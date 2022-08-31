Midweek meal: Celebrate Welsh Rarebit Day with this traditional recipe that oozes flavour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This Saturday (September 3) is Welsh Rarebit Day, when we honour this delicious hearty snack, which was served alongside ale in the taverns back in the 18th Century as a filling supper.

To celebrate, we have this classic Welsh Rarebit recipe from Welshman Gareth Stevenson, head chef at Palé Hall Hotel, North Wales.

The fine dining restaurant holds Wales’ first Green Michelin Star for its sustainable practices and Gareth uses Welsh ingredients.

Gareth’s top tip: “Welsh Rarebit is an absolute classic tasty dish, and I prefer not to fuss about with it too much.

“I like to use the combination of butter and egg yolks to soften the cheese and make it oozy and spreadable – it also elevates it from plain old cheese on toast.

“The addition of Dijon mustard and Worcester sauce give it that all important kick and of course I use my favourite Welsh cheese, Hafod cheddar as it’s buttery and rich.”

Welsh Rarebit recipe

Ingredients

750ml full fat milk

250g butter

250g plain flour

500ml local ale

350g Hafod cheddar

120g Dijon mustard

30g Worcester sauce, or Hendersons for the vegetarian option

12 egg yolks

Method

Heat the milk in a pan. In a separate heavy bottomed pan, melt the butter, add the flour and mix to form a roux. Like a bechamel, gradually add the hot milk and then add the ale, beat it with a whisk to cook out the lumps. Take off the heat. Mix in the cheese and stir till melted, then add the Dijon, Worcester sauce and egg yolks. Mix well. Pour onto lined trays and allow to set in the fridge. Toast your choice of bread on both sides. Spread the cheese mixture and place under the grill until the cheese is melted and starting to turn golden brown. Serve immediately.

For more midweek meal ideas, click here for our full archive.