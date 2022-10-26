Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers

By Brian Stormont
October 26 2022, 5.00pm
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.

Sweet treats always get the spotlight around this time of year, so why not surprise guests and appeal to their savoury side with these delicious stuffed peppers in the shape of carved pumpkins?

They’re totally on trend and fa-boo-lous!

What you choose to stuff the peppers with is completely up to you, however we’ve popped some ideas here for inspiration.

This recipe, courtesy of Cath Kidston (www.cathkidston.com), serves six, so use this as a guideline for your party size.

Stuffed pumpkin peppers

(Serves 6)

A stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.

Ingredients

  • 6 x bell peppers (any colour is fine, but obviously orange most resembles a pumpkin!)
  • 250g quinoa
  • 200g black beans
  • 150g sweetcorn
  • 100g salsa
  • 1.5 teaspoons of taco seasoning
  • 150g vegan cheese

Method

  1. First, we need to make sure that our bell peppers look like little pumpkins, so grab a knife and get carving. The knife should be small and first used to cut off the top of the pepper in a zig-zag shape (and then put to one side, as this will be your lid), and then to remove the pith and the seeds.
  2. Once that’s ticked off, carefully carve facial features into the outer layer of the pepper. Feel free to get as creative as you want here, but typically the peppers should have triangles for the eyes and an upside-down triangle for the mouth.
  3. Your peppers need to be soft and tender, which is why the next step involves popping them into the oven to be steamed.
  4. Place the peppers on a baking dish (so they’re sitting on their bottoms) and pour one quarter cup of water into the base of the dish. Cover with foil, poke some holes in the top to allow for some breathing space, and then bake for 30 minutes at 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6.
  5. As your peppers relax and unwind while getting the sauna treatment, you have time to make your filling. As stated above, you can experiment here should you wish to. We would opt for combining the quinoa with water and bring to the boil. While that’s happening, mix the black beans, corn, seasoning, salsa and vegan cheese. Add the quinoa to the same bowl once that’s cooked.
  6. Once the peppers steamed and your filling is mixed well, evenly split the mixture across the six peppers. Feel free to add some more of your favourite vegan cheese to the top of the peppers. Once each has been sufficiently stuffed, put the zig-zag lids back on top.
  7. To finish off this recipe, put the uncovered peppers back inside the oven for another 10 minutes. This baking time will warm the filling and melt the cheese, making them delicious, gooey and eerie-sistable. Your guests will love them!

For more recipes from Cath Kidston, check out the company’s lifestyle blog. And delve into the midweek meal archives.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

Broughty Ferry farmers market
Chutneys, pies and fudge on menu as new farmers' market hits Broughty Ferry this…
difficult customers.
Tayside and Fife restaurant owners call out customers' unrealistic expectations amid James Corden row
A photo of the inside of convenience store, Greens of Dundee
11 reasons to visit this new convenience store in Dundee
Bridie baker Bill McLaren, who has died aged 82, with a restored 1929 delivery tricycle.
Bill McLaren obituary: Legendary fourth-generation baker famed for Forfar bridie
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
3
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger's anger at 'being forgotten' by majority of customers
Simon Howie
Perthshire butcher Simon Howie accuses energy firms of 'bullying' as costs soar 10 times…
Hot chocolate pudding. Image: Simon Wheeler.
Sweet treats: Warm yourself up with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall's hot chocolate pudding

Most Read

1
The A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Street View.
Two people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Forfar
2
Glenprosen Estate covers 16,500 acres north of Kirriemuir. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCThomson.
Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate
3
3
Brian Taylor.
Dunfermline man received ‘summary justice’ after stealing £16k of motorbikes from Fife business
4
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Nick has issued a warning to other travellers after a misunderstanding with the passport office led to his wife getting trapped in Thailand. Picture shows; Nick Holt and his wife Kajitpan Nampila. Braco, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Nick Holt Date; 26/10/2022
Perthshire family left ‘drained’ as mum refused flight home from Thailand
5
Glamis House supported living in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Crisis deepens at Glenrothes care service as medication records ‘falsified’ and residents ‘want to…
6
Bridie baker Bill McLaren, who has died aged 82, with a restored 1929 delivery tricycle.
Bill McLaren obituary: Legendary fourth-generation baker famed for Forfar bridie
7
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
8
team photo of Bank Street Athetic Sunday league side in Dundee in 1975-76.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s professional footballers could learn a lot from my Sunday Welfare League…
9
Dundee House on North Lindsay Street.
EXCLUSIVE: No further action in Dundee City Council fraud probe
2
10
Perth Sheriff Court.....file pic 2008. Thomas Devers leaving court. Stole from his mother. (Please see Gordon Currie story 01738 446766). NO BYLINE TO BE USED WITH IMAGE. COPYRIGHT: Perthshire Picture Agency. Tel. 01738 623350 / 07775 852112.
Perth prisoner says phone SIM card found hidden ‘between his buttocks’ was not his

More from The Courier

A boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident on Balbeggie Street. Image: Google
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Is this home fit for a Prime Minister? Image: Zoopla.
5 Tayside & Fife homes Rishi Sunak could buy with his Prime Minister's salary
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.
Loch Leven sewage leaks are 'desecrating our natural heritage'
Lochgelly South Primary School. Image: Google Street View.
Lochgelly pupils to move schools during year-long closure
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Wednesday court round-up — Football foolishness and controlling partner
Beth Morrison wants a new law. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth mum calls for 'Calum's Law' on restraint in schools after son was left…
Courier News - Dundee - Matteo Bell story, CR0039132 Leisure and Culture are doing a press call to announce a new wave of support for Ukrainians coming to Dundee. The offer includes 12-weeks of free access to gyms and swimming pools, activities for kids and addimng Ukrainian books to Dundee library. Picture Shows; Natalia Liamina enjoying a skating session, Dundee Ice Arena, Dayton Way, Dundee, 26th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian woman's 'fear and horror' hiding in basement for two months before fleeing to…
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee's West End approved despite objections
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals 'big plans'…
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
5 top pumpkin carving tips from Kirkcaldy crafter Pumpkin McFife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented