Everything you need to know about the Fisherman’s Beer Festival in Broughty Ferry

Beer fans in Broughty Ferry and the surrounding area are in for a treat next weekend as a popular beer festival returns.

The Fisherman’s Beer Festival, a well celebrated event which is held at The Fisherman’s Tavern on Fort Street will returns for its 21st year later this month.

Taking place from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 August the event raised vital funds for the Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station which is run by a volunteer crew and is part of the Royal National Lifeboat Intuition.

The three-day annual fundraiser’s 21st event was postponed in April 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Is it free to go to the Fisherman’s Beer Festival?

For anyone heading along to the event it is free entry up until around 5 o’clock when those looking to attend will be asked to pay £5 towards the charitable cause.

What time does it take place?

Taking place from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 August the three-day event is open daily from noon to around 10pm.

The beer garden license doesn’t allow them to stay open any later than 10pm.

A gazebo will be set up in case the weather isn’t dry.

How much has the festival raised for charity?

In 2016 the festival had raised more than £150,000 for the lifeboat station and in 2019 raised more than £21K, the most it has ever raised in one event.

Organisers could not confirm their latest total to date at the time of publishing.

What will be available to drink?

A whole range of different beer styles and flavours will be available to purchase over the weekend, with all funds raised going towards the lifeboat station.

There will be between 20 to 22 cask ales, lager, craft beer and cider available at around £4 to £5 for a pint.

The Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station volunteers take over the bar for the weekend and instead of staff pulling pints, it is the volunteers working the bar.

An array of local businesses have sponsored/purchased beer casks and have donated them to the bar to sell to the public which generates the funds for the station. Redcaslte Brewery have also donated some casks, too.

There will also be a gin bar outside, which is sponsored by Redcastle/Toll House Spirits with gin and liqueurs from the brands available. Broughty Ferry Gin, also owned by Toll House Spirits, will be available to order.

A prosecco bar will also be operating outside throughout the event for those looking for a glass of fizz.

Other spirits can also be purchased from the main bar inside.

What about food?

Inside the Fisherman’s Tavern the usual food menu will be available for customers to order from.

Options include everything from pub favourites like sausage rolls, chicken wings, nachos, biltong, pork crackling, fish and chips, scampi, hunter’s chicken and more.

Outside, however, there will be a barbecue serving up burgers. Scot Brothers are involved in the meat while bakers Rough and Fraser have donated the buns for the burgers.

Will there be any bands playing?

A number of local bands have given up their time to play at this year’s festival across the weekend.

The line-up includes:

Sunstorm

Joker In The Hole

Divided By

Colour-Coded

Dave and Paul

Decanted Acoustic Duo

Tequila Rose Band

TwoFold

