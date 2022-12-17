Restaurant review: Fabric in Dunfermline had all the right material for a fab foodie night out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant review: Fabric in Dunfermline had all the right material for a fab foodie night out

By Amie Flett
December 17 2022, 6.00am
The Steak Ramen at Fabric in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
The Steak Ramen at Fabric in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

If you’re looking for the next best place for a delicious meal and a good night out, Fabric in Dunfermline is the place to be.

I came across Fabric after scrolling through a Fife foodies TikTok page a couple of weeks ago and I considered whether making the trip down to Dunfermline from Dundee would be worth it for what they had on offer.

But the video was enough to entice me and on a cold Tuesday night, I made the two-hour journey there and back with a childhood friend.

The bar section at Fabric in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Fabric has been a staple venue in Dunfermline for many years but the restaurant made a massive change to its menu back in April with the introduction of its Mizu Pan Asian food menu which includes a range of  Asian and Japanese cuisines.

After hearing good things about their sister bar and restaurant in Kirkcaldy, Cafe Continental – which offers a more traditional menu – I was eager to see what the Asian menu at Fabric would be like.

The entrance to Fabric makes for a great atmosphere. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

On arrival we were greeted by a lovely waitress behind the bar who gave us a warm welcome and let us choose our own seats.

Inside was a mix between a bar and a restaurant. The first thing that instantly caught my eye was the mirror ball-style wall at the back of the restaurant which was sparkling away with all the Christmas decorations in the background. The interior felt modern and trendy, with fluorescent LED lights behind the bar, creating a festive atmosphere.

As it was a weekday the restaurant was pretty quiet but there was a steady flow of delivery drivers coming in and out, proving the menu must be popular amongst those ordering takeaway at home.

The drinks menu at Fabric in Dunfermline

When I say I was desperate to try one of their cocktails, I really mean it. Since Rowan and myself were both driving that night, the two of us were given no choice but to go for mocktails.

But they did not disappoint.

The Peach Melba mocktail. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Rowan went for the Peach Melba mocktail with peach, raspberry and lemonade while I chose the Elderflower Sherbett mocktail with elderflower, lime, apple, lemonade, cucumber and mint (both £5.50). Both were really sweet and refreshing and gave a good insight into what you could expect from the alcoholic selection.

While I browsed longingly over the cocktail menu I decided that my alcoholic drink of choice would have either been the Peep Show Bellini or the Salted Caramel Martini. The cocktails were a little on the expensive side, averaging at around £9 each so if I were to spend an entire evening there, I would probably only go for one or two.

The food

With Asian food being one of my favourite cuisines, I was ready to go all out with the menu with starters, mains, sushi and maybe even room for a little dessert.

For starters, I was tempted by the Takoyaki (£6.90) which consisted of deep-fried dough balls with octopus, but seeing as squid is one of my favourites I went for the Chilli Squid (£5.70) while Rowan opted for the Gyoza Chicken (£7.30).

The Chili Squid. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

I have to say I wasn’t overly impressed by the Chilli Squid. When cutting into it with a knife the squid would separate from the batter making it quite difficult to eat together. However, the batter itself was nice and crispy and the squid was flavourful and not too chewy.

Rowan said she enjoyed the Chicken Gyoza and after giving one a try, I’d say as one of the more expensive starter items on the menu I was expecting a little bit more.

I usually prefer gyoza’s slightly more crispy while these were quite soft but that was nothing on the flavour as the chicken filling was really delicious I just felt it could have done with a nicer dipping sauce rather than just soy sauce.

The Gyoza Chicken. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Next up was the sushi. There were lots to choose from on the menu from maki and nigiri to sashimi to tempura rolls.

As a side I ordered a portion of the Crunchy California Roll which had a filling of surimi (similar to crab) and avocado, topped with mayo, teriyaki and crunchy onions.

We were given the option to order four (£6) or eight (£11.50) pieces of sushi so we went for four to ensure we had room for our mains.

The Crunchy California Roll. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

As sushi goes, the California Roll is a favourite of mine and I was really content with what I was served, from the crunchy onions to the filling size, I felt they got it just right. The surimi and avocado tasted fresh and there was a healthy portion of teriyaki and Japanese mayo on the top.

Next came the mains. The waitress was really helpful in making sure we understood the whole menu when ordering, explaining each dish to us and giving her own recommendations based on the plates she had tried.

The Steak Ramen. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

For myself, I went with a classic Steak Ramen (£15.90), which I thoroughly enjoyed. The steak was cooked slightly medium and tender, making it soft to bite into, the jammy egg was nicely cooked with an oozing yolk. There was a good mix of veg in there with some red onion, edamame, chilli slices, spring onion and a sprinkling of sesame seeds on top.

The broth was full of flavour. It started off quite mild but as I worked my way through the hefty portion of noodles, it got slightly spicer with each bite.

Rowan ordered the Donburi Teriyaki Chicken (£12.90). The dish came with Karaage chicken, a large portion of rice and some veggies with teriyaki sauce drizzled over the top.

Donburi Teriyaki Chicken. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Rowan said the dish was lacking a bit of flavour and after trying the chicken myself I agreed it could have done with a little something extra despite still enjoying it, perhaps a little more teriyaki sauce would have done the trick.

Although there wasn’t much room left for dessert we just had to share a portion of the Mochi Ice Cream (£8). We asked the waitress which flavour she recommended, to which she suggested the mango but unfortunately they were sold out, so we went for Vanilla instead.

The Vanilla Mochi. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

The mochi was really well presented and I liked how they were each cut down the middle to make them easier to eat. The fresh fruit on the side was a lovely pairing and it brought our meal to a close really nicely.

The verdict

Overall, my experience at Fabric I’d say was mixed. I enjoyed the atmosphere and the service was impeccable but some dishes were a slight disappointment.

For a night out with some drinks, I would definitely come to Fabric again and would probably recommend it to a friend looking for a good night out in Dunfermline. The food was tasty but didn’t particularly blow me away and I would say that some dishes are definitely better than others.

The sushi is definitely the restaurant’s strong point and if I were to go again, I would probably skip the starters and go for just sushi and a main.

The mains I felt were good – again, possibly some better than others – but overall I really liked the concept of the restaurant. I think they’re Mizu menu has a great variety and I loved the drinks on offer on the cocktail menu.

Amie Flett is a journalist with The Courier’s live news team based in Dundee covering breaking news across Tayside and Fife. 

She loves to spend hours scrolling on Instagram and TikTok to find the best places to eat and trying new and unique restaurants that put exciting twists on food.

Information

Address: Fabric, 2 Canmore St, Dunfermline KY12 7NT

T: 01383 733430

W: fabric-dunfermline.co.uk

Price: £69.90 for two starter, two mains, sushi, dessert, two mocktails and two soft drinks.

Scores:

  • Food: 3/5
  • Service: 4.5/5
  • Surroundings: 4.5/5

