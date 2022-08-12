Cooking on a Budget: The perfect recipe for those after a beetroot pizza feast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cooking on a Budget: The perfect recipe for those after a beetroot pizza feast

By Karla Sinclair
August 12 2022, 11.45am
Baxters beetroot pizza.
The vast majority of us have tucked into a mouth-watering pizza before – with many considering it one of their favourite dishes.

What’s not to love about them, after all?

They can contain elements of all food groups in one bite, be made in the comforts of your own home, and be enjoyed as a hearty meal or snack.

They’re also incredibly versatile, meaning you can experiment with a vast array of different ingredients.

Speaking of experimenting, have you ever had beets on your pizza before? If not, you’re missing out.

Not only are they a vibrant and enticing topping, but beets also create an amazing purple puree and make up a delicious homemade pesto.

Baxters beetroot pizza

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

  • 1 jar of Baxters Crinkle Cut Beetroot
  • 200g rocket
  • 30g parmesan
  • 40g pine nuts
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • 100g olive oil
  • 1 premade pizza base
  • 1 ball of mozzarella
  • 100g sundried tomatoes
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Drain and pat dry the beetroot.
  2. Reserve 6-7 slices to top the pizza and place the rest in a blender with the garlic and blitz until smooth.
  3. Separately blend together the rocket, parmesan, pine nuts, garlic and oil to make a pesto, saving a handful of rocket and pine nuts to garnish the pizza with.
  4. Season before setting aside.
  5. Top the pizza base with the blended beetroot puree then place the Beetroot slices, sundried tomatoes and mozzarella on top. Spread everything out evenly and be careful not to overload.
  6. Bake on a tray at 190C/170 Fan/375F/Gas Mark 5 until crisp and golden, this should take 10-15 minutes but check the pizza base cooking timings.
  7. Drizzle over the pesto to serve and finish with some rocket and pine nuts.

