Take a peek inside new Greek restaurant Andreou’s as it opens its doors in Dundee

Greek restaurant Andreou’s finally launched in Dundee on Wednesday, adding an authentic new offering to the city’s food scene.

The second branch of Andreou’s opened with a soft launch to allow for new staff to bed in. The first Andreou’s opened in Arbroath in January 2018.

Seating a total of 50 in the downstairs restaurant and bar, the venue is already fully booked on Friday and Saturday evening for evening restaurant service starting at 4pm.

The venue also contains a cafe takeaway open from 12 – 4pm serving a mixture of light lunch bites including Greek pies, Greek salad, coffee and baklava.

Owner Andrew McDonald has found the reaction to be very positive with lots of good feedback and a busy weekend ahead.

What is on offer at Andreou’s?

The inspiration for the food comes from Andrew’s family background in Cyprus.

He said: “My family is from Cyprus and it is very close to Middle Eastern countries like Syria and Lebanon as well as Greece.

“So the food has influences of Middle Eastern cuisine as well as Greek food.”

Menu items include Greek foods such as estofado, a beef stew, and moussakas, but also Middle Eastern foods such as falafel.

Other menu items include speciality dishes like Sheftalia lamb and pork sausages, mixed grills, greek pies and gyros.

For those who are less experimental, Andrew has included more British items such as steak burgers and halloumi burgers.

And with the cuisine being so flexible there are plenty of gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options ensuring there is something for everyone.

Food with a connection

For Andrew, opening his venues in Arbroath and Dundee has a direct connection to his childhood and the places he grew up.

He said: “Arbroath and Dundee are the main places I have spent most of my youth so I know the area and the people as well as I know Cyprus.

“I wanted to open venues in places I have a connection with so that I can be there and showcase my food.”

With both venues finally open, Andrew’s final goal is to open a third venue in Cyprus itself.

Other plans include applying for permission to have more outdoor seating which customers maybe be able to enjoy next summer.

