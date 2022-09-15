The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 returns next month to celebrate the best of Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 returns next month to celebrate the best of Tayside and Fife

By Chloe Burrell
September 15 2022, 11.45am Updated: September 15 2022, 6.01pm
Menu Food and Drink Awards 2020 winners
The Menu Awards previous 2020 winners receiving their trophies. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

The Menu Food and Drink Awards are to make a welcome return at the beginning of October to celebrate the incredible talent across Tayside and Fife.

After The Courier was forced to cancel the event back in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s glittering awards ceremony will be held at the prestigious Old Course Hotel in St Andrews on October 6.

Now in its fifth year, the aim of the event is to celebrate the work and effort of the region, and it was clear from this years entries that Courier Country has this in abundance.

Championing local food and drink hospitality, the highly-anticipated awards will shine a light on Tayside businesses across 13 different categories.

The Menu Food and Drink Awards
The judges for The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 have picked the finalists.

The ceremony will not only celebrate the winners, but will also showcase five delicious courses from five top chefs in the area.

These chefs will include Martin Hollis, executive chef at The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, Praveen Kumar, chef owner at Tabla Indian Restaurant in Perth, Derek Johnstone, head chef at 18, the flagship restaurant of the newly refurbished Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews, Ian Syme, the Fairmont St Andrews’ executive chef and Dean Banks, owner of the Haar Restaurant in St Andrews.

Some of the chefs who will be cooking up a storm will include Derek Johnstone, Martin Hollis and Praveen Kumar. Picture credit: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A total of five judges, Eniola Adeniyi, Julia Bryce, Martha Bryce, Jamie Scott and Brian Stormont, were in attendance to go through each entry for the awards in fine detail, with the standard at an impeccable level.

Judge Martha Bryce, of Sound Bite PR, described the judging process as a “great privilege”.

She added: “At Sound Bite PR, we work with a huge variety of food, drink and hospitality businesses and this year’s entries to the awards showed real diversity across this sector.

“The last few years have been incredibly turbulent, so it was heartening to see so many exciting newcomers, alongside resilient businesses that are continuing to innovate and grow.

A picture of The Menu Food Awards ceremony in 2019. Guests at their tables. Picture by Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“We’re fortunate indeed to have such a vibrant food and drink scene on our doorstep!”
Menu editor, Brian Stormont, said: “The standard of entries this year was incredible.

“It was an honour to be involved in the judging process.

“There are so many exciting things going on in the hospitality industry in Tayside and Fife and they deserve to be recognised at the awards which will be an amazing night.”

The Menu Food and Drink Awards finalists are as follows:

Bar of the year

  • Casa Dundee
  • Pillars Bar and Salty Dog Lounge
  • The Barrelman
  • The Tully by Ballintaggart

Brewer of the Year

  • Ovenstone 109
  • 71 Brewing

Chef of the Year

  • Andrew Moss – The North Port Restaurant
  • Jordan Clark – The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart
  • Tom Tsappis – Killiecrankie House

Entrepreneur of the Year

  • Hayley Wilkes – The WeeCOOK Kitchen
  • Lynsey Harley – Modern Standard Coffee
  • Praveen Kumar – Authentic Indian Cuisine

Craft Distiller of the Year

  • Highland Moon
  • The Perth Distillery Co

Food/Drink Visitor Destination of the Year

  • Clootie McToot Dumplings
  • The Perth Distillery Co
  • The Pickled Peacock

Independent Café of the Year

  • Fisher and Donaldson
  • The Tickled Trout Café
  • Wee Bear Café
  • Zest (St Andrews)

Newcomer of the Year

  • Angus Grill and Larder
  • Killiecrankie House
  • The Boar’s Head
  • The Crusoe

Producer of the Year

  • Clootie McToot Dumplings
  • Pittenweem Preserves
  • The Dundee Gin Company
  • The WeeCOOK Kitchen

Restaurant of the Year

  • Eolas Restaurant at Murrayshall Country Estate
  • Little’s Restaurant
  • The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart
    The North Port Restaurant

Street Food Vendor of the Year

  • Heather Street Food
  • Rico’s Pizza Shack
  • The Shack
  • Ox and Anchor

Sustainability Award

  • Framedrum Venison
  • The Little Green Larder
  • Zest

Dundee Bairns, Kitschnbake and The Little Green Larder are up for the Community Champion Award.

A single ticket can be purchased for £125 plus vat, which will include complimentary canapes and a drink on arrival and a four-course collaboration dinner.

Tables of ten cost £1,125 plus vat, and can be purchased on the DC Thomson Events website.

You can purchase tickets at www.dctevents.com/event/the-menu-food-and-drink-awards

