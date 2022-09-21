Too Good To Go: Was my 1.5 hour round trip to The Colly Cafe in Glenrothes worth the £3 bargain?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An hour and a half to pick up a Too Good To Go bag seems a little ridiculous, right?

But although I live in Dundee, it is important for me to showcase all that is on offer around the Tayside and Fife area.

That’s why this week’s bag took me on a two-hour round trip to Glenrothes.

Would I usually travel this far to make a saving? No.

However, for those who live in and around the area, a five-minute trip down the road for a saving may just be worth it.

Having never travelled this far for a bag, I was hopeful The Colly Cafe at Collydean Community Centre on Torphins Avenue would deliver.

The café is located next to the centre and is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm. You’ll find everything from soups to light bites, teas, coffee, and sweet treats to enjoy.

I reserved my bag on Monday for pick up on Tuesday afternoon between 2-3pm and was asked to wait inside the café while they prepared my bag.

The Colly Cafe also offers a takeaway service and while I waited I got a great view of the open kitchen where the staff can be seen preparing meals.

After just five minutes I was handed a white bag containing the items that I was saving from going to waste.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

After a 45-minute drive home, I found two containers – one with lentil soup and the other with mince, mashed potatoes and peas – and other items inside my bag.

There were two pots of raspberry jelly, a chocolate mini roll, an apple and a clementine.

The mince was more then enough for a meal for one, and I devoured the mini roll as soon as I got in as I was quite hungry from the journey.

General pricing of items

I have estimated the value of the items based on The Colly Cafe’s regular menu online, as there weren’t any price tags on them.

The saving total is below:

1 x mince, mash and peas meal: £6

1 x homemade lentil soup: £1.50

2 x pots of jelly: £2

1 x mini roll: £1

1 x apple: 15p

1 x clementine: 15p

Total cost of bag: £3

Total cost of goods: £10.80

Total savings: £7.80

Was it worth the trip to The Colly Cafe?

I think that a £7 saving is a decent amount for the items that would have otherwise gone to waste.

While my personal aim is to review as many bags as I can from around the Tayside and Fife area, travelling two hours for one by car is not very climate friendly. However, it would be a great saving for someone who lives locally.

I didn’t receive any ingredients to make an interesting meal with this week, but maybe next time I’ll be in for a different surprise.