Too Good To Go: Here’s what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital

A trip to Ninewells Hospital for a bargain is maybe not the first reason many of us would visit the premises.

However, when there’s money to be saved and a Too Good To Go bag to collect, I feel the trip is more than justified.

WHSmith isn’t a shop I frequent often. The only time you’ll find me in one is when I’m picking up some snacks at the airport before I jet off on holiday.

But after browsing the Too Good To Go app on my phone, an available bag popped up and I was intrigued to know what goodies I could get at a bargain.

I secured my £3 collection from the shop inside the Ninewells Hospital building, which is just a 10 minute drive from my home, for between 8-8:30pm.

When I arrived, I was a handed my first sustainable (and official) Too Good To Go bag with the logo proudly displayed on it. While this isn’t exactly exciting it was a nice touch seeing as I hadn’t received one before.

What was in my mystery £3 bag?

On my arrival home I emptied the contents out of my bag to find three different sandwiches and a fruit pot.

The sandwiches included a chicken salad and a ham and cheese, as well as a Ginsters chicken tikka slice which could be warmed up and enjoyed at my own convenience.

As for the Del Monte fruit pot, the contents contain sliced apricots, oranges, pineapples and grapes all of which made for a perfect lunchtime snack the following day.

General pricing of items

Below are the prices of each item to showcase how much they were individually, as well as the total saving I made from my purchase.

1 x ham and cheese sandwich: £3

1 x chicken salad sandwich: £3.60

1 x chicken tikka slice: £3

1 x fruit salad pot: £1.50

Total cost of bag: £3

Total cost of goods: £11.10

Total savings: £8.10

Was it worth it?

Considering I made a £8.10 saving, the short trip to the hospital was worth it for me and receiving food from WHSmith was an added bonus.

Although I could only eat the fruit pot as the meat wasn’t halal, I was able to give the rest away to some neighbours and friends to enjoy.

I think what I love the most about the Too Good To Go bags is the mystery of not knowing what you are going to get, and that is half of the fun.

However, the other half is definitely getting to share my tasty savings with the people closest to me.