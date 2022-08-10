Too Good To Go: I saved £35 from Kitschnbake in Newport-on-Tay – here’s what I got

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Too Good To Go: I saved £35 from Kitschnbake in Newport-on-Tay – here’s what I got

By Mariam Okhai
August 10 2022, 5.00pm
kitschnbake
What did I get in this week's magic bag?

Taking a trip to Newport-on-Tay is always an enjoyable experience, but reserving a tasty bargain from Kitschnbake café made my recent trip even more so.

For my latest Too Good To Go review I paid a visit to the local establishment on Monday afternoon around 3pm, which admittedly, was the first time I had been.

I booked my bag on Monday morning and headed out of Dundee to the neighbouring small town. It took me around 15 minutes to get there in the car and I soon found myself inside a small, brightly coloured café.

Too Good To Go bag outside Kitschnbake.
I was greeted by a friendly staff member who handed me a large brown sustainable bag.

I have been meaning to visit Kitschnbake for quite some time, so as you can imagine I was quite excited to see what I had received.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

Inside my bag I found a range of savoury and sweet goods that the venue was saving from going to waste.

Each of the items was wrapped in clingfilm, which was not the most environmentally-friendly packaging, but given the types of food it may have saved from using lot of other plastic packaging.

All the food was wrapped in clingfilm.

I found three pieces of bacon frittata, a slice of chocolate cake, a Bakewell tart slice, two doughnuts, a vegetarian sausage roll and two beef pies.

I was advised that the savoury dishes would require warming up before being consumed and should be eaten within the same day.

Everything I received in my bag.

General pricing of items

Since some of the items I received are usually served with salad, I have estimated the prices of the goods on their own using Kitschnbake’s daily menu.

You’ll see the saving total below, too.

  • 1 x slice of chocolate cake: £2.50
  • 1 x slice of cherry Bakewell tart: £2.50
  • 2 x doughnuts: £5
  • 2 x beef pies: £10
  • 3 x slice of bacon frittata: £15
  • 1 x vegetarian sausage roll: £5

Total cost of bag: £4.09

Total cost of goods: £40

Total savings: £35.91

Beef pies and doughnuts.

Was it worth it?

With a £35.91 saving I think it was definitely worth making the trip to Newport-on-Tay. I also got to finally see what Kitschnbake has to offer, so was happy about that.

Although I could not eat the savoury goods due to my dietary requirements, I enjoyed the baked goods after dinner with my family and they were delicious. I also gave the goods I couldn’t eat to others so they could enjoy them.

As with any Too Good To Go bag the items are a mystery, so it is always nice to have food to give to others and help fight food waste, too.

Chocolate doughnut.

I would definitely recommend paying Kitschnbake a visit for breakfast or lunch next time you are in the area and perhaps enjoy the costal walk afterwards.

Or if you are lucky enough to reserve one of their Too Good To Go bags, I would certainly encourage it so that you too can enjoy one of their tasty savings.

