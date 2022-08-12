Cooking on a Budget: The perfect recipe for those after a beetroot pizza feast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The vast majority of us have tucked into a mouth-watering pizza before – with many considering it one of their favourite dishes.

What’s not to love about them, after all?

They can contain elements of all food groups in one bite, be made in the comforts of your own home, and be enjoyed as a hearty meal or snack.

They’re also incredibly versatile, meaning you can experiment with a vast array of different ingredients.

Speaking of experimenting, have you ever had beets on your pizza before? If not, you’re missing out.

Not only are they a vibrant and enticing topping, but beets also create an amazing purple puree and make up a delicious homemade pesto.

Baxters beetroot pizza

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

1 jar of Baxters Crinkle Cut Beetroot

200g rocket

30g parmesan

40g pine nuts

1 clove of garlic

100g olive oil

1 premade pizza base

1 ball of mozzarella

100g sundried tomatoes

Salt and pepper

Method

Drain and pat dry the beetroot. Reserve 6-7 slices to top the pizza and place the rest in a blender with the garlic and blitz until smooth. Separately blend together the rocket, parmesan, pine nuts, garlic and oil to make a pesto, saving a handful of rocket and pine nuts to garnish the pizza with. Season before setting aside. Top the pizza base with the blended beetroot puree then place the Beetroot slices, sundried tomatoes and mozzarella on top. Spread everything out evenly and be careful not to overload. Bake on a tray at 190C/170 Fan/375F/Gas Mark 5 until crisp and golden, this should take 10-15 minutes but check the pizza base cooking timings. Drizzle over the pesto to serve and finish with some rocket and pine nuts.

