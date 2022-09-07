Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the Fife area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the Fife area

By Mariam Okhai
September 7 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 8 2022, 1.06pm
Where is your nearest Fife foodbank?
Where is your nearest Fife foodbank? The Courier's interactive map will be able to help.

As the cost of living continues to increase, many people are now struggling with paying their bills and being able to afford shopping.

The need for local foodbanks has escalated and the demand for using them over the last year has risen as more and more people turn to these places for help.

Organisations such as Cfine and the Trussell Trust run multiple foodbanks across the Fife area, with many more set up by independent groups and volunteers.

With more than 55 locations to collect surplus food from in Fife alone, there are community larders, pantries and fridges, community cafes and foodbanks where items can be collected or donated.

As part of an ongoing project we have created an interactive map which allows you to view the location and details of foodbanks in the local Fife area.

Clicking on the icons will show a pop-up containing the address, type, opening hours and information on the way each community food project operates.

How do foodbanks and community pantries work?

Many of the foodbanks featured work differently, with some offering a meal in a bag, to others offering any items in the fridge or larder that have been donated or received from locals or supermarket donations.

Many of these location not only provide food parcels, but also low cost hot meals, and a place where people can sit indoors and enjoy a free meal.

Organisations such as Cowdenbeath Foodbank and Dunfermline Foodbank work on a referral only basis where individuals contact the foodbank directly or through an agency to be allocated a food parcel for themselves and their family.

food bank
Foodbank collection for parcels.

Along with the food, items including toiletries and household goods will be donated to help provide any additional items that the individual or family may need.

As part of trying to resolve the problem foodbanks will offer support regarding welfare rights and benefits so the reliance on foodbanks is s temporary as can be.

Through direct contact with the agency or calling Fife Council directly on 0300 555 0265, it allows the correct help to be given to individuals based on their requirements.

How can you donate to a foodbank?

Just like foodbanks operate in different ways when giving out food, they also differ when it comes to taking it in.

Many foodbanks will use their websites and Facebook pages to regularly update the items they require for donations each month to avoid overflow of stock.

Donations can be made through buying goods for the foodbank or larder, or volunteering to help collect food, packing food parcels or any other service help the foodbank requires.

Meet Jilly from Glenrothes Foodbank

Meet Jilly from Glenrothes Foodbank as she tells us what they are doing to challenge poverty.People can go hungry for many different reasons from redundancy to getting an unexpected bill when on a low income.Should you find yourself in this position, help is available from one of the many foodbanks, community fridges and community cafes throughout Fife. https://www.fife.gov.uk/kb/docs/articles/benefits-and-money-advice/food-banksHave you experienced poverty and want to tell us about it or do you want to share your ideas on how to challenge poverty? Comment below or fill in the form at www.fife.gov.uk/challengepovertyweek2020#ourfife #fairerfife #challengepoverty #togetherwecan

Posted by Fife Council on Thursday, 8 October 2020

In the current economic climate providing a helping hand to one other is a priority to avoid the situation becoming any worse, especially as we move towards winter.

To find out how your local foodbank prefers to receive donations or other ways to help, check their website or contact them using the information in the map.

