5 New Year’s Eve menus to toast Hogmanay in and around Dundee

After Christmas dinners and family gatherings, why not finish 2022 on a high with a Dundee Hogmanay meal out?

Many of us will have done our fair share of cooking over the festive period, and the dishes that follow.

By treating yourself and maybe a partner, family or friends to a New Year’s dinner, you can start January feeling both full and relaxed.

From the extravagant settings of Rusacks in St Andrews to the relaxed atmosphere in The Braes on Perth Road, there’s a Hogmanay menu to suit everyone.

Forgan’s – St Andrews and Broughty Ferry

As usual, Forgan’s is hosting its signature New Year’s Eve shindig.

At the Broughty Ferry venue you can choose to have your Hogmanay meal with acoustic music and a glass of fizz. A ceilidh and glass of Prosecco at the bells can be added if you choose to dine in St Andrews.

Starters include smoked salmon & dill roulade and duck liver & foie gras parfait, after which you can tuck into roast turkey or highland venison, or even mulled wine braised ox cheek.

Both venues have private bothies for larger groups dining together.

Prices from £44.95 per adult.

Address: 234 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry DD5 2AH

110 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9PB

Urban Beach – Broughty Ferry

If your priority is to party, Urban Beach at The Glass Pavilion has you covered.

Before bringing in the bells at the beach however, they offer a two course special with a glass of fizz.

The Christmas menu offers winter vegetable soup, haggis & black pudding bon bons, turkey, chargrilled salmon, crème brûlée, a cheese board and more.

After the meal you’ll be all set to party Hogmanay away with a live DJ.

Prices from £35 per person.

Address: The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry DD5 2EP

Rusacks – St Andrews

If you’re feeling fancy, you can ring in the new year at The Bridge while looking over the Old Course and West Sands Beach.

The menu includes sparkling on arrival, a duck liver pate starter, seabass or Scotch beef sirloin, Brie du Meux and a white chocolate mousse, finishing off with handmade chocolates.

Priced at £75 per person, the four course meal is on the pricier side for Hogmanay.

A cheaper alternative, starting at £35 per person, is available before 7pm.

The two or three course set festive menu includes a variety of choices, including game terrine, pumpkin soup, north sea cod, turkey and mulled wine poached pear.

Address: Pilmour Links, St Andrews KY16 9JQ

The Braes – Dundee

For something a bit more informal, The Braes has you covered.

The Perth Road pub offers both a set menu of two or three courses, as well as a festive buffet for groups of 10 or more.

Instead of traditional festive food, tuck in to chicken wings, halloumi fries, burgers and donut stacks.

There are three different tiers of buffets containing pigs in blankets, calamari strips and onion rings – as well as a separate fully vegan offer.

Prices from £17.50 per person.

Address: 14-18 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4LN

Malmaison – Dundee

The city centre hotel offers three courses and a side for Hogmanay, and promises to keep the Champagne well stocked.

Its sample menu includes a wide variety of dishes, both traditional and something a bit different.

Starters range from Thai sticky beef & noodle salad and Roquefort & saffron poached pear to citrus cured salmon.

Braised lamb shank & root vegetable pie and slow braised daube of beef are the two meaty mains, there are also two options for fish, whereas mushroom & root vegetable pithivier is the vegan alternative.

Prices from £55 per person.

Address: 44 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee DD1 4AY