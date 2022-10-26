Tayside and Fife restaurant owners call out customers’ unrealistic expectations amid James Corden row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Tayside and Fife restaurant owners call out customers’ unrealistic expectations amid James Corden row

By Mariam Okhai
October 26 2022, 5.00pm Updated: October 26 2022, 5.59pm
difficult customers.
James Corden was publicly shamed for his behaviour at a restaurant in New York. Image: Shutterstock.

For many restaurant workers, serving difficult customers is a regular occurrence they must learn to deal with.

But customer attitude has been put firmly under the spotlight in the wake of talk show host James Corden being temporarily banned from New York restaurant Balthazar after he was deemed rude to staff.

With the hospitality industry recovering from pandemic lockdowns and many restaurants now struggling with the cost of living, difficult customers is another issue to add to the list.

Customer expectations are on the rise. Image: DC Thomson

Indeed, many establishments face a barrage of unrealistic expectations from customers that is causing them to incur unnecessary costs.

It seems that to some customers, human error is no longer acceptable.

‘Called my restaurant manager an ignorant swine’

One venue that is no stranger to high expectations is Broughty Ferry’s Tayberry on Brook Street.

Owner and chef Adam Newth understands that pleasing every diner that walks through the door is impossible.

tayberry
Owner Adam Newth outside Tayberry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Adam explains: “You won’t make everyone happy, and you have to be real about it sometimes.

“But sometimes that flips over and they take it out on house staff.

“I once had someone call my restaurant manager an ignorant swine.

“It makes me feel awful because my staff work really hard to try and constantly improve the place.”

Adam says incidents can trickle down through the restaurant from one staff member to the entire team.

dinner in broughty ferry
Adam tries to keep his service and food to the highest level. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“We could have had 50 guests that loved it but the 51st ruined everyone’s night, including the staff and chef,” he adds.

Although Adam holds himself and his staff to the highest level of service, he urges guests to be as understanding as possible in the current climate, otherwise restaurants could go to the wall.

Assistant manager in tears

Owner and chef Jamie Scott from The Newport Restaurant has had his fair share of angry customers through the door. Their number has only increased post-pandemic.

Jamie Scott outside the Newport Restaurant. Image: DC Thomson

He says: “Before Covid we would have one or two standout difficult customers a year.

“Since returning after Covid we have noticed a more entitled feeling about some specific clientele.

“So much so that in the last seven years, it is the first time I have had to eject a couple of customers.”

Jamie’s dining ethos can be challenging but he doesn’t excuse bad behaviour. Image: DC Thomson

Jamie recalls an incident that reduced his assistant manager to tears. The customer responsible then proceeded to proclaim his innocence.

“Although his defence was that he didn’t shout or swear, you don’t need to do those things to make someone feel upset,” Jamie says.

For Jamie, his staff and team are as important as his customers, and although it meant losing money, he had the customer tossed out to avoid any further trouble.

Customers have lost all patience

Samuel Bowman, general manager at Vandal & Co in Dundee, also believes customer expectations have spiked.

Corey Buxton, left, and Jonnie Armitage, owners of Vandal & Co. Image: DC Thomson

He says: “Being bad is no longer an option, with people’s expectations starting to rise even prior to the pandemic.

“Post-Covid people have completely lost their patience.

“Many are forgetting that there was almost a three-year gap of employment for a lot of people.”

Many under-20s have had limited amounts of social experience, especially in customer service.

Difficult customers may out young people off entering the industry.
Difficult customers may put young people off entering the industry. Image: DC Thomson

As a result Samuel is spending eight to twelve weeks training staff. But all of his efforts can be wiped out by one short-tempered customer shattering the young person’s confidence.

He explains: “You can give someone training that gets them into a confident position.

“But people forget that their attitude and tone towards an 18-year-old trainee waiter can shatter their confidence and make them not want to work in an environment like this.”

Samuel worries that this lack of patience is putting young people off entering the industry.

It may be worth all those James Cordens out there remembering that next time they feel like taking out their anger on staff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Broughty Ferry farmers market
Chutneys, pies and fudge on menu as new farmers' market hits Broughty Ferry this…
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
A photo of the inside of convenience store, Greens of Dundee
11 reasons to visit this new convenience store in Dundee
Bridie baker Bill McLaren, who has died aged 82, with a restored 1929 delivery tricycle.
Bill McLaren obituary: Legendary fourth-generation baker famed for Forfar bridie
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
3
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger's anger at 'being forgotten' by majority of customers
Simon Howie
Perthshire butcher Simon Howie accuses energy firms of 'bullying' as costs soar 10 times…
Hot chocolate pudding. Image: Simon Wheeler.
Sweet treats: Warm yourself up with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall's hot chocolate pudding

Most Read

1
The A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Street View.
Two people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Forfar
2
Glenprosen Estate covers 16,500 acres north of Kirriemuir. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCThomson.
Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate
3
3
Brian Taylor.
Dunfermline man received ‘summary justice’ after stealing £16k of motorbikes from Fife business
4
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Nick has issued a warning to other travellers after a misunderstanding with the passport office led to his wife getting trapped in Thailand. Picture shows; Nick Holt and his wife Kajitpan Nampila. Braco, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Nick Holt Date; 26/10/2022
Perthshire family left ‘drained’ as mum refused flight home from Thailand
5
Glamis House supported living in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Crisis deepens at Glenrothes care service as medication records ‘falsified’ and residents ‘want to…
6
Bridie baker Bill McLaren, who has died aged 82, with a restored 1929 delivery tricycle.
Bill McLaren obituary: Legendary fourth-generation baker famed for Forfar bridie
7
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
8
team photo of Bank Street Athetic Sunday league side in Dundee in 1975-76.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s professional footballers could learn a lot from my Sunday Welfare League…
9
Dundee House on North Lindsay Street.
EXCLUSIVE: No further action in Dundee City Council fraud probe
2
10
Perth Sheriff Court.....file pic 2008. Thomas Devers leaving court. Stole from his mother. (Please see Gordon Currie story 01738 446766). NO BYLINE TO BE USED WITH IMAGE. COPYRIGHT: Perthshire Picture Agency. Tel. 01738 623350 / 07775 852112.
Perth prisoner says phone SIM card found hidden ‘between his buttocks’ was not his

More from The Courier

A boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident on Balbeggie Street. Image: Google
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Is this home fit for a Prime Minister? Image: Zoopla.
5 Tayside & Fife homes Rishi Sunak could buy with his Prime Minister's salary
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.
Loch Leven sewage leaks are 'desecrating our natural heritage'
Lochgelly South Primary School. Image: Google Street View.
Lochgelly pupils to move schools during year-long closure
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Football foolishness and controlling partner
Beth Morrison wants a new law. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth mum calls for 'Calum's Law' on restraint in schools after son was left…
Courier News - Dundee - Matteo Bell story, CR0039132 Leisure and Culture are doing a press call to announce a new wave of support for Ukrainians coming to Dundee. The offer includes 12-weeks of free access to gyms and swimming pools, activities for kids and addimng Ukrainian books to Dundee library. Picture Shows; Natalia Liamina enjoying a skating session, Dundee Ice Arena, Dayton Way, Dundee, 26th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian woman's 'fear and horror' hiding in basement for two months before fleeing to…
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee's West End approved despite objections
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals 'big plans'…
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
5 top pumpkin carving tips from Kirkcaldy crafter Pumpkin McFife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented