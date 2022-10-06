Shortlist for The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 as excitement builds ahead of tonight’s event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tonight is the night where businesses from across Tayside and Fife will be recognised at The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022.

After a two year hiatus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the awards will make their comeback welcoming around 230 guests to The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

Celebrating the best of local and shining a light on the food, drink and hospitality sector, five judges including Eniola Adeniyi of Gidi Grill, Martha Bryce of Sound Bite PR, Jamie Scott of The Newport, Julia Bryce and Brian Stormont of DC Thomson deliberated the winners after whittling down the shortlists.

A total of 14 awards will be presented tonight including the Community Award which was voted for by The Courier readers.

The prestigious Brand Ambassador accolade recognises an individual who champions local produce and whose business has made an important contribution to the areas burgeoning food and drink scene.

A stellar line-up of five chefs from across The Courier patch will cook up a five-course meal for those in attendance which includes sponsors, judges and finalists.

The chefs include:

Martin Hollis, executive chef, The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews

Praveen Kumar, chef owner at Tabla Indian Restaurant in Perth

Derek Johnstone, head chef at 18, the flagship restaurant of the newly refurbished Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews

Ian Syme the Fairmont St Andrews’ executive chef

Dean Banks, chef/owner of Haar Restaurant in St Andrews

Hosted by Scotland’s National Chef, Gary Maclean, The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 is sponsored by a range of businesses.

They include Altar Group, Invest Fife, The Wine Press, 1881 Distillery, Highland Game, The Old Course Hotel, Fairmont St Andrews, Rusacks St Andrews, Praveen Kumar, itison plus, CoelBrew, Swilcan Loft Restaurant at The Old Course and Haar.

Shortlist of The Menu Food and Drink Awards finalists

Bar of the Year sponsored by CoelBrew

Casa Dundee

Pillars Bar and Salty Dog Lounge

The Barrelman

The Tully by Ballintaggart

Brewer of the Year

Ovenstone 109

71 Brewing

Chef of the Year sponsored by itison plus

Andrew Moss – The North Port Restaurant

Jordan Clark – The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart

Tom Tsappis – Killiecrankie House

Entrepreneur of the Year

Hayley Wilkes – The WeeCOOK Kitchen

Lynsey Harley – Modern Standard Coffee

Praveen Kumar – Authentic Indian Cuisine

Craft Distiller of the Year

Highland Moon

The Perth Distillery Co

Food/Drink Visitor Destination of the Year

Clootie McToot Dumplings

The Perth Distillery Co

The Pickled Peacock

Independent Café of the Year

Fisher and Donaldson

The Tickled Trout Café

Wee Bear Café

Zest (St Andrews)

Newcomer of the Year sponsored by Altar Group

Angus Grill and Larder

Killiecrankie House

The Boar’s Head

The Crusoe

Producer of the Year sponsored by Swilcan Loft Restaurant at The Old Course

Clootie McToot Dumplings

Pittenweem Preserves

The Dundee Gin Company

The WeeCOOK Kitchen

Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Highland Game

Eolas Restaurant at Murrayshall Country Estate

Little’s Restaurant

The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart

The North Port Restaurant

Street Food Vendor of the Year

Heather Street Food

Rico’s Pizza Shack

The Shack

Ox and Anchor

Sustainability Award sponsored by Invest Fife

Framedrum Venison

The Little Green Larder

Zest