What’s new in Fife? Our top food and drink openings from summer 2022

The summer has been a busy time for hospitality, food and drink businesses throughout Fife.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
August 31 2022, 5.00pm Updated: August 31 2022, 5.54pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
To go with story by Julia Bryce. New on the Menu Picture shows; New on the Menu series . Aberdeen, Dundee, Highlands, Fife. Supplied by New on the Menu Date; 31/08/2022
To go with story by Julia Bryce. New on the Menu Picture shows; New on the Menu series . Aberdeen, Dundee, Highlands, Fife. Supplied by New on the Menu Date; 31/08/2022

And with a flurry of new restaurants and venues opening, there’s plenty of choice for those who choose to dine out in the area just now.

This inaugural article for The Courier Food & Drink Team’s new monthly New on the Menu series will outline all the best places that have popped up during the summer months in the Fife region. We’ll also have a separate article for those businesses that have popped up in Tayside – which includes Dundee, Arbroath and Perth and Kinross.

While you may have paid some of these venues a visit already, we’ve included some useful information and tips on what to order at the venues and why you need to visit.

For those looking for some inspiration on where to dine out check out what’s New on the Menu below…

Christie’s Scottish Tapas

If you haven’t tried Scottish tapas then look no further than Christie’s.

Located in Dunfermline, the brand was first established in Falkirk in April 2021 and has continued to build on its success with its second venue.

The dishes are designed to share, but in my experience with tapas, it doesn’t hurt to order a few extra dishes between a big bunch of friends.

Address: Fife Leisure Park, 7a Whimbrel Place, Dunfermline KY11 8EX

Inside Christie’s Scottish Tapas which opened in May.

Wicked Cheesecake and Young Spuds

From loaded fries to delicious delectable cheesecakes, this joint venture between two well-known Scottish food and drink businesses is a match made in heaven.

While you won’t be eating the dishes at the same time, there’s no judgements for starting at young Spuds for savoury and then ending at Wicked Cheesecake next door for something sweet.

Address: Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy KY1 2JP

Conor Young and Hannah Mathieson of Young Spuds and  Samantha Thirwall and Jase Thirwall of Wicked Cheesecake have teamed up to open their latest venues.

The Hide

Pay a visit to one of St Andrews’ latest cocktail bars to open in the town. The Hide is a small, intimate space where you’ll find all sorts of delicious drinks.

With a late evening license you’ll happily be cooped up in here while you make your way through the menu.

A recommendation to try would be the Effervescence and Peach for something different.

Address: Mitchell’s,111-112 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9PB

Inside The Hide which is based in Mitchell’s in St Andrews.

Krafty Fine Drinks

Another Kirkcaldy-based business, Krafty Fine Drinks is a specialist off license that sells a range of drinks.

Having filled a gap in the market, Ross Lindsay and his fiancée Megan Lindop have brought something different to the area and offer everything from unique spirits too a craft range of alcoholic drinks and cocktails.

The duo also plan to launch a cocktail arm of the business in the future, too.

Address: 29 Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy KY1 1EH

Owner Ross Lindsay inside the store.

The Crusoe Hotel restaurant

Have you been to The Crusoe Hotel since it reopened its restaurant in June?

The hotel has invested £200K into the refurbishment after being taken over by Rachel and Graham Bucknall.

A focus on provenance is apparent across the menus with local drinks firms also included in the cocktail offering. The 72-seater restaurant and bar is open seven days a week from noon to 3pm and 5pm to 8.45pm and serves pub favourites and bistro dishes.

Address: 2 Main Street, Lower Largo, Leven KY8 6BT

CRUSOE HOTEL; refurb and launch event, celebrating opening it’s new restaurant

Macrotrition

Young entrepreneur Jack Parr launched the Macrotrition business during lockdown and has now opened his second premises. The first is based in Perth while his latest, which launched in July 2022 is based on Kelty’s Main Street.

Jack is 26 years old and is a former personal trainer. He’s used his knowledge of nutrition to create delicious, healthy takeaway meals that are easy to consume.

Address: 92 Main Street, Kelty, KY4 0AQ

Jack Parr outside Macrotrition in Perth. Picture credit Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

