5 ghoulishly good Halloween-themed bakes you need to try in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trick or treat? That is the question. But whatever way you celebrate the holiday, these Halloween-themed bakes are sure to keep you smiling, even on the spookiest day of the year.

While Dundee may be known for some of its haunted locations including Coffin Mill and the RSS Discovery ship, there are lots of tasty treats that bakers have been conjuring up across the city.

Pumpkin spice flavouring may be dominating our lattes, but it’s the delicious home bakes that are cooked up in the small hours that make for the best treat.

Below is a list of venues offering ghoulishly good goodies for you and your friends or family to enjoy this Halloween (October 31).

If you enjoy recommendations be sure to check out our other articles here.

Fisher and Donaldson

Starting with award-winning bakery Fisher & Donaldson, who won Independent Cafe of the Year at The Menu Food and Drink Awards, the team always makes sure there is a great Halloween selection for their customers to choose from.

From spooky skeleton cookies to pumpkin themed doughnuts there is plenty to enjoy with the full selection available until the end of October with prices ranging between £1.75 to £2.65.

If you are looking to treat yourself or your children this Halloween, this bakery has the perfect cakes to try.

Address: 12 Whitehall Street, Dundee DD1 4AF

Heather Street Food

Down by the River Tay you will find a spooky surprise from popular food truck Heather Street Food outside the V&A.

Their Halloween special is pumpkin spiced cheesecake doughnuts priced at two doughnuts for £3.50, three for £4.75, four for £6, and 40p per doughnut for the added cheesecake topping.

Usually served hot, these doughnuts taste divine and will be available for the rest of October. If you love a weekend treat, grab a portion of these. You won’t be disappointed.

Address: 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee DD1 4EZ

Clark’s Bakery

If you are looking for a Halloween selection you can take to a party Clark’s Bakery are offering their Halloween cupcakes which can be ordered in-store or on the phone.

With designs including spiders and monsters, this box of six for £12 will help even the grumpiest of ghouls get into the Halloween spirit.

And to top it off they are also selling individual Halloween doughnuts in-store for £1.90 each or six for £10, too, so there will be a range of Halloween themed bakes to chose from.

Address: 3 Annfield Street, Dundee DD1 5JH

Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery

Local favourite Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery has once again delivered with their scary bakes.

From cupcakes to Halloween biscuits, not to mention a pumpkin gateau, chocolate coffin and teacake pumpkin, you can enjoy some spooky treats day or night with prices ranging from £1.50 to £4.

And if you are looking to serve up a selection of goodies, they have their £8 Halloween boxes containing biscuits, doughnuts, cupcakes and a mixture of sweets.

Address: 58-64 Byron Street, Dundee, DD3 6EP

Wrecking Ball Doughnuts

The team at Wrecking Ball Doughnuts on Exchange Street never seem to disappoint when it comes to staying on theme.

For a limited time only the venue is selling a £3.50 toffee apple doughnut with an apple compote filling and hard caramel glaze on top.

As well as looking absolutely delicious these doughnuts are some of the tastiest in the city, and one I will certainly be picking up myself.

Address: 12 Exchange Street, Dundee, DD1 3DL