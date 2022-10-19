Too Good To Go: Here’s what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Too Good To Go: Here’s what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital

By Mariam Okhai
October 19 2022, 5.00pm
whsmith
What did I get in this week's mystery bag?

A trip to Ninewells Hospital for a bargain is maybe not the first reason many of us would visit the premises.

However, when there’s money to be saved and a Too Good To Go bag to collect, I feel the trip is more than justified.

WHSmith isn’t a shop I frequent often. The only time you’ll find me in one is when I’m picking up some snacks at the airport before I jet off on holiday.

But after browsing the Too Good To Go app on my phone, an available bag popped up and I was intrigued to know what goodies I could get at a bargain.

Entrance to Ninewells hospital. Image: Mariam Okhai.

I secured my £3 collection from the shop inside the Ninewells Hospital building, which is just a 10 minute drive from my home, for between 8-8:30pm.

When I arrived, I was a handed my first sustainable (and official) Too Good To Go bag with the logo proudly displayed on it. While this isn’t exactly exciting it was a nice touch seeing as I hadn’t received one before.

WHSmith
My Too Good To Go bag outside WHSmith. Image: Mariam Okhai.

What was in my mystery £3 bag?

On my arrival home I emptied the contents out of my bag to find three different sandwiches and a fruit pot.

The sandwiches included a chicken salad and a ham and cheese, as well as a Ginsters chicken tikka slice which could be warmed up and enjoyed at my own convenience.

As for the Del Monte fruit pot, the contents contain sliced apricots, oranges, pineapples and grapes all of which made for a perfect lunchtime snack the following day.

Items inside my WHSmith Too Good To Go bag. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson.

General pricing of items

Below are the prices of each item to showcase how much they were individually, as well as the total saving I made from my purchase.

  • 1 x ham and cheese sandwich: £3
  • 1 x chicken salad sandwich: £3.60
  • 1 x chicken tikka slice: £3
  • 1 x fruit salad pot: £1.50

Total cost of bag: £3

Total cost of goods: £11.10

Total savings: £8.10

Was it worth it?

Considering I made a £8.10 saving, the short trip to the hospital was worth it for me and receiving food from WHSmith was an added bonus.

Although I could only eat the fruit pot as the meat wasn’t halal, I was able to give the rest away to some neighbours and friends to enjoy.

I think what I love the most about the Too Good To Go bags is the mystery of not knowing what you are going to get, and that is half of the fun.

However, the other half is definitely getting to share my tasty savings with the people closest to me.

