Recipes: Rice up your life by recreating these delicious and simple savoury dishes

National Rice Week returns from September 12 to 18 and to help you rice up your life we have some delicious and easy new recipes to tempt you to try a new dish.

For something that is tasty and satisfying, give the pea and broad bean risotto soup a try or make the arroz de marisco, which is perfect for seafood lovers.

All types of rice offer equally good value as they are convenient, full of nutrients, easy to cook and versatile.

In fact, rice is one of the few foods that can be enjoyed sweet or savoury, hot or cold and for every meal of the day, even snacks.

Arroz de marisco by Medusa Eats

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil

1 large white onion, finely chopped

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 400g cans chopped tomatoes

1 tsp red chilli, minced (optional)

100g coriander, finely chopped

800g frozen seafood

200g bomba rice, washed and drained

700ml seafood stock

Method

Heat 3 tbsp olive oil in a saucepan and add your chopped onion along with the chopped garlic and saute for 2 minutes over medium heat, stirring continuously. Add the chopped tomatoes and the minced red chili, stir, then add the chopped coriander to the saucepan and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the frozen seafood, bomba rice and the hot seafood stock to the pan, stir, and let it boil for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, lower the heat to medium, put the lid on the pot and let it cook for 20 minutes until the rice is soft. Serve and enjoy.

Pea and broad bean risotto soup by Jemma Loi

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

½ large leek (approx. 90g), finely sliced

½ small white onion

2 garlic cloves, finely diced

100g arborio rice

1 litre of vegetable stock

250g frozen peas

150g broad beans

1 large handful of fresh parsley (25g)

Optional: Homemade croutons, in which case you will need 1-2 rolls / slices of bread

Method

Heat the olive oil in a large pan on a medium heat and sauté your leek and onion until soft, then add the garlic for a further 1-2 minutes. Add your risotto rice (arborio) and gently toast for a few minutes before pouring in ⅔ of your stock, cover with a lid and leave to simmer for 15 minutes. Keep an eye on the ratio of stock to solids (should be even), add more broth if needed, then add both the broad beans and peas, following with a handful of chopped parsley. Cover with a lid and simmer for a further 5-7 minutes. If you are making croutons, roughly chop your bread into chunks, toss in olive oil and seasoning and bake in the oven at around 190 degrees for

10 minutes. Once your soup is ready, dish up, top with the parsley and croutons if using, and season to taste. Enjoy! While this recipe is plant based, don’t be afraid to experiment with vegetables/stocks, or even add some shredded cooked chicken for the final 10 minutes for a protein boost.