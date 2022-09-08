Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the Perth and Kinross area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the cost of living continues to increase, so does the demand for our local foodbanks and charity organisations offering help to those who need it.

Recently Perth and Kinross Foodbank project coordinator, Eleanor Kelleher, shed a light on the 20% increase in demand the foodbank and its services have experienced during the last year.

And with foodbanks located in Perth and Kinross rising from four to more than 20 in the last three years, this figure alone highlights the increase in not only the requirement for help but also opportunities for those who can to donate.

As winter approaches these demands will only rise, so The Courier Food and Drink Team have created a series of interactive maps which allow you to view the location and details of foodbanks in the local Perth and Kinross area. There is also one for Fife and one for Dundee.

Clicking on the icons will show a pop-up containing the address, type, opening hours and information on the way each community food project operates.

How do foodbanks and community pantries work?

Many of the foodbanks featured work differently, with some being community fridges, larders or pantries where donations can be dropped off as well as collected by those who require food.

Others include foodbanks were food parcels are created by the volunteering teams which are then collected from the organisations’ collection points.

Community cafes also offer a place for those who are struggling to sit-in and enjoy a free hot meal.

As for Perth and Kinross Foodbank, they work on a referral system where individuals can contact one of their partner agencies, or Perth and Kinross Council’s community support line on 0345 301 1100, and receive the help they need.

Along with food, many venues also offer advice and help to reduce the reliance on foodbanks, educating people on their welfare rights and benefits.

How can you donate to a foodbank?

Just like foodbanks operate in different ways when giving out food, they also differ when it comes to taking in donations.

Foodbanks in the Perth and Kinross area will use their websites or Facebook pages to update locals each month on what they require for donations in order to control stock levels.

Types of donations can include long-lasting food such as pasta, tinned food and coffee jars, but also everyday items such as cooking sauces, sweets and biscuits.

Volunteering to help pack food parcels or any other help they require can immensely benefit the foodbanks and help them to offer their services to the wider community.

To find out how your local foodbank prefers to receive donations or other ways to help, check their website or contact them using the information in the map.