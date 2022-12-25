First tickets for Midsummer Beer Happening go on sale as 2023 dates announced for popular Stonehaven festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Popular north-east beer festival, the Midsummer Beer Happening, is serving up a festive treat by announcing it will make its return to Stonehaven next summer.

Attracting more than 6,000 people last year, the event will take place from Thursday, June 15 to Saturday, June 17.

Daily tickets and weekend packages to the three-day beer festival will go on sale on January 27.

However, tickets for its hugely-popular Cycle Sportive, which takes place on Saturday June 17, are now available, so cyclists are encouraged to get on their bike and book their places now.

The festival will take place at Baird Park in Stonehaven in a purpose-built marquee. As well as serving up more than 150 craft beers at the celebration, festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy street food, various other drinks including cider, and music entertainment.

Raising funds for local causes

Organised by Robert Lindsay who owns brewing firm, Six Degrees North, and a team of volunteers, the not-for-profit venture has raised more than £240,000 for charities to date.

Last year was the first Happening to take place since the pandemic and it raised £65,000. A donation of £8,000 each went to the Stonehaven Fireballs Association, Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Stonehaven Air Training Corps, and Carronhill School.

Nine other Stonehaven charities – including Stonehaven Folk Festival, Stonehaven Yacht Club and Mackie RFC Youth – each received £2,500 from the event.

The Midsummer Beer Happening has been held in the town since 2015 as a successor to the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival and has grown into one of the most popular attractions in the north-east calendar.

Robert Lindsay is looking forward to welcoming locals and tourists alike to the event next summer.

He said: “The Happening 2023 is shaping up to be the best yet.

“We will have the return of our hugely popular street food court with award-winning vendors and, once again, the cream of local music talent will be providing the soundtrack for the festival.

“We’re aiming to make next year’s Happening simply unforgettable, so get those dates in the diary and we will see you next Midsummer.”

Around 900 cyclists took part in last year’s Cycle Sportive, taking on challenging routes from 55 to 100 miles long. Waves of cyclists will leave Baird Park from 8am and will finish at the starting point.

Tickets for the Cycle Sportive event are priced at £30 per person and include a cap, goodie bag, coffee, entry to beer festival plus a beer.

Robert added: “We know how cyclists want to get an early start, especially when they have the choice of the four stunning – and challenging – routes to enjoy over the rolling Mearns countryside.”

For more information about the Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven and to book places for the Sportive, on Saturday June 17, go to www.midsummerbeerhappening.co.uk