows for some experimentation with the choice to add different types of nuts to alter the taste to your liking.

If you enjoy trying something new see our full range of recipes here.

Baked vanilla and lemon berry cheesecake

Serves 6

Baked vanilla and lemon berry cheesecake.
Baked vanilla and lemon berry cheesecake.

Ingredients

For the base:

  • 100g oats
  • 100g nuts of choice (can be mixed)
  • 100g dates

For the filling:

  • 2 x packs Bute Island Creamy Original Sheese
  • 100g sugar or stevia
  • 3 tbsp cornflour
  • 2 tbsp dairy-free milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

For the blueberry topping:

  • 150g frozen blueberries
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 170C/150 Fan/325F/Gas Mark 3 and grease and line a 20cm loose-bottomed cake tin.
  2. First make the base: Place the oats, nuts and dates into a food processor and blitz until broken down and the mixture comes together. Press into the tin and set aside.
  3. Place the Sheese, sugar/stevia, cornflour, milk and vanilla into a blender or food processor and whizz up until thick and creamy.
  4. Spoon over the base and smooth out evenly. Bake for 40-45 minutes until the top feels firm. Leave to cool then chill in the fridge for at least three hours.
  5. Place the blueberries and maple syrup in a pan and bring to the boil. Simmer for five minutes until syrupy then set aside.
  6. When ready to serve, pop the cheesecake out of the tin, spoon over the blueberries and any extra syrup, slice and enjoy.

Original Creamy Sheese is available from Ocado (£2.10, 170g) and The Vegan Kind Supermarket (£2.48, 255g).

For more sweet treats…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier