Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the Perth and Kinross area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the Perth and Kinross area

By Mariam Okhai
September 8 2022, 5.00pm
Where is your nearest Perth and Kinross foodbank? The Courier's interactive map will be able to help.
Where is your nearest Perth and Kinross foodbank? The Courier's interactive map will be able to help.

As the cost of living continues to increase, so does the demand for our local foodbanks and charity organisations offering help to those who need it.

Recently Perth and Kinross Foodbank project coordinator, Eleanor Kelleher, shed a light on the 20% increase in demand the foodbank and its services have experienced during the last year.

And with foodbanks located in Perth and Kinross rising from four to more than 20 in the last three years, this figure alone highlights the increase in not only the requirement for help but also opportunities for those who can to donate.

foodbank perth
Eleanor Kelleher in Perth and Kinross Foodbank’s packing area.

As winter approaches these demands will only rise, so The Courier Food and Drink Team have created a series of interactive maps which allow you to view the location and details of foodbanks in the local Perth and Kinross area. There is also one for Fife and one for Dundee.

Clicking on the icons will show a pop-up containing the address, type, opening hours and information on the way each community food project operates.

How do foodbanks and community pantries work?

Many of the foodbanks featured work differently, with some being community fridges, larders or pantries where donations can be dropped off as well as collected by those who require food.

Others include foodbanks were food parcels are created by the volunteering teams which are then collected from the organisations’ collection points.

Community food larders have grown in popularity and encourage people to use surplus food.

Community cafes also offer a place for those who are struggling to sit-in and enjoy a free hot meal.

As for Perth and Kinross Foodbank, they work on a referral system where individuals can contact one of their partner agencies, or Perth and Kinross Council’s community support line on 0345 301 1100, and receive the help they need.

Along with food, many venues also offer advice and help to reduce the reliance on foodbanks, educating people on their welfare rights and benefits.

How can you donate to a foodbank?

Just like foodbanks operate in different ways when giving out food, they also differ when it comes to taking in donations.

Foodbanks in the Perth and Kinross area will use their websites or Facebook pages to update locals each month on what they require for donations in order to control stock levels.

Types of donations can include long-lasting food such as pasta, tinned food and coffee jars, but also everyday items such as cooking sauces, sweets and biscuits.

From left: Volunteers Susanne and Lorraine packing crates used to create parcels.

Volunteering to help pack food parcels or any other help they require can immensely benefit the foodbanks and help them to offer their services to the wider community.

To find out how your local foodbank prefers to receive donations or other ways to help, check their website or contact them using the information in the map.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Bakery-style blueberry muffins.
Sweet treats: Make Edd Kimber's easy bakery-style blueberry muffins
Chicken burger with Emmental cheese.
Restaurant Review: Daisy Tasker in Dundee combines Scottish food with a modern twist
0
Take a break on a gastro-cycle of Dundee.
Go loopy for Dundee cycling with these 6 cafes and restaurants on the Green…
foodbank dundee
Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the Dundee and Angus area
0
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu mag, September 10 Picture shows; Pork chilli. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A slow-cooked pork dish for those after the perfect 'fakeaway'
cake st andrews
6 of the best places to enjoy a delicious slice of cake in St…
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill meet fans in Dundee.
Still Game fans meet the stars at Dundee bottle signing
0
Suzie Lee's veggie Singapore noodles. Photo credit: PA Photo/Lizzie Mayson.
Midweek meal: Have a spicy treat with Suzie Lee's veggie Singapore noodles recipe
This week's Too Good To Go bag is from Dundee Kingsway West BP fuel station.
Too Good To Go: What did I find inside my mystery bag from Dundee…
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tequila Festival UK will take place in Perth Picture shows; Tequila Festival UK festival images with food and drink images. Tequila Festival UK, Perth. Supplied by Tequila Festival UK Date; Unknown
Grab your sombrero and get ready for a fiesta as the Tequila Festival heads…
0

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0