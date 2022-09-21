Too Good To Go: Was my 1.5 hour round trip to The Colly Cafe in Glenrothes worth the £3 bargain?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Too Good To Go: Was my 1.5 hour round trip to The Colly Cafe in Glenrothes worth the £3 bargain?

By Mariam Okhai
September 21 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 21 2022, 7.39pm
the colly cafe
What was in my mystery bag?

An hour and a half to pick up a Too Good To Go bag seems a little ridiculous, right?

But although I live in Dundee, it is important for me to showcase all that is on offer around the Tayside and Fife area.

That’s why this week’s bag took me on a two-hour round trip to Glenrothes.

Would I usually travel this far to make a saving? No.

However, for those who live in and around the area, a five-minute trip down the road for a saving may just be worth it.

Having never travelled this far for a bag, I was hopeful The Colly Cafe at Collydean Community Centre on Torphins Avenue would deliver.

Colly Cafe
Collydean Community Centre and The Colly Cafe.

The café is located next to the centre and is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm. You’ll find everything from soups to light bites, teas, coffee, and sweet treats to enjoy.

I reserved my bag on Monday for pick up on Tuesday afternoon between 2-3pm and was asked to wait inside the café while they prepared my bag.

colly cafe
My Too Good To Go bag from The Colly Cafe.

The Colly Cafe also offers a takeaway service and while I waited I got a great view of the open kitchen where the staff can be seen preparing meals.

After just five minutes I was handed a white bag containing the items that I was saving from going to waste.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

After a 45-minute drive home, I found two containers – one with lentil soup and the other with mince, mashed potatoes and peas – and other items inside my bag.

There were two pots of raspberry jelly, a chocolate mini roll, an apple and a clementine.

The mince was more then enough for a meal for one, and I devoured the mini roll as soon as I got in as I was quite hungry from the journey.

Inside my bag.

General pricing of items

I have estimated the value of the items based on The Colly Cafe’s regular menu online, as there weren’t any price tags on them.

The saving total is below:

  • 1 x mince, mash and peas meal: £6
  • 1 x homemade lentil soup: £1.50
  • 2 x pots of jelly: £2
  • 1 x mini roll: £1
  • 1 x apple: 15p
  • 1 x clementine: 15p

Total cost of bag: £3

Total cost of goods: £10.80

Total savings: £7.80

The mince, mash and peas.

Was it worth the trip to The Colly Cafe?

I think that a £7 saving is a decent amount for the items that would have otherwise gone to waste.

While my personal aim is to review as many bags as I can from around the Tayside and Fife area, travelling two hours for one by car is not very climate friendly. However, it would be a great saving for someone who lives locally.

I didn’t receive any ingredients to make an interesting meal with this week, but maybe next time I’ll be in for a different surprise.

colly cafe
Jelly pot inside the bag.

