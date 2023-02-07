Not your pa’s whiskey drink: A rebel’s water of life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fancy a new way to enjoy a whiskey-based drink? New to the water of life? Buckle up, this isn’t your pa’s old-fashioned whiskey.

A modern take on the water of life

At the end of a long summer’s day, there’s no better way to unwind than to put your feet up and crack open a cold one. Roll out the picnic blanket, gather your mates, serve up the supermarket charcuterie olives, and you’ve made yourself a delightful summer evening picnic. And for a moment like this, there really is no better drink than a Scottish whiskey.

But as much fun as it is to party until sunset every evening, mornings always come with responsibility, hangovers, and a dried up bank account. Furthermore, what if you’re new to whiskey and unsure which kind you like? Buying an entire bottle just to try can be a big risk and heavy blow to your bank account.

Is there a way for you to unwind with a whiskey-based drink in the evening without the guilt the next morning? Is there a perfect whiskey for beginners?

A new way to kick back

Introducing a modern take on an old-fashioned tradition. When you think of whiskey, do you think of a musty room filled with grumpy old men and stifled conversation? Heroes & Heretics is an innovative brewer that honours the traditions of whiskey brewing with modern flair.

Heroes & Heretics is an independent bottler and retailer of whiskey founded in 2015. With a bit of cheek, style and class, Heroes & Heretics aims to turn whiskey culture on its head.

Breaking the mould of tradition and exclusivity surrounding whiskey, Heroes & Heretics rebels against the snobbery of Scotland’s favourite spirit and invites you to try something new. Whether you’re a whiskey beginner or aficionado, the Roller Seltzer is the trendiest must-try beverage of the moment.

Introducing: The Roller Seltzer

Heroes & Heretics have developed the new Roller Seltzer, a whiskey hard seltzer drink. Updating the time-honoured traditions of whiskey with a modern twist, Heroes & Heretics have carefully crafted a delicious and refreshing beverage that is ‘the perfect drink for non-whiskey and whiskey lovers alike’.

Cut the calories without compromise

These days, health is wealth. The Roller Seltzer is refreshingly low in calories (under 100 calories per serving), making it a more diet-friendly whiskey based drink option than a heavy pour of traditional whiskey. Coming in at 4% ABV, the Roller Seltzer makes for the perfect drink when you want to let loose without losing control.

While other seltzers are packed with artificial sweeteners and unpronounceable ingredients, the Roller Seltzer is naturally flavoured with hibiscus, nutmeg, and bay leaf.

The Roller Seltzer comes in an easily transportable and fashionable can, perfect for casual day sessions with the crew or an invigorating tipple on the go.

Rebel with Heroes & Heretics

Once a world only found behind closed doors, Heroes & Heretics is revamping the whiskey scene with a modern twist and bringing the water of life to a whole new audience.

Be a rebel and try a Roller Seltzer today.