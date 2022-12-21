Midweek meal: Do Christmas right with this Brussels sprouts gratin recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: Do Christmas right with this Brussels sprouts gratin recipe

By Brian Stormont
December 21 2022, 5.00pm
The recipe from U:ME will put a stop to all those Brussels sprout doubters. Image: U:ME.
If you are thinking about switching up your Christmas dinner, or simply have bought too many sprouts, then this recipe from cooking oil makers U:ME could be the perfect thing to plump for.

Ready in an hour, this Brussels sprouts gratin is a great way to serve a vegetable that encourages much debate at this time of the year.

Brussels sprouts gratin

(Serves 6)

Brussels sprout gratin. Image: U:ME.

Ingredients

  • 900g Brussels sprouts, trimmed
  • 30ml U:Me Vegetable & Olive Oil Blend
  • 150g smoked streaky bacon – around 10 rashers
  • 150g pre-cooked chestnuts, roughly chopped
  • 400ml double cream
  • 1 heaped tbsp of cranberry sauce
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • The juice of half a lemon
  • 50g dried cranberries
  • 50g panko breadcrumbs
  • 50g Parmesan cheese, grated

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas mark 6.
  2. Peel and halve the sprouts. Cook them in plenty of salted boiling water for three to four minutes, until vibrant green and almost cooked. Drain thoroughly.
  3. Pour the U:Me Vegetable & Olive Oil blend into a large frying pan on a medium heat. Add the bacon and fry until beginning to crisp up.
  4. Add the chopped chestnuts and fry for another three to four minutes, until lightly browned.
  5. Then add the sprouts and fry for a further two to three minutes, stirring constantly until they take on some colour.
  6. Pour the cream over the sprouts and bacon mix and add the cranberry sauce. Bring the mixture to the boil and simmer for around four to five minutes, until you have a rich sauce.
  7. Season to taste with salt, freshly ground black pepper, and lemon juice and spoon into an ovenproof gratin dish.
  8. Mix the cranberries, breadcrumbs, and Parmesan together and sprinkle evenly over the top of the sprout mixture.
  9. Place into the oven and bake for 20 minutes, until the top is golden brown and the cream sauce is bubbling underneath.
  10. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

For more midweek meal ideas, click on our extensive archive here. Or check out U:ME’s website for other recipes.

