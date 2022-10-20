5 ghoulishly good Halloween-themed bakes you need to try in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

5 ghoulishly good Halloween-themed bakes you need to try in Dundee

By Mariam Okhai
October 20 2022, 5.00pm
Halloween themed bakes to enjoy this year. Image: Shutterstock.
Halloween themed bakes to enjoy this year. Image: Shutterstock.

Trick or treat? That is the question. But whatever way you celebrate the holiday, these Halloween-themed bakes are sure to keep you smiling, even on the spookiest day of the year.

While Dundee may be known for some of its haunted locations including Coffin Mill and the RSS Discovery ship, there are lots of tasty treats that bakers have been conjuring up across the city.

Pumpkin spice flavouring may be dominating our lattes, but it’s the delicious home bakes that are cooked up in the small hours that make for the best treat.

Below is a list of venues offering ghoulishly good goodies for you and your friends or family to enjoy this Halloween (October 31).

If you enjoy recommendations be sure to check out our other articles here.

Fisher and Donaldson

Starting with award-winning bakery Fisher & Donaldson, who won Independent Cafe of the Year at The Menu Food and Drink Awards, the team always makes sure there is a great Halloween selection for their customers to choose from.

From spooky skeleton cookies to pumpkin themed doughnuts there is plenty to enjoy with the full selection available until the end of October with prices ranging between £1.75 to £2.65.

If you are looking to treat yourself or your children this Halloween, this bakery has the perfect cakes to try.

Address: 12 Whitehall Street, Dundee DD1 4AF

Heather Street Food

Down by the River Tay you will find a spooky surprise from popular food truck Heather Street Food outside the V&A.

Their Halloween special is pumpkin spiced cheesecake doughnuts priced at two doughnuts for £3.50, three for £4.75, four for £6, and 40p per doughnut for the added cheesecake topping.

Usually served hot, these doughnuts taste divine and will be available for the rest of October. If you love a weekend treat, grab a portion of these. You won’t be disappointed.

Address: 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee DD1 4EZ

Clark’s Bakery

If you are looking for a Halloween selection you can take to a party Clark’s Bakery are offering their Halloween cupcakes which can be ordered in-store or on the phone.

With designs including spiders and monsters, this box of six for £12 will help even the grumpiest of ghouls get into the Halloween spirit.

And to top it off they are also selling individual Halloween doughnuts in-store for £1.90 each or six for £10, too, so there will be a range of Halloween themed bakes to chose from.

Address: 3 Annfield Street, Dundee DD1 5JH

Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery

Local favourite Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery has once again delivered with their scary bakes.

From cupcakes to Halloween biscuits, not to mention a pumpkin gateau, chocolate coffin and teacake pumpkin, you can enjoy some spooky treats day or night with prices ranging from £1.50 to £4.

And if you are looking to serve up a selection of goodies, they have their £8 Halloween boxes containing biscuits, doughnuts, cupcakes and a mixture of sweets.

Address: 58-64 Byron Street, Dundee, DD3 6EP

Wrecking Ball Doughnuts

The team at Wrecking Ball Doughnuts on Exchange Street never seem to disappoint when it comes to staying on theme.

For a limited time only the venue is selling a £3.50 toffee apple doughnut with an apple compote filling and hard caramel glaze on top.

As well as looking absolutely delicious these doughnuts are some of the tastiest in the city, and one I will certainly be picking up myself.

Address: 12 Exchange Street, Dundee, DD1 3DL

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Nicola Maxwell and Andy Briggs at Bannisters bagel bar, Crieff.
Meet the family behind new bagel bar bringing a taste of London's East End…
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
North Port in Perth.
17 restaurants in Tayside that have two or more AA Rosettes
11 restaurants in Fife that have two or more AA Rosettes
Jim Lamb of Edinburgh Cider with one of the many pints poured during the day.
24 best pictures of Skotoberfest at Dundee's Bonar Hall
brownie recipe.
Sweet treats: Try Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies recipe
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton's crew at The Caird…
2
christmas dinner
6 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day

Most Read

1
Emergency services at the crash scene outside the Tesco store on Riverside Drive. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Emergency crews rush to two-vehicle crash near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
2
Neilson in action for the Jambos. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to miss out on Lewis Neilson compensation as SPFL rules in…
3
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
4
Former Guide leader Jean Kucharski of Arbroath.
Jean Kucharski of Arbroath had a lifetime commitment to Guiding
5
Davina Bissett lost her job at the Moncreiffe care home following the assault.
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
6
John Ewen with the floodgates at his Forfar home which stopped a September deluge.
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
7
The effect of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions and rising costs is why The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy has closed. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale
8
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
9
Citylink hope the new timetable helps deliver their promise of running services across six cities every 60 minutes. Image: Citylink
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
10
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business

More from The Courier

Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'proud' of Dunfermline's unbeaten run but challenges team to 'keep building'
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone in a 'better place' than the last time they faced Hibs, says…
Mulgrew faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: SNS
Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines
Gillian Sturrock has been reported missing from Carnoustie. Image: Police Scotland.
Family of missing Carnoustie woman say they are 'increasingly concerned' for her
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Post Thumbnail
IAN DUNCAN: Liz Truss' reign had all the drama of an American soap opera…
James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on opposition analyst role and 'challenging' James McPake
Mackay on the touchline during the win away at FC Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline's Lewis McCann, Kevin O'Hara and Paul Allan
To go with story by Alex Watson. Voice of the North leader column Picture shows; Liz Truss goes back into Downing Street after resigning. London, UK. Supplied by Xinhua/Shutterstock Date; 20/10/2022
TORCUIL CRICHTON: Liz Truss promised to hit the ground running but now all roads…
A Lidl supermarket is to be built on the former Rosyth FC ground. Image Neil Henderson DC Thomson.
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented