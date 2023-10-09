5 venues in Perth to book your Christmas Day lunch or dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 venues in Perth to book your Christmas Day lunch or dinner

It's never too early to think about Christmas Day lunch...

christmas day dinner perth
Enjoy your Christmas Day meal in style this year. Image: Murrayshall Country Estate
By Mariam Okhai & Maria Gran

Christmas Day dining isn’t as far away as you might think.

And with the run up to the big day getting closer and closer, we’ve pulled together a list of places where you can still book your meal in Perth this year.

Whether you love dining out on Christmas or simply want to try something different – or a little less traditional – there are plenty of restaurants to enjoy your festive lunch or dinner in and around The Fair City.

Some venues are beginning to booking up, so don’t hang about for too long. And if you fancy going elsewhere, be sure to check out our Dundee recommendations here.

Murrayshall Country Estate

Starting off with Cairns at Murrayshall Country Estate, for £99 per person you can enjoy the festive delights in front of a log-burning fire.

Starters include smoked steelhead trout, goats cheese doughnut and chicken, port & smoked duck terrine. Then awaits an intermediate course of roast butternut squash and pumpkin velouté.

For mains, you can tuck into turkey with all the trimmings, roast beef, whole baked sole or salt baked celeriac wellington.

To finish, there is homemade Christmas pudding, a Scottish cheese selection and Cairn’s Monte Blanc – which is a dark chocolate cake with chestnut bavarois and meringue.

Address: Murrayshall Country Estate, Scone, Perth PH2 7PH

Plating up a Sunday lunch at Murrayshall Country Estate
Murrayshall is also known for its Sunday lunch. Image: Murrayshall Country Estate

The Royal George Hotel

The Royal George Hotel in Perth is offering their take on a Christmas Day luncheon, available from noon to 2:30pm and priced at £80 per person.

Served in either the conservatory or the restaurant, the starters include duck liver & orange pate, fresh fruits & mango coulis, and smoked salmon and prawn timbale. Before the mains, there’s a roast sweet potato, red pepper & spinach soup.

Mains such as roast turkey with bacon scrolls, fillet of salmon, or medallions of fillet steak will leave you salivating. For veggies there’s a Mediterranean vegetable tartlet.

To round off the meal, desserts include Christmas pudding, sherry trifle, a trio of cheesecakes and a cheese selection.

Address: Tay Street, Perth PH1 5LD

christmas day meal Perth
Enjoy Christmas at The Royal George Hotel. Image: Shutterstock

The Maltings

A three-course meal and a glass of prosecco can be enjoyed at The Maltings this Christmas for £61.99 per person.

With a choice of five starters you can look forward to cheese soufflé, clementine peri-peri chicken skewers, creamy mushrooms, goat’s cheese and beetroot bruschetta or chargrilled black tiger prawns.

It’s all about tradition when you get to your main course, as you can enjoy hand-carved turkey with all the trimmings, root vegetable and nut roast, seabass fillet with prawns or a fillet steak.

For those who love pudding, the venue has chocolate fondant, a triple chocolate sundae, lemon tart, a cheese board or a traditional Christmas pudding to pick from.

Address: 198 Dunkeld Road, Perth PH1 3GD

A Christmas day lunch nut roast
Many vegetarians and vegans will be tucking in to nut roasts in the festive season. Image: Shutterstock

The Glover Arms

There are a range of options for all at The Glover Arms, with the Christmas Day menu costing £68.95 per person, and £33.50 per child. Lunch is served between 11.30am and 3.15pm.

Choices for starters include smoked salmon & mackerel pate, crispy duck salad, ham hock & piccalilli terrine, and baked scallops in sauce with mashed potatoes. For vegans and veggies there’s maple roasted carrot & parsnip soup or root vegetable tatin.

Moving on to mains there are seven options, including a vegan root vegetable wellington. The rest are fillet of black Angus beef wellington, pan fried fillet of halibut, slow cooked pork belly, British venison steak, hand carved turkey breast and duck confit.

Topping it all off you’ll find raspberry snowball blondie, chocolate lovers trio, coconut milk sorbet, Christmas pudding, luxury trillionaires chocolate bar, British cheese board and berry pavlova.

Address: Crieff Road, Huntingtower Park, Perth PH1 3JJ

A beef wellington for Christmas Day lunch
Will you be enjoying a juicy beef wellington this Christmas? Image: Shutterstock

The Bothy

Last but not least is local favourite The Bothy with their Christmas day feast priced at £69.95 per person and £24.95 per child.

Starters include butternut squash soup, duck & orange parfait, smoked salmon & prawn pate or roast beets & savoury granola salad.

For mains you have a choice of roast turkey breast, chestnut & porcini mushroom nut roast, garlic & citrus roast salmon, or roast Highland venison.

Tempting desserts include black forest cheesecake, dark chocolate and orange tart, Christmas pudding or a Scottish cheese selection.

Address: 33 Kinnoull Street, Perth, PH1 5EN

A Christmas pudding
You can’t go wrong with a classic Christmas pudding. Image: Shutterstock

Conversation