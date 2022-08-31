The best of Tayside’s summer 2022 food and drink openings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The food and drink scene in Tayside has welcomed a variety of new openings in recent months.

From the latest restaurants and entrepreneurs opening their own dessert parlours, to cafes and bars adding a new experiences to the area, there’s plenty for our readers to get stuck into.

Our new monthly article, which has appropriately been named New on the Menu, brings you all of the latest openings around Tayside so that you don’t miss out.

Although you may have already paid some a visit this summer, you’ll hopefully have a range of places to add to your must-visit list as well as what to look out for in the coming months.

So if you’re looking for some inspiration on where to dine out here’s what’s New on the Menu…

The Horeb Food Company

Bringing Nigerian food to the masses, Babatope Aliu’s The Horeb Food Company specialises in high quality West African cuisine.

Located in Dundee, you’ll find everything from sticky ribs to fried plantain and jollof rice on the menu. The food is as vibrant as the restaurant’s décor and is well worth trying out next time you’re in the area.

My recommendation would be to try some of the chicken skewers which can be adapted to your preferred heat level.

Address: 46 Murraygate, Dundee DD1 2AZ

Andreou’s

Bringing his Greek food all the way from Arbroath to Dundee is Andrew McDonald who has now opened his second eatery.

With his family coming from Cyprus Andreou’s offers a mixture of Greek and Middle Eastern cuisine and has been a hit with locals since opening.

You would be wise to book ahead of visiting this venue, with many of their busy night being completely sold out.

Address: 118 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EH

Gidi Grill

Moving from their well known spot at City Quay in Dundee, owner Mobolaji Adeniyi recently took over the former Italian Grill in City Square to open his second Gidi Grill restaurant.

Although it was a big risk for the business, the West African cuisine they specialise in is very popular. Some favourites of ours include their burgers, jerk chicken and nachos.

We’ve got it on good accord that the Gidi Grill is planning on using their previous City Quay venue as a street food offering, so we’ll be sure to report on that when it happens.

Address: 6-7, City Square, Dundee DD1 3BA

FIKA Dundee

After closing their doors in June, Swedish inspired FIKA Dundee reopened their doors in August under new ownership.

Albany Keith who owns baking business Sinfully Sweet, took over the premises and will offer a range of cakes and traybakes as well as light bites and coffee at FIKA Dundee.

If you are looking for a quaint cafe to meet a friend or a quiet place to study, this venue is the perfect location and is only a stones throw away from Dundee University.

Address: 75 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4HY

No.29 Bar and Kitchen – Kinloch Arms

Offering Carnoustie’s first fine dining experience is No.29 Bar and Kitchen located inside the Kinloch Arms Hotel.

With two artificially lit life-sized trees and a secret dining space hidden behind a sliding wall, this restaurant is full of surprises.

Available for dining in, as well as hiring out for parties and events, this venue is beautifully designed and will make for a different and unique experience in the Carnoustie area.

Address: 27-29 High Street, Carnoustie DD7 6AN

Lass O’Gowrie

From pandemic struggles to eviction, there isn’t any challenge that owners Ali and Bob (Robert) Abercrombie haven’t faced with their hospitality business Lass O’Gowrie.

Based at Errol’s Old Victoria Hall, which had been unused for eight years, the couple spent a year and a half renovating the space to allow them to continue serving customers from their former venture Alibob Café.

If you are looking to try something interesting, Lass O’Gowrie serve a trio mezze of soups where customers can enjoy three different soups of the day for their lunch.

Address: The Victoria Hall, High Street, Errol PH2 7QP

