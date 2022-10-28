Meet the Dundee bar that offers sustainable food and drink choices – and a great night out!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee is ideal for enjoying a night out packed full of delicious food, great drinks and live music – and now you can also rest easy that while you’re having fun, you’re still supporting sustainable brands.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as "Partnership" on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. "Presented by" This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. "In partnership with" This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Sustainability is becoming more and more important to many of us, whether that’s trying your best to reduce your carbon footprint through public transport or moving away from fast fashion.

And of course, if you’re trying to play your part in looking after the planet, you’ll likely also be looking at the food and drink you consume.

With supermarkets providing vegan choices and greengrocers offering local seasonal produce, there are lots of brands helping you make healthy and sustainable food choices at home. But what about when you’re enjoying a fun night out?

Restaurants that put sustainability first

For Tommy Fox and wife Jacqueline, the owners of The Barrelman on Commercial Street in Dundee city centre, sustainability is currently top of the agenda.

A distinctive restaurant and bar (you can’t miss its Instagram-friendly foliage), The Barrelman opened over one year ago. Since then, it’s steadily grown a clientele for both evening and day thanks to a great menu. In particular, the chef’s steak pie – made to a family recipe passed down from his grandmother – receives rave reviews.

But Tommy is also keen to ensure that as the business grows, sustainability takes centre stage. Tommy says: “We are taking a sustainable view across the business, and aiming to reduce our carbon footprint by working with local suppliers and offering products from brands that have the environment front and centre. For us, it’s important that we do what we can to protect future generations by shortening our supply chain, reducing food wastage and energy consumption.”

In the kitchen, food is made fresh every day from locally sourced produce. And interestingly, Tommy is also looking behind the bar and turning to environmentally-friendly alcohol brands.

Three of the best sustainable drink brands

A finalist for Bar of the Year in the Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022, The Barrelman knows quality matters when it comes to drinks. It stocks lots of great options and brands, including the following three sustainable drink offerings:

1. Sea Change Chardonnay

As well as tasting great, Sea Change wine helps to fund global ocean conservation projects, as a donation from every bottle sold goes to marine charities. Even the packaging aims to be environmentally friendly, with no unnecessary plastic wrap around the corks and labels made from sustainable paper sources.

You can now treat yourself to a glass or share a bottle at The Barrelman.

2. Discarded Banana Peel Rum

Discarded specialises in using ingredients that would otherwise go to waste to create delicious spirits, like this Caribbean rum stocked at The Barrelman. The rum is matured in whisky casks and then infused with banana peels that normally go unused.

Tommy says: “We love using this Banana Rum for a fruity twist on a classic Old Fashioned cocktail.”

3. One Tree Planted cocktail trees

Have a drink and help plant a tree by ordering a cocktail tree (ideal for a hen do or group night out). The Barrelman has partnered with One Tree Planted so for every cocktail tree sold, a tree is planted.

Every little helps when it comes to protecting our world’s forests, which provide jobs, help clean our air and filter water, contribute ingredients to vital medicines – and, of course, are home to an estimated 80% of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity.

Tommy adds: “The most popular options for the cocktail trees are the French Martini, Espresso Martini and Pornstar Martini.”

Everything you need for a great night out in Dundee

Delicious food from locally sourced produce. Sustainable and tasty drink options. Friendly, personable staff to help you choose a drink or meal. Basically, The Barrelman has everything you need for a great night out in Dundee.

Now Tommy is excited to be further enhancing The Barrelman’s night out credentials and making the town centre a true evening destination with regular live music. He says: “The live music will be on Friday nights starting from the 7th October. We hand pick the bands that play. A lot of them are bands we’ve seen live, including the group that played at mine and Jacqueline’s wedding.”

Book a table at The Barrelman and enjoy a fun, delicious and sustainably minded night out in Dundee.

