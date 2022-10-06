Shortlist for The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 as excitement builds ahead of tonight’s event

Tonight is the night where businesses from across Tayside and Fife will be recognised at The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022.
After a two year hiatus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the awards will make their comeback welcoming around 230 guests to The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.
Celebrating the best of local and shining a light on the food, drink and hospitality sector, five judges including Eniola Adeniyi of Gidi Grill, Martha Bryce of Sound Bite PR, Jamie Scott of The Newport, Julia Bryce and Brian Stormont of DC Thomson deliberated the winners after whittling down the shortlists.
A total of 14 awards will be presented tonight including the Community Award which was voted for by The Courier readers.
The prestigious Brand Ambassador accolade recognises an individual who champions local produce and whose business has made an important contribution to the areas burgeoning food and drink scene.
A stellar line-up of five chefs from across The Courier patch will cook up a five-course meal for those in attendance which includes sponsors, judges and finalists.
The chefs include:
- Martin Hollis, executive chef, The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews
- Praveen Kumar, chef owner at Tabla Indian Restaurant in Perth
- Derek Johnstone, head chef at 18, the flagship restaurant of the newly refurbished Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews
- Ian Syme the Fairmont St Andrews’ executive chef
- Dean Banks, chef/owner of Haar Restaurant in St Andrews
Hosted by Scotland’s National Chef, Gary Maclean, The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 is sponsored by a range of businesses.
They include Altar Group, Invest Fife, The Wine Press, 1881 Distillery, Highland Game, The Old Course Hotel, Fairmont St Andrews, Rusacks St Andrews, Praveen Kumar, itison plus, CoelBrew, Swilcan Loft Restaurant at The Old Course and Haar.
Shortlist of The Menu Food and Drink Awards finalists
Bar of the Year sponsored by CoelBrew
- Casa Dundee
- Pillars Bar and Salty Dog Lounge
- The Barrelman
- The Tully by Ballintaggart
Brewer of the Year
- Ovenstone 109
- 71 Brewing
Chef of the Year sponsored by itison plus
- Andrew Moss – The North Port Restaurant
- Jordan Clark – The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart
- Tom Tsappis – Killiecrankie House
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Hayley Wilkes – The WeeCOOK Kitchen
- Lynsey Harley – Modern Standard Coffee
- Praveen Kumar – Authentic Indian Cuisine
Craft Distiller of the Year
- Highland Moon
- The Perth Distillery Co
Food/Drink Visitor Destination of the Year
- Clootie McToot Dumplings
- The Perth Distillery Co
- The Pickled Peacock
Independent Café of the Year
- Fisher and Donaldson
- The Tickled Trout Café
- Wee Bear Café
- Zest (St Andrews)
Newcomer of the Year sponsored by Altar Group
- Angus Grill and Larder
- Killiecrankie House
- The Boar’s Head
- The Crusoe
Producer of the Year sponsored by Swilcan Loft Restaurant at The Old Course
- Clootie McToot Dumplings
- Pittenweem Preserves
- The Dundee Gin Company
- The WeeCOOK Kitchen
Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Highland Game
- Eolas Restaurant at Murrayshall Country Estate
- Little’s Restaurant
- The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart
- The North Port Restaurant
Street Food Vendor of the Year
- Heather Street Food
- Rico’s Pizza Shack
- The Shack
- Ox and Anchor
Sustainability Award sponsored by Invest Fife
- Framedrum Venison
- The Little Green Larder
- Zest
