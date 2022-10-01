6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying for dinner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Let’s face it, being a student is tough. And waiting for your SAAS payment to arrive so you can try some local of Dundee’s eateries is always a challenge.

But when your parents come to visit you for the day or decide to take out our for a bite to eat, point them in the direction of the restaurants you might not be able to afford on a student budget.

Although a lot of the Dundee food scene is catered towards students, there are a few local gems that are a little more pricey but worth every penny.

Here are some suggestions that you may want to try next time your parents and family come to visit.

Rama

If it’s Thai food you are after one of the hidden gems in the city centre is Rama who offer a mixture of dishes suitable for all dietary requirements.

Having been open for years I often visit Rama with friends and family and love their king prawn tempura and Thai green curry.

They also have a very large seafood selection to choose from as well as wok, rice and noodle dishes.

And to round off the meal their banana fritter in a crispy coconut batter served with ice cream is the perfect sweet treat.

Address: 32-34 Dock Street, Dundee DD1 3DR

Piccolo

Serving authentic dishes since 2007 is Perth Road-based, Piccolo, where Dundee-born chef Athol learned how to make his food by working with Italians.

Using locally sourced ingredients, Piccolo offers Italian food with a twist and provides an intimate dining experience with their small dining area.

I would definitely recommend booking in advance because this place is always busy, and grabbing a table for four or more can be a bit of challenge at peak times.

Address: 210 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4JY

Oshibori

Japanese inspired Oshibori is the very best mix of Scottish and Japanese cuisine, and although it is a must try it does come with a heftier price tag.

However, if your parents are paying and can afford to splash out a little, be sure to try a chicken or salmon bento box, or some of their freshly made sushi.

Depending on how extravagant you are looking to go, they have options including 24 piece sashimi sushi boat which I have to say is quite the showstopper.

You can read my colleague Julia’s review here.

Address: 162 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EE

Tayberry Restaurant

Broughty Ferry based Tayberry offers a contemporary fine dining experience. Set across two levels in a beautiful coastal setting, the restaurant overlooks the River Tay.

Chef Adam Newth’s six course tasting menu includes an amuse bouche, starter, fish course, main, cheese and dessert using seasonal local ingredients.

Dishes can be altered to suit all dietary requirements, and with a delicious menu lined-up, this is a feast you don’t want to miss.

Address: 594 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2EA

Rep Restaurant

I bet you didn’t know inside one of Dundee’s most prestigious theatres lies a hidden gem of a restaurant serving up some of the best meals in town?

With their award-winning food the Rep Restaurant is an ideal pre-theatre or dinner location if you want tasty food with a relaxed dining experience.

They also have a great range of vegetarian and gluten-free options so if you need different dishes for yourselves and your parents this one is for you.

Address: Dundee Repertory Theatre, Tay Square, Dundee, DD1 1PB

Bridgeview Station

Last on my list of Dundee restaurants to try is Bridgeview Station. The ultimate dinner setting on Dundee’s waterfront this venue offers fine dining food that is sure to blow you away.

Serving up delicious dishes with local ingredients, family is at the heart of this business and is one that both you and your parents will enjoy.

With a mixture of small and big plates along with sides, flatbreads, platters and desserts, it is worth the money and should be next on your list.

Address: Riverside Drive, Dundee DD1 4DB