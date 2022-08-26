Recipes: Rice up your life by recreating these delicious and simple savoury dishes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Recipes: Rice up your life by recreating these delicious and simple savoury dishes

By Brian Stormont
August 26 2022, 11.45am
Pea and broad bean risotto soup.
Pea and broad bean risotto soup.

National Rice Week returns from September 12 to 18 and to help you rice up your life we have some delicious and easy new recipes to tempt you to try a new dish.

For something that is tasty and satisfying, give the pea and broad bean risotto soup a try or make the arroz de marisco, which is perfect for seafood lovers.

All types of rice offer equally good value as they are convenient, full of nutrients, easy to cook and versatile.

In fact, rice is one of the few foods that can be enjoyed sweet or savoury, hot or cold and for every meal of the day, even snacks.

Arroz de marisco by Medusa Eats

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large white onion, finely chopped
  • 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 400g cans chopped tomatoes
  • 1 tsp red chilli, minced (optional)
  • 100g coriander, finely chopped
  • 800g frozen seafood
  • 200g bomba rice, washed and drained
  • 700ml seafood stock

Method

  1. Heat 3 tbsp olive oil in a saucepan and add your chopped onion along with the chopped garlic and saute for 2 minutes over medium heat, stirring continuously.
  2. Add the chopped tomatoes and the minced red chili, stir, then add the chopped coriander to the saucepan and sauté for 2 minutes.
  3. Add the frozen seafood, bomba rice and the hot seafood stock to the pan, stir, and let it boil for 5 minutes.
  4. After 5 minutes, lower the heat to medium, put the lid on the pot and let it cook for 20 minutes until the rice is soft.
  5. Serve and enjoy.

Pea and broad bean risotto soup by Jemma Loi

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ large leek (approx. 90g), finely sliced
  • ½ small white onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely diced
  • 100g arborio rice
  • 1 litre of vegetable stock
  • 250g frozen peas
  • 150g broad beans
  • 1 large handful of fresh parsley (25g)
  • Optional: Homemade croutons, in which case you will need 1-2 rolls / slices of bread

Method

  1. Heat the olive oil in a large pan on a medium heat and sauté your leek and onion until soft, then add the garlic for a further 1-2 minutes.
  2. Add your risotto rice (arborio) and gently toast for a few minutes before pouring in ⅔ of your stock, cover with a lid and leave to simmer for 15 minutes.
  3. Keep an eye on the ratio of stock to solids (should be even), add more broth if needed, then add both the broad beans and peas, following with a handful of chopped parsley.
  4. Cover with a lid and simmer for a further 5-7 minutes.
  5. If you are making croutons, roughly chop your bread into chunks, toss in olive oil and seasoning and bake in the oven at around 190 degrees for
    10 minutes.
  6. Once your soup is ready, dish up, top with the parsley and croutons if using, and season to taste. Enjoy!
  7. While this recipe is plant based, don’t be afraid to experiment with vegetables/stocks, or even add some shredded cooked chicken for the final 10 minutes for a protein boost.

[[title]]

[[text]]
