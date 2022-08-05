Take a peek inside new Greek restaurant Andreou’s as it opens its doors in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Take a peek inside new Greek restaurant Andreou’s as it opens its doors in Dundee

By Mariam Okhai
August 5 2022, 5.00pm Updated: August 5 2022, 5.10pm
Andrew McDonald, owner of Andreou’s Dundee.
Andrew McDonald, owner of Andreou’s Dundee.

Greek restaurant Andreou’s finally launched in Dundee on Wednesday, adding an authentic new offering to the city’s food scene.

The second branch of Andreou’s opened with a soft launch to allow for new staff to bed in. The first Andreou’s opened in Arbroath in January 2018.

Bar area inside the restaurant.

Seating a total of 50 in the downstairs restaurant and bar, the venue is already fully booked on Friday and Saturday evening for evening restaurant service starting at 4pm.

The venue also contains a cafe takeaway open from 12 – 4pm serving a mixture of light lunch bites including Greek pies, Greek salad, coffee and baklava.

Takeaway cafe inside the venue.

Owner Andrew McDonald has found the reaction to be very positive with lots of good feedback and a busy weekend ahead.

What is on offer at Andreou’s?

The inspiration for the food comes from Andrew’s family background in Cyprus.

He said: “My family is from Cyprus and it is very close to Middle Eastern countries like Syria and Lebanon as well as Greece.

Greek salad.

“So the food has influences of Middle Eastern cuisine as well as Greek food.”

Menu items include Greek foods such as estofado, a beef stew, and moussakas, but also Middle Eastern foods such as falafel.

Other menu items include speciality dishes like Sheftalia lamb and pork sausages, mixed grills, greek pies and gyros.

Spinach, onion and feta Greek pie.

For those who are less experimental, Andrew has included more British items such as steak burgers and halloumi burgers.

And with the cuisine being so flexible there are plenty of gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options ensuring there is something for everyone.

Food with a connection

For Andrew, opening his venues in Arbroath and Dundee has a direct connection to his childhood and the places he grew up.

He said: “Arbroath and Dundee are the main places I have spent most of my youth so I know the area and the people as well as I know Cyprus.

Outside the venue.

“I wanted to open venues in places I have a connection with so that I can be there and showcase my food.”

With both venues finally open, Andrew’s final goal is to open a third venue in Cyprus itself.

Other plans include applying for permission to have more outdoor seating which customers maybe be able to enjoy next summer.

