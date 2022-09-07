Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the Fife area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the cost of living continues to increase, many people are now struggling with paying their bills and being able to afford shopping.

The need for local foodbanks has escalated and the demand for using them over the last year has risen as more and more people turn to these places for help.

Organisations such as Cfine and the Trussell Trust run multiple foodbanks across the Fife area, with many more set up by independent groups and volunteers.

With more than 55 locations to collect surplus food from in Fife alone, there are community larders, pantries and fridges, community cafes and foodbanks where items can be collected or donated.

As part of an ongoing project we have created an interactive map which allows you to view the location and details of foodbanks in the local Fife area.

Clicking on the icons will show a pop-up containing the address, type, opening hours and information on the way each community food project operates.

How do foodbanks and community pantries work?

Many of the foodbanks featured work differently, with some offering a meal in a bag, to others offering any items in the fridge or larder that have been donated or received from locals or supermarket donations.

Many of these location not only provide food parcels, but also low cost hot meals, and a place where people can sit indoors and enjoy a free meal.

Organisations such as Cowdenbeath Foodbank and Dunfermline Foodbank work on a referral only basis where individuals contact the foodbank directly or through an agency to be allocated a food parcel for themselves and their family.

Along with the food, items including toiletries and household goods will be donated to help provide any additional items that the individual or family may need.

As part of trying to resolve the problem foodbanks will offer support regarding welfare rights and benefits so the reliance on foodbanks is s temporary as can be.

Through direct contact with the agency or calling Fife Council directly on 0300 555 0265, it allows the correct help to be given to individuals based on their requirements.

How can you donate to a foodbank?

Just like foodbanks operate in different ways when giving out food, they also differ when it comes to taking it in.

Many foodbanks will use their websites and Facebook pages to regularly update the items they require for donations each month to avoid overflow of stock.

Donations can be made through buying goods for the foodbank or larder, or volunteering to help collect food, packing food parcels or any other service help the foodbank requires.

In the current economic climate providing a helping hand to one other is a priority to avoid the situation becoming any worse, especially as we move towards winter.

To find out how your local foodbank prefers to receive donations or other ways to help, check their website or contact them using the information in the map.