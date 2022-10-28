Meet the Dundee bar that offers sustainable food and drink choices – and a great night out!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Meet the Dundee bar that offers sustainable food and drink choices – and a great night out!

In partnership with The Barrelman
October 28 2022, 9.00am
The Barrelman is open for a night out in Dundee.
Sustainability – as well as great food and drinks – is top of the agenda for The Barrelman on Commercial Street.

Dundee is ideal for enjoying a night out packed full of delicious food, great drinks and live music – and now you can also rest easy that while you’re having fun, you’re still supporting sustainable brands.

Sustainability is becoming more and more important to many of us, whether that’s trying your best to reduce your carbon footprint through public transport or moving away from fast fashion.

And of course, if you’re trying to play your part in looking after the planet, you’ll likely also be looking at the food and drink you consume.

With supermarkets providing vegan choices and greengrocers offering local seasonal produce, there are lots of brands helping you make healthy and sustainable food choices at home. But what about when you’re enjoying a fun night out?

Restaurants that put sustainability first

Some of the sustainable, fresh food on offer at The Barrelman, Dundee.
Diners can enjoy fresh meals made from scratch at Dundee’s The Barrelman.

For Tommy Fox and wife Jacqueline, the owners of The Barrelman on Commercial Street in Dundee city centre, sustainability is currently top of the agenda.

A distinctive restaurant and bar (you can’t miss its Instagram-friendly foliage), The Barrelman opened over one year ago. Since then, it’s steadily grown a clientele for both evening and day thanks to a great menu. In particular, the chef’s steak pie – made to a family recipe passed down from his grandmother – receives rave reviews.

But Tommy is also keen to ensure that as the business grows, sustainability takes centre stage. Tommy says: “We are taking a sustainable view across the business, and aiming to reduce our carbon footprint by working with local suppliers and offering products from brands that have the environment front and centre. For us, it’s important that we do what we can to protect future generations by shortening our supply chain, reducing food wastage and energy consumption.”

In the kitchen, food is made fresh every day from locally sourced produce. And interestingly, Tommy is also looking behind the bar and turning to environmentally-friendly alcohol brands.

Three of the best sustainable drink brands

The bar at The Barrelman in Dundee.
A selection of the spirits on offer at The Barrelman.

A finalist for Bar of the Year in the Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022, The Barrelman knows quality matters when it comes to drinks. It stocks lots of great options and brands, including the following three sustainable drink offerings:

1. Sea Change Chardonnay

As well as tasting great, Sea Change wine helps to fund global ocean conservation projects, as a donation from every bottle sold goes to marine charities. Even the packaging aims to be environmentally friendly, with no unnecessary plastic wrap around the corks and labels made from sustainable paper sources.

You can now treat yourself to a glass or share a bottle at The Barrelman.

2. Discarded Banana Peel Rum

Discarded specialises in using ingredients that would otherwise go to waste to create delicious spirits, like this Caribbean rum stocked at The Barrelman. The rum is matured in whisky casks and then infused with banana peels that normally go unused.

Tommy says: “We love using this Banana Rum for a fruity twist on a classic Old Fashioned cocktail.”

3. One Tree Planted cocktail trees

Have a drink and help plant a tree by ordering a cocktail tree (ideal for a hen do or group night out). The Barrelman has partnered with One Tree Planted so for every cocktail tree sold, a tree is planted.

Every little helps when it comes to protecting our world’s forests, which provide jobs, help clean our air and filter water, contribute ingredients to vital medicines – and, of course, are home to an estimated 80% of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity.

Tommy adds: “The most popular options for the cocktail trees are the French Martini, Espresso Martini and Pornstar Martini.”

Everything you need for a great night out in Dundee

A Campfire Old Fashioned cocktail in Dundee.
The Barrelman offers a range of cocktails, like this Campfire Old Fashioned that boats sweet and smoky flavours, and comes topped with toasted marshmallows

Delicious food from locally sourced produce. Sustainable and tasty drink options. Friendly, personable staff to help you choose a drink or meal. Basically, The Barrelman has everything you need for a great night out in Dundee.

Now Tommy is excited to be further enhancing The Barrelman’s night out credentials and making the town centre a true evening destination with regular live music. He says: “The live music will be on Friday nights starting from the 7th October. We hand pick the bands that play. A lot of them are bands we’ve seen live, including the group that played at mine and Jacqueline’s wedding.”

Book a table at The Barrelman and enjoy a fun, delicious and sustainably minded night out in Dundee.

Join The Barrelman Crew mailing list to receive information on upcoming events and promotions.

