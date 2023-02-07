Not your pa’s whiskey drink: A rebel’s water of life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Not your pa’s whiskey drink: A rebel’s water of life

In partnership with Heroes & Heretics
February 7 2023, 11.20am Updated: February 7 2023, 3.15pm
Discover a new whiskey based drink from Heroes & Heretics.
Go on, be a little whiskey rebel. Only with Heroes & Heretics.

Fancy a new way to enjoy a whiskey-based drink? New to the water of life? Buckle up, this isn’t your pa’s old-fashioned whiskey.

A modern take on the water of life

At the end of a long summer’s day, there’s no better way to unwind than to put your feet up and crack open a cold one. Roll out the picnic blanket, gather your mates, serve up the supermarket charcuterie olives, and you’ve made yourself a delightful summer evening picnic. And for a moment like this, there really is no better drink than a Scottish whiskey.

Whiskey based drink in glass on table.
Whiskey, Scotland’s drink and the water of life.

But as much fun as it is to party until sunset every evening, mornings always come with responsibility, hangovers, and a dried up bank account. Furthermore, what if you’re new to whiskey and unsure which kind you like? Buying an entire bottle just to try can be a big risk and heavy blow to your bank account.

Is there a way for you to unwind with a whiskey-based drink in the evening without the guilt the next morning? Is there a perfect whiskey for beginners?

A new way to kick back

Introducing a modern take on an old-fashioned tradition. When you think of whiskey, do you think of a musty room filled with grumpy old men and stifled conversation? Heroes & Heretics is an innovative brewer that honours the traditions of whiskey brewing with modern flair.

People enjoying a whiskey based drink.
Thirsty for something new? Heroes & Heretics has the next big thing in the world of whiskey.

Heroes & Heretics is an independent bottler and retailer of whiskey founded in 2015. With a bit of cheek, style and class, Heroes & Heretics aims to turn whiskey culture on its head.

Breaking the mould of tradition and exclusivity surrounding whiskey, Heroes & Heretics rebels against the snobbery of Scotland’s favourite spirit and invites you to try something new. Whether you’re a whiskey beginner or aficionado, the Roller Seltzer is the trendiest must-try beverage of the moment.

Introducing: The Roller Seltzer

Heroes & Heretics have developed the new Roller Seltzer, a whiskey hard seltzer drink. Updating the time-honoured traditions of whiskey with a modern twist, Heroes & Heretics have carefully crafted a delicious and refreshing beverage that is ‘the perfect drink for non-whiskey and whiskey lovers alike’.

Roller whiskey hard seltzer as a whiskey based drink.
Introducing the new era of whiskey drinking.

Cut the calories without compromise

These days, health is wealth. The Roller Seltzer is refreshingly low in calories (under 100 calories per serving), making it a more diet-friendly whiskey based drink option than a heavy pour of traditional whiskey. Coming in at 4% ABV, the Roller Seltzer makes for the perfect drink when you want to let loose without losing control.

While other seltzers are packed with artificial sweeteners and unpronounceable ingredients, the Roller Seltzer is naturally flavoured with hibiscus, nutmeg, and bay leaf.

The Roller Seltzer comes in an easily transportable and fashionable can, perfect for casual day sessions with the crew or an invigorating tipple on the go.

Rebel with Heroes & Heretics

Once a world only found behind closed doors, Heroes & Heretics is revamping the whiskey scene with a modern twist and bringing the water of life to a whole new audience.

Be a rebel and try a Roller Seltzer today.

