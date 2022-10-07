VIDEO: Highlights from The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 as winners announced

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The glittering Menu Food and Drink Awards took place last night for the first time in two years with more than 200 guests gathering to support the industry.

Celebrating the best of the best in the hospitality, food and drink sectors, the awards saw 14 individuals and businesses be recognised for their achievements throughout the past few years.

A total of 230 people were in the room and got the chance to sample of Guardbridge-based firm CoelBrew’s gluten-free beers ahead of the brand’s general launch release.

Guests were treated to a five-course meal by five top chefs which saw scallops, venison and haggis bondas be served.

The awards ceremony took place following dinner and guests toasted the winners with a round of applause as host Gary Maclean kept the celebrations going.

After all of the winners had been crowned guests were invited to take part in a silent disco where they danced the night away.

Local gin firm 1881 provided a backdrop for selfies on the night and there were also gin miniatures on the table for guests to take away with them/

Sponsors included Altar Group, Invest Fife, The Wine Press, 1881 Distillery, Highland Game, The Old Course Hotel, Fairmont St Andrews, Rusacks St Andrews, Praveen Kumar, itison plus, CoelBrew, Swilcan Loft Restaurant at The Old Course and Haar.

Watch The Menu Food and Drink Awards highlights video below