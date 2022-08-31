Midweek meal: Celebrate Welsh Rarebit Day with this traditional recipe that oozes flavour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: Celebrate Welsh Rarebit Day with this traditional recipe that oozes flavour

By Brian Stormont
August 31 2022, 5.00pm
Welsh rarebit from chef Gareth Stevenson.
This Saturday (September 3) is Welsh Rarebit Day, when we honour this delicious hearty snack, which was served alongside ale in the taverns back in the 18th Century as a filling supper.

To celebrate, we have this classic Welsh Rarebit recipe from Welshman Gareth Stevenson, head chef at Palé Hall Hotel, North Wales.

The fine dining restaurant holds Wales’ first Green Michelin Star for its sustainable practices and Gareth uses Welsh ingredients.

Gareth’s top tip: “Welsh Rarebit is an absolute classic tasty dish, and I prefer not to fuss about with it too much.

“I like to use the combination of butter and egg yolks to soften the cheese and make it oozy and spreadable – it also elevates it from plain old cheese on toast.

“The addition of Dijon mustard and Worcester sauce give it that all important kick and of course I use my favourite Welsh cheese, Hafod cheddar as it’s buttery and rich.”

Welsh Rarebit recipe

Welsh rarebit from chef Gareth Stevenson.

Ingredients

  • 750ml full fat milk
  • 250g butter
  • 250g plain flour
  • 500ml local ale
  • 350g Hafod cheddar
  • 120g Dijon mustard
  • 30g Worcester sauce, or Hendersons for the vegetarian option
  • 12 egg yolks

Method

  1. Heat the milk in a pan.
  2. In a separate heavy bottomed pan, melt the butter, add the flour and mix to form a roux. Like a bechamel, gradually add the hot milk and then add the ale, beat it with a whisk to cook out the lumps. Take off the heat.
  3. Mix in the cheese and stir till melted, then add the Dijon, Worcester sauce and egg yolks. Mix well.
  4. Pour onto lined trays and allow to set in the fridge.
  5. Toast your choice of bread on both sides. Spread the cheese mixture and place under the grill until the cheese is melted and starting to turn golden brown. Serve immediately.

For more midweek meal ideas, click here for our full archive.

