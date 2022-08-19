First taste: What did we think of Carnoustie’s newest dining experience No.29 Bar and Kitchen?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After an £80k investment Carnoustie’s new fine dining experience No.29 Bar and Kitchen opens today for their first evening service.

Previously used by the rugby players as a place to wind down and relax, the underutilised lounge has been converted into a new restaurant and bar at the Kinloch Arms Hotel.

Seating a total of 62 covers for dining plus an additional either settee seats, the venue aims to create a relaxed experience where visitors can enjoy a meal followed by a drink by the fireplace.

With a private dining space in their hidden room No.29 is the perfect place for a more intimate date with a friend or partner.

I was invited down with a plus one ahead of the venue’s opening to sample their new menu and get a first look inside the refurbished area.

First impressions

Upon first entering the restaurant I was greeted by restaurant manager Robert Alcock who welcomed me into the rustic setting.

I imagined the interior design to play a relatively small role in this new venue, but upon entering I found the room opened up into a large dining space that looked stylish and welcoming.

Each wall and the ceiling were painted different colours and the bright and bold settees popped against the darker hues.

However, the feature that really took my breath away was the two artificially lit trees in the middle of the dining space. This was a first for Carnoustie and something I haven’t seen in many venues.

The food

I only eat halal meat so was convinced it would be an evening of vegetable and fish for me, however, upon arrival I asked whether the meat was halal and Robert informed me that both their chicken and beef were.

This knowledge opened up the entire menu allowing me so much more choice.

For my starter I opted for the soup of the day which was tomato and came with a warm crusty roll, and my friend ordered the salt and pepper chicken goujons with a salad and a garlic dip

We also tried the selection of artisan breads which comes as a sharing platter between two.

I thought the platter had a good selection and I enjoyed the freshly made variety that came served with olives and dipping oil.

As for the soup, I found the consistency to be a lot thicker than I am used to and it had a very strong tomato flavour.

As an individual from Indian ethnicity I often cook from home and also eat homemade dishes.

The secret to any good Indian curry is a well cooked tomato base and this soup reminded me of that exact taste and texture prior to adding the spices to a curry.

I have to say it was a little strong for me and I would have preferred a slightly thinner soup, but I didn’t feel it was too heavy so I was able to enjoy a hearty main.

My friend enjoyed the starter and found it to be a filling portion.

To follow I ordered the ribeye 10oz steak which came with a confit beef tomato, a flat cap mushroom and was topped with café de Paris butter. A portion of hand cut chips was served on the side.

I requested peppercorn sauce to top my steak with and the chef was able to make the it without the alcohol in it which I greatly appreciated.

My friend opted for the pan seared sea bass which came on a bed of niçoise salad and although it looked delicious, I was glad I had ordered the steak.

I have eaten a number of steaks and although my regular order is a filet mignon, I was excited to try the ribeye and ordered it to be cooked medium rare.

Although I don’t enjoy the fat on the meat as much, the steak was cooked to perfection and really did melt in my mouth.

Alongside the peppercorn sauce, vegetables and chips it was a well balanced and very filling main course which I thoroughly enjoyed.

Finally it was time for my favourite course – dessert.

Although there were many options my friend and I will very rarely turn down the opportunity to enjoy a stick toffee pudding, and so naturally we both selected it.

While by this point of the meal I was quite full, I managed to enjoy at least half of the dessert

The softness of the sponge with the toffee caramel sauce and the vanilla ice cream on the side was divine. I was quite frustrated I was unable to finish it, but it was a fantastic way to round the meal off.

The verdict

No.29 has brought Carnoustie that casual yet fine dining experience it has been missing for a long time.

From the friendly waiting staff to the dishes, I think this venue is the perfect setting to enjoy a dinner or lunch with friends and family.

And with the beautiful new interior, it makes for some great photo opportunities as well.

Information

Address: 27-29 High Street, Carnoustie DD7 6AN

T: 01241 857008

W: https://kinlocharms.com/kinloch/

Price: £48 for food

Scores:

Food: 3.5/5

Service: 4.5/5

Surroundings: 4/5