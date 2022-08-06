Finalists for The Menu Food and Drink Awards announced as businesses across Tayside and Fife are recognised

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The highly-anticipated shortlist for the Menu Awards 2022 has been revealed.

After hours of deliberation, the judges of the The Courier Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 have come to a decision as to who is to be featured on the shortlist.

Now in its fifth year, the aim of the event is to celebrate the incredible talent across the region and it was clear from this years entries that Courier Country has this is abundance.

There a total of 13 categories as part of the awards, with Tayside and Fife’s food and drink industry well represented across all of them.

A total of five judges – Eniola Adeniyi, Julia Bryce, Martha Bryce, Jamie Scott and Brian Stormont – were in attendance to go through each entry in fine detail, with the standard as impeccable as always.

The awards ceremony will be hosted at the prestigious Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, on October 6 and will not only celebrate the winners but will also showcase five delicious courses from five top chefs in the area.

Those chefs include:

Martin Hollis, executive chef, The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews

Praveen Kumar, chef owner at Tabla Indian Restaurant in Perth

Derek Johnstone, head chef at 18, the flagship restaurant of the newly refurbished Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews

Ian Syme the Fairmont St Andrews’ executive chef

Dean Banks, chef/owner of Haar Restaurant in St Andrews

Assessing the entries

The judges had the difficult decision of creating a shortlist.

Eniola Adeniyi of the Caribbean inspired eatery Gidi Grill in Dundee.

She said: “I am glad to have experienced the great thought and planning put into organising and judging such important awards.”

Judge Martha Bryce, of Sound Bite PR, described the judging process as a “great privilege”.

She added: “At Sound Bite PR, we work with a huge variety of food, drink and hospitality businesses and this year’s entries to the awards showed real diversity across this sector.

“The last few years have been incredibly turbulent, so it was heartening to see so many exciting newcomers, alongside resilient businesses that are continuing to innovate and grow. We’re fortunate indeed to have such a vibrant food and drink scene on our doorstep!”

Jamie Scott, of The Newport restaurant, the Daily Grind and Newport Bakery, said: “To be part of such a prestigious awards judging panel is always a pleasure and to struggle and debate on the finalists and winners so much, shows the level of entries for this year, especially encouraging coming back from the pandemic to see hospitality is still in a strong position.”

Menu editor, Brian Stormont, said: “The standard of entries this year was incredible.

“It was an honour to be involved in the judging process.

“There are so many exciting things going on in the hospitality industry in Tayside and Fife – they deserve to be recognised at the awards which will be an amazing night.”

Below is the full list of finalists and this year the Community Champion award winner will be picked by readers. Be sure to scroll down to the section at the end to cast your vote.

The Menu food and drink awards finalists

Bar of the year

Casa Dundee

Pillars Bar and Salty Dog Lounge

The Barrelman

The Tully by Ballintaggart

Brewer of the Year

Ovenstone 109

71 Brewing

Chef of the Year

Andrew Moss – The North Port Restaurant

Jordan Clark – The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart

Tom Tsappis – Killiecrankie House

Entrepreneur of the Year

Hayley Wilkes – The WeeCOOK Kitchen

Lynsey Harley – Modern Standard Coffee

Praveen Kumar – Authentic Indian Cuisine

Craft Distiller of the Year

Highland Moon

Pilgrim’s Drinks

The Perth Distillery Co

Food/Drink Visitor Destination of the Year

Clootie McToot Dumplings

The Perth Distillery Co

The Pickled Peacock

Independent Café of the Year

Fisher and Donaldson

The Tickled Trout Café

Wee Bear Café

Zest (St Andrews)

Newcomer of the Year

Angus Grill and Larder

Killiecrankie House

The Boar’s Head

The Crusoe

Producer of the Year

Clootie McToot Dumplings

Pittenweem Preserves

The Dundee Gin Company

The WeeCOOK Kitchen

Restaurant of the Year

Eolas Restaurant at Murrayshall Country Estate

Little’s Restaurant

The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart

The North Port Restaurant

Street Food Vendor of the Year

Heather Street Food

Rico’s Pizza

The Shack

Ox and Anchor

Sustainability Award

Framedrum Venison

The Little Green Larder

Zest

Community Champion

This year our readers are being asked to pick the winner of the Community Award. There are three finalists that have been picked by the judges for this category. They include: Dundee Bairns, Kitschnbake and The Little Green Larder.

Dundee Bairns:

Dundee Bairns was established in 2016 to provide free breakfasts and lunches to children living in the most deprived areas of Dundee, particularly during the school holidays. During the last 12 months Dundee Bairns has continued to provide breakfasts and lunches to children who live in our most deprived communities. During Covid lockdowns they provided over 130,000 free meals and groceries to children and families. In the six weeks of the 2022 school summer holidays they will provide 37,800 meals or funding for meals to over 100 community projects in the City of Dundee.

In 2020 the challenge of providing meals and groceries during the pandemic was monumental and caused a high level of fatigue within the pool of core volunteers. In 2021 they witnessed a downturn in the number of community projects who were able to operate, mainly as a result of the Covid restrictions. However, they persevered and managed to deliver just over 30,000 meals.

Kitschnbake:

Kitschnbake was started in 2010 as a home baking business and became a café by accident. But what a happy accident it’s been. Mary-Jane opened the cafe doors on November 5, 2014 having renovated office space in Newport-on-Tay and it’s been a mainstay of the village since. The success of the cafe isn’t just down to the location or the products, it’s thanks to the dedicated staff and loyal customers. The cafe has provided huge support to local charities and organisations throughout the years as well as being a home away from home to many.

When Covid forced them into lockdown, Mary-Jane delivered over 600 school meals throughout the village, making sure nobody went without Even though she was high risk and should be shielding she worked tirelessly to ensure her staff were kept safe. Her goal was to give staff and local folk some solace during the roughest of times. Mary-Jane was there to give everyone the chance of some normality regardless of what she was faced with in her personal life.

The Little Green Larder:

The Little Green Larder is more than just a shop, they are part of the community. This year they have fundraised £1,000 and donated it to local charities and community groups including Royal Dick Vet, RSPB, LCC, local foodbanks, Barnardo’s and Feeling strong. They also donate a percentage of profits to local charities and community groups, this year this has included Feeling Strong, LCC, Samaritans, Rad Apples, Royal Dick Vet and Guide Dogs Scotland.

Community outreach over the past 12 months has included donating £200 of eco products to local fundraisers, donating period products to local period poverty groups, organising community events and organising a charity book sale.

During the Covid 19 pandemic they worked hard to ensure that people in the community still had access to food and essential supplies. Although they could have closed and furloughed staff they wanted to stay open to serve the community and provide a safe place for customers to shop. At a staff training event one of the staff wrote: “This job has saved part of my life as I was homeless and jobless before working here, it has helped me see better values in myself and others.”

Have your say below and vote for who you think should be crowned the winner.

