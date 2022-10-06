Shortlist for The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 as excitement builds ahead of tonight’s event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shortlist for The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 as excitement builds ahead of tonight’s event

Tonight is the night where businesses from across Tayside and Fife will be recognised at The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
October 6 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 7 2022, 3.27pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Menu Food and Drink Awards 2020 winners
The Menu Awards previous 2020 winners receiving their trophies. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

After a two year hiatus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the awards will make their comeback welcoming around 230 guests to The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

After a two year hiatus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the awards will make their comeback welcoming around 230 guests to The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

Celebrating the best of local and shining a light on the food, drink and hospitality sector, five judges including Eniola Adeniyi of Gidi Grill, Martha Bryce of Sound Bite PR, Jamie Scott of The Newport, Julia Bryce and Brian Stormont of DC Thomson deliberated the winners after whittling down the shortlists.

The Menu Food and Drink Awards' judges.
The judges for The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 have picked the finalists. From left: Eniola  Adeniyi, Jamie Scott, Julia Bryce, Brian Stormont and Martha Bryce.

A total of 14 awards will be presented tonight including the Community Award which was voted for by The Courier readers.

The prestigious Brand Ambassador accolade recognises an individual who champions local produce and whose business has made an important contribution to the areas burgeoning food and drink scene.

A stellar line-up of five chefs from across The Courier patch will cook up a five-course meal for those in attendance which includes sponsors, judges and finalists.

Chefs Derek Johnstone, Martin Hollis and Praveen Kumar take a selfie together.
From left: Chefs Derek Johnstone, Martin Hollis and Praveen Kumar take a selfie together. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The chefs include:

  • Martin Hollis, executive chef, The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews
  • Praveen Kumar, chef owner at Tabla Indian Restaurant in Perth
  • Derek Johnstone, head chef at 18, the flagship restaurant of the newly refurbished Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews
  • Ian Syme the Fairmont St Andrews’ executive chef
  • Dean Banks, chef/owner of Haar Restaurant in St Andrews

Hosted by Scotland’s National Chef, Gary Maclean, The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 is sponsored by a range of businesses.

They include Altar Group, Invest Fife, The Wine Press, 1881 Distillery, Highland Game, The Old Course Hotel, Fairmont St Andrews, Rusacks St Andrews, Praveen Kumar, itison plus, CoelBrew, Swilcan Loft Restaurant at The Old Course and Haar.

Gary Maclean will host The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022.
Gary Maclean will be the host for the night at The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022.

Shortlist of The Menu Food and Drink Awards finalists

Bar of the Year sponsored by CoelBrew

  • Casa Dundee
  • Pillars Bar and Salty Dog Lounge
  • The Barrelman
  • The Tully by Ballintaggart

Brewer of the Year

  • Ovenstone 109
  • 71 Brewing

Chef of the Year sponsored by itison plus

  • Andrew Moss – The North Port Restaurant
  • Jordan Clark – The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart
  • Tom Tsappis – Killiecrankie House

Entrepreneur of the Year

  • Hayley Wilkes – The WeeCOOK Kitchen
  • Lynsey Harley – Modern Standard Coffee
  • Praveen Kumar – Authentic Indian Cuisine

Craft Distiller of the Year

  • Highland Moon
  • The Perth Distillery Co

Food/Drink Visitor Destination of the Year

  • Clootie McToot Dumplings
  • The Perth Distillery Co
  • The Pickled Peacock

Independent Café of the Year

  • Fisher and Donaldson
  • The Tickled Trout Café
  • Wee Bear Café
  • Zest (St Andrews)

Newcomer of the Year sponsored by Altar Group

  • Angus Grill and Larder
  • Killiecrankie House
  • The Boar’s Head
  • The Crusoe

Producer of the Year sponsored by Swilcan Loft Restaurant at The Old Course

  • Clootie McToot Dumplings
  • Pittenweem Preserves
  • The Dundee Gin Company
  • The WeeCOOK Kitchen

Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Highland Game

  • Eolas Restaurant at Murrayshall Country Estate
  • Little’s Restaurant
  • The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart
  • The North Port Restaurant

Street Food Vendor of the Year

  • Heather Street Food
  • Rico’s Pizza Shack
  • The Shack
  • Ox and Anchor

Sustainability Award sponsored by Invest Fife

  • Framedrum Venison
  • The Little Green Larder
  • Zest

