Midweek meal: Have a spicy treat with Suzie Lee’s veggie Singapore noodles recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Midweek meal: Have a spicy treat with Suzie Lee’s veggie Singapore noodles recipe

By Brian Stormont
September 7 2022, 5.00pm
Suzie Lee's veggie Singapore noodles. Photo credit: PA Photo/Lizzie Mayson.
Suzie Lee's veggie Singapore noodles. Photo credit: PA Photo/Lizzie Mayson.

A classic for a reason. “Fun fact: Singapore noodles actually originate from Hong Kong, not Singapore,” says chef Suzie Lee, author of Simply Chinese.

“It is said that this dish was invented by chefs in the 1950s and ’60s, when trade was booming in Hong Kong and spices such as curry powders were readily accessible. The name was just to give the dish some flair.

“This dish is on our Chinese takeaway menu and it is very popular! It is traditionally made with ham, chicken and prawns but I have made this veggie only, which tastes just as good.”

Veggie Singapore noodles recipe

(Serves 4)

veggie Singapore noodles recipe
Veggie Singapore noodles from Suzie Lee. Photo credit: PA Photo/Lizzie Mayson.

Ingredients

  • 500g vermicelli rice noodles or roughly 250g dried noodles
  • 4 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 4 large eggs, beaten with a pinch of salt
  • 1 medium carrot, peeled and finely cut into matchsticks
  • 1 sweet pepper (any colour), deseeded and thinly sliced
  • 100g baby corn, thinly sliced diagonally
  • 100g mangetout, thinly sliced diagonally
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 tsp curry powder (mild/medium/hot)
  • 1 tsp chilli powder (mild/medium/hot) (optional)
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 4 tsp light soy sauce
  • 2 tsp toasted sesame oil
  • Sea salt and white pepper
  • 2 spring onions, thinly sliced

Method

  1. Soak the noodles in a heatproof bowl of boiling water for one minute, then strain and set aside.
  2. Heat two tablespoons of the vegetable oil in a wok or frying pan over a high heat, add the beaten eggs and fry for a minute on each side, without stirring, until they set like an omelette. Transfer to a plate, then cut into thin strips.
  3. Heat one tablespoon of the oil in the wok or frying pan over a high heat, add the carrot, pepper, baby corn and mangetout with a splash of water to stop them burning and fry for a minute. Transfer to a plate.
  4. In the same wok or frying pan (you don’t need to clean it) add the remaining tablespoon of oil, then add the onion with a splash of water, the curry powder, chilli powder (if using – I use mild curry powder and leave out the chilli powder when I’m cooking
    this for kids) and garlic powder or granules and fry for a couple of minutes over a high heat until the aromas are released.
  5. Toss in the cooked vermicelli and put all the vegetables back in the wok or pan. Toss again so everything is evenly distributed.
  6. Add the soy sauce, sesame oil and egg strips and keep frying and tossing until the noodles change to a golden yellow colour. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed, add the spring onions and serve.

For other dishes like this veggie Singapore noodles recipe, try our midweek meal archives.

Simply Chinese by Suzie Lee is published by Hardie Grant, priced £20. Photography by Lizzie Mayson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

Bakery-style blueberry muffins.
Sweet treats: Make Edd Kimber's easy bakery-style blueberry muffins
Chicken burger with Emmental cheese.
Restaurant Review: Daisy Tasker in Dundee combines Scottish food with a modern twist
0
Take a break on a gastro-cycle of Dundee.
Go loopy for Dundee cycling with these 6 cafes and restaurants on the Green…
foodbank dundee
Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the Dundee and Angus area
0
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu mag, September 10 Picture shows; Pork chilli. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A slow-cooked pork dish for those after the perfect 'fakeaway'
cake st andrews
6 of the best places to enjoy a delicious slice of cake in St…
Where is your nearest Perth and Kinross foodbank? The Courier's interactive map will be able to help.
Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the Perth and Kinross area
0
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill meet fans in Dundee.
Still Game fans meet the stars at Dundee bottle signing
0
This week's Too Good To Go bag is from Dundee Kingsway West BP fuel station.
Too Good To Go: What did I find inside my mystery bag from Dundee…
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tequila Festival UK will take place in Perth Picture shows; Tequila Festival UK festival images with food and drink images. Tequila Festival UK, Perth. Supplied by Tequila Festival UK Date; Unknown
Grab your sombrero and get ready for a fiesta as the Tequila Festival heads…
0

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Suzie Lee's veggie Singapore noodles. Photo credit: PA Photo/Lizzie Mayson.
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0