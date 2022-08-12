Dundee café Serendipities prioritises staff well-being over profit as owner closes venue sporadically to battle shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee café Serendipities prioritises staff well-being over profit as owner closes venue sporadically to battle shortages

By Mariam Okhai
August 12 2022, 5.00pm
Serendipities
Cafe Manager and founder Daniëlle Gaffney Du Plooy outside Serendipities cafe in Dundee.

When two of her staff members called in sick recently, Daniëlle Du Plooy decided that instead of overworking her remaining staff she would close Serendipities for the day.

For the 32-year-old manager and founder of Uppertunity, the social enterprise to which Dundee café Serendipities belongs, this decision was not easy but felt the most fair to her team.

With a team of 17 staff members, Uppertunity, based in Dudhope Castle, provides opportunities to people who face barriers due to learning disabilities, autism and mental health through Serendipities and upcycling store Reboutique.

serendipities
Managed and founder Daniëlle  outside the cafe.

The aim is to help these individuals gain experience within hospitality, develop key life skills and give them a chance to meet new people and socialise with the community.

With more 40 volunteers, including those who face barriers and need support and people who wish to support those individuals, the enterprise hopes to encourage others to put their staff first.

Avoiding burnout

Daniëlle talks about many of the staff working across the three bases, with four staff working on rotation shifts at Serendipities along with two volunteers.

“Two of the staff were unwell last week. If we had remained open the remaining two, including myself, would have had to work seven days in a row”, she said.

Assistant Manager Steph Clark with Daniëlle.

“I don’t think it’s fair to ask staff to work all these hours for the sake of being on-demand for the public.”

With the volunteers who have additional needs requiring one-to-one support from the staff, it can be a heavily demanding environment and stressful at times.

Daniëlle is keen to support her staff and look after them when necessary, including closing the café when there is business to be had, even during a cost of living crisis.

She added: “So many people go off with sickness from stress and that can be avoided if there is better support at work to avoid it.

“My team come first for me, customers are important, but for me it’s the team, which is inclusive of staff and volunteers.”

New ways of working

In order to make an inclusive and safe space for individuals to develop, the café has had to create an environment where customers are open minded and understanding.

Daniëlle said: “Many of our volunteers have additional needs that are quite prominent and very visible.

serendipities
Cafe assistant Darcie Lawson sorts the cakes.

“For example they might stutter, take longer to serve, only be able to carry one cup at a time, or even not be able to write so we have to help.

“We explain to the customers that we work with people with additional needs so it’s not your normal service, and we require a little more patience.”

She has also had to make changes to the café itself to help make the space more inclusive including increasing fonts on cleaning rotas and reducing instructions to make them less overwhelming.

Serendipities also has a check-in board so the staff and volunteers can put in how they are feeling that day. Different cutting tools are available to make working in the café easier, and non-slip trays to help with serving.

Inside the café.

Inspiring others

Although it is common to have zero-hour contracts in hospitality, Daniëlle is against this idea and prefers to give her staff long-lasting jobs that give them stability and security.

For the staff, they feel the work environment is more open and understanding at Serendipities making it very different from other establishments.

Daniëlle’s staff acknowledge that she doesn’t put profit before their needs.

Serendipities staff love the environment of the cafe.

Although it is difficult for independent cafes to run the same initiatives, Daniëlle hopes she can inspire others to try and implement changes to make venues more inclusive.

“Communication is really important. Communicate with the staff and the team, see what they need to be the best they can be, and adapt the business accordingly,” she said.

The cafe is open Tuesday to Thursday from 9 am to 4pm and serves hot and cold drinks as well as soup, all day breakfast, and lunch.

For more from food and drink…

