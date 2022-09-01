Hop in the saddle and peddle to 7 of the best cycling cafes in Fife, Dundee and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Hop in the saddle and peddle to 7 of the best cycling cafes in Fife, Dundee and Angus

By Andy Morton
September 1 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 1 2022, 6.30pm
Coffee shops such as Unorthodox Roasters in Kinross serve as vital pitstops for cyclists.
Coffee shops such as Unorthodox Roasters in Kinross serve as vital pitstops for cyclists.

Fife, Dundee and Angus have some of the best cycling in the country – they also have some of the top bicycle-friendly cafes and restaurants.

Which is why we have put together a list of the pitstops you need to pencil in for your next ride, whether it’s a morning jaunt or a multi-day adventure.

Facilities such as water refill stations and top-notch coffee and cake make them perfect for two-wheeled visitors.

But the following cafes are not just for the lycra-brigade only, anyone will get a kick out of these great venues, and maybe motivate you to jump in the saddle yourself.

Unorthodox Roasters, Kinross

Address: 129 High St, Kinross, KY13 8AQ

The team at Unorthodox make some of the best coffee in the UK, and over the pandemic have built up a loyal following through online sales.

But it’s also a must-visit for anyone cycling along the nearby No.1 route on the National Cycle Network, which links Edinburgh to Dundee.

I can vouch for the quality of the pecan pie slice I chomped, which more than made up for the soaking I got on a recent rain-lashed ride.

The Old Barn Coffee Shop, Auchtermuchty

Address: 38 Cupar Rd, Auchtermuchty, KY14 7DJ

If you are looking for a scenic cycle ride in north-east Fife, you can do a lot worse than the back-roads route from Auchtermuchty to Perth.

Dipping over the hill to Newburgh gives you a panoramic view of the River Tay that is hard to beat.

The best place to start the trip is from the The Old Barn Coffee Shop in Auchtermuchty, which serves up a hearty range of coffees and cakes in a barn that used to be part of the former coach house next door.

Dundee Cycle Hub Cafe

Address: Waterfront Place, Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ

The heart of Dundee cycling is at the city’s Cycle Hub Cafe on the renovated waterfront.

The cafe has everything from bike hire to bicycle repair – and of course a cafe with a great selection of coffees and cake.

The hub also organises city bike rides and charity events, so keep an eye on its Facebook page for details. There is a sister Cycle Hub in Arbroath.

Linda’s Cafe, Dundee

Address: Stannergate Rd, Dundee, DD1 3NA

This Dundee Port cafe has been serving Dundonians for the past three years and because of its proximity to the NCN 1 cycle path that goes all the way up the east coast is a favourite with cyclists.

Linda’s toasties and filled rolls are a big hit with anyone looking for food fuel.

So get peddling and drop in for a bite.

2 scrambled egg rolls with 2 black Americano’s For 2 Cyclists This Morning 🙂

Posted by Linda's Cafe on Sunday, 20 June 2021

The Whistle Stop, Brechin

Address: The Station, Park Rd, Brechin, DD9 7AF

The Whistle Stop is a great stop-off for anyone tackling Angus’s many cycle routes. And as it’s next to Brechin train station it can serve as either a staring point or finish line for day trips.

Train stations are often a hub for cyclists as ScotRail allows bikes on for free.

It’s always a good idea to reserve ahead of time, however. It’s no fun when the bike racks are full and you have to wait for the next train.

The Daily Grind, Arbroath

Address: 1 Millgate, Arbroath, DD11 1NN

Cyclists all seem to have one thing in common – they love their coffee.

Which is why they fit right in at Arbroath’s funky coffee house, The Daily Grind.

Coffee is taken seriously here, so when you need a caffeine fix to power those final few miles, make sure to drop in here.

Wee Bear Cafe, Kirriemuir

Address: Bridgend of Lintrathen, Kirriemuir, DD8 5JH

The countryside around Kirriemuir is some of the most beautiful in all of Angus, and great for full-day rides.

Wee Bear Cafe is the perfect spot to fill up on coffee and cake.

And as it sits ride on the edge of Loch of Lintrathen, is an amazing place to recharge the legs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Eleanor Kelleher, Project Co-ordinator of Perth & Kinross Foodbank
Perth and Kinross Foodbank needs public support as users rise by 20% in the…
image shows a family recipe book with old fashioned writing on a table with flour and eggs. Family snapshots are scattered around it.
LINDSAY BRUCE: I tasted my childhood in a forgotten family recipe book
1
Post Thumbnail
When Kirriemuir firm's Peter Pan Scotch Oats reigned supreme as the breakfast of champions
0
new openings tayside summer
The best of Tayside's summer 2022 food and drink openings
0
Welsh rarebit from chef Gareth Stevenson.
Midweek meal: Celebrate Welsh Rarebit Day with this traditional recipe that oozes flavour
To go with story by Julia Bryce. New on the Menu Picture shows; New on the Menu series . Aberdeen, Dundee, Highlands, Fife. Supplied by New on the Menu Date; 31/08/2022
What's new in Fife? Our top food and drink openings from summer 2022
0
macrotrition
Young entrepreneur sells more than 40,000 meals with Perth and Fife meal prep business
0
The Great Perthshire Food & Drink Festival 2022
From food tours to kayak picnics: What not to miss The Great Perthshire Food…
0
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf
From left: Chris Hamilton, Dave Macdonald and Stewart Gordon (all from Perth). All pictures by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Pints aplenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival in…
0

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan
Alan Taylor
Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man
0
Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan
0
A stretch of the B922 near Kinglassie has been closed. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main
0
A915 roadworks
New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel
0
Phill Jupitus Pittenweem Chippy
Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers
0