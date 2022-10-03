Review: The Great Angus Dinner at Rae’s in Montrose was simply that – just great!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Review: The Great Angus Dinner at Rae’s in Montrose was simply that – just great!

By Brian Stormont
October 3 2022, 5.00pm
Panna cotta, Sacred Grounds coffee and parsnip ice cream, vanilla madeleine and Sacred Grounds espresso syrup.
Panna cotta, Sacred Grounds coffee and parsnip ice cream, vanilla madeleine and Sacred Grounds espresso syrup.

Using the very best produce Angus has to offer, The Great Angus Dinner was a triumph. Brian Stormont was honoured to be present.

Angus is often referred to as the bread basket of Scotland when it comes to food and drink and an event hosted by Appetite for Angus last week displayed just that.

The Great Angus Dinner was held to showcase the incredible range of delights that can be used to create the most mouth-watering dishes.

But it wasn’t just commercially grown or developed food and drink produce – the ingredients also came from foraging, made in the kitchen at home or found in the garden.

Rae’s in Montrose

Rae’s in Montrose was the venue for the dinner where Helen Margaroli was the host for the evening and chef Wouter was the man creating the magic in the kitchen.

Six delicious courses were on the menu and a selection of delicious cocktails were served as accompaniments.

Happy diners tuck in.

Each had something hyper-local included among the ingredients which showed what an amazing larder the county of Angus has.

The first cocktail was Angus Sling, made with Toll House gin, Castleton farm cherries (which Rae’s made a syrup from), Braes O Gowrie apple juice and garnished with apples from Helen and Wouter’s garden.

Cocktail time.

This was followed by The Haar Comes In, comprising Arbikie Haar wheat vodka, Charleton Farm golden raspberries, rosemary and cracked black pepper syrup (made at Rae’s).

The final cocktail was The Cranachan, featuring Smithie’s golden raspberry and strawberry gin, Aaran Gold, Glayva, honey and raspberries.

The Great Angus Dinner delights

The dinner opened with the amuse bouche of foraged cep and puffball mushroom croquette. Chef Wouter had foraged for the mushrooms himself.

Allotment-grown beetroot and celeriac tartar with Rae’s homemade oatcake, homegrown green apple gel and dill was a delightful first course.

Beetroot and celeriac tartare.

The second course was lobster ravioli (using lobster caught just outside Montrose by Blue Lobster, with the ravioli made in Rae’s), crustacean bisque, samphire, Framedrum Farm bacon and spinach.

Lobster ravioli.

A wild shot Framedrum venison hotpot followed with wild grains (from the farmland that Helen and Wouter live on), pumpkin toffee, cabbage and Castleton blackberries.

Venison hotpot.

The fourth course featured pear poached in Cairn o Mohr honey berry wine, with Strathdon blue cheese mousse sourced by Smithie’s Deli in Arbroath and toasted oats.

pear poached in honeyberry wine, with Strathdon blue cheese mousse and toasted oats.

To conclude an evening of Angus delights, the fifth course was panna cotta, with Sacred Grounds coffee and parsnip ice cream, vanilla madeleine and sacred grounds espresso syrup.

Panna cotta concluded The Great Angus Dinner.

It was an astonishing achievement to create a menu almost wholly using produce or ingredients that were grown or sourced from Angus and the team at Appetite for Angus and Rae’s certainly pulled off what could have been a tall order indeed.

Everyone who was fortunate enough to have been in attendance was fulsome in their praise and we can only hope that it isn’t a one-off.

Information

Address: Rae’s, 79 High St, Montrose DD10 8QY

Website: raesmontrose.com

T:  07497 112852

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

hot toddy recipe
Sweet treats: The 7 step hot toddy bundt cake from The Hebridean Baker that…
dundee restaurants
6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying…
2
Gather in Carnoustie
Restaurant review: Gather in Carnoustie caters for everyone and boy can they poach an…
What we're eating. Best places to eat Dundee
What we're eating: The 8 best things including smoking cocktails and the perfect wood-fired…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, September 24 Picture shows; Chow mein with plum sauce. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Spice up your next meal with mouth-watering pork
Feragaia now has its own distillery in Glenrothes, with production overseen by co-owner Jamie Wild. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Drinks entrepreneurs put Fife at heart of non-alcoholic spirits industry with Feragaia distillery launch
Go for maximum flexibility with Jamie Oliver's sweet potato chilli. Photo credit: Richard Clatworthy.
Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver's flexible sweet potato chilli
Lisa Reid, new owner of Lundin Coffee Co.
Leven coffee shop Jane's at Nineteen reopens under new ownership as Lundin Coffee Co
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry's newest cafe
Guests enjoying one of the many dishes they were treated to on the night. Picture credit: Paul Reid.
16 of the best pictures of The Great Angus Dinner at Rae's in Montrose

Most Read

1
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
2
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife
3
The road near to the scene of the crash. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin
4
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
5
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
8
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
9
King Charles spoke to members of the large crowd in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline
10
Myres Castle and its stunning walled garden.
£3.5m Fife castle with 45 acres, two cottages and amazing ‘Vatican’ walled garden

More from The Courier

David Wotherspoon has escaped serious injury.
David Wotherspoon could return to St Johnstone squad for Kilmarnock match
The road near to the scene of the crash. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to 'one in a million' Fife gran who died suddenly
Steven Fletcher reacts as Dundee United fall 2-0 behind at home to St Johnstone. (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in a relegation battle - the players have to…
King Charles spoke to members of the large crowd in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline

Editor's Picks