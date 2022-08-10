Too Good To Go: I saved £35 from Kitschnbake in Newport-on-Tay – here’s what I got

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Taking a trip to Newport-on-Tay is always an enjoyable experience, but reserving a tasty bargain from Kitschnbake café made my recent trip even more so.

For my latest Too Good To Go review I paid a visit to the local establishment on Monday afternoon around 3pm, which admittedly, was the first time I had been.

I booked my bag on Monday morning and headed out of Dundee to the neighbouring small town. It took me around 15 minutes to get there in the car and I soon found myself inside a small, brightly coloured café.

I was greeted by a friendly staff member who handed me a large brown sustainable bag.

I have been meaning to visit Kitschnbake for quite some time, so as you can imagine I was quite excited to see what I had received.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

Inside my bag I found a range of savoury and sweet goods that the venue was saving from going to waste.

Each of the items was wrapped in clingfilm, which was not the most environmentally-friendly packaging, but given the types of food it may have saved from using lot of other plastic packaging.

I found three pieces of bacon frittata, a slice of chocolate cake, a Bakewell tart slice, two doughnuts, a vegetarian sausage roll and two beef pies.

I was advised that the savoury dishes would require warming up before being consumed and should be eaten within the same day.

General pricing of items

Since some of the items I received are usually served with salad, I have estimated the prices of the goods on their own using Kitschnbake’s daily menu.

You’ll see the saving total below, too.

1 x slice of chocolate cake: £2.50

1 x slice of cherry Bakewell tart: £2.50

2 x doughnuts: £5

2 x beef pies: £10

3 x slice of bacon frittata: £15

1 x vegetarian sausage roll: £5

Total cost of bag: £4.09

Total cost of goods: £40

Total savings: £35.91

Was it worth it?

With a £35.91 saving I think it was definitely worth making the trip to Newport-on-Tay. I also got to finally see what Kitschnbake has to offer, so was happy about that.

Although I could not eat the savoury goods due to my dietary requirements, I enjoyed the baked goods after dinner with my family and they were delicious. I also gave the goods I couldn’t eat to others so they could enjoy them.

As with any Too Good To Go bag the items are a mystery, so it is always nice to have food to give to others and help fight food waste, too.

I would definitely recommend paying Kitschnbake a visit for breakfast or lunch next time you are in the area and perhaps enjoy the costal walk afterwards.

Or if you are lucky enough to reserve one of their Too Good To Go bags, I would certainly encourage it so that you too can enjoy one of their tasty savings.

