The 10 top food and drink openings in Fife in 2022

By Maria Gran and Julia Bryce
December 29 2022, 5.00pm Updated: December 30 2022, 2.23pm
From left to right, owners of Dook Robbie Larg, Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg.
From left to right, owners of Dook Robbie Larg, Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg. Image: DC Thomson

There’s been plenty happening in Fife this year when it comes to food and drink.

With new restaurants opening to funky cafes making their debut, there’s plenty of places from St Andrews to Leven, to the East Neuk and Kirkcaldy to try out.

While you may have paid some of these venues a visit already, we’ve included some useful information about why you need to visit.

For those looking for some inspiration on where to dine out check out our listicle below…

Christie’s Scottish Tapas – Dunfermline

If you haven’t tried Scottish tapas then look no further than Christie’s.

Located in Dunfermline, the brand was first established in Falkirk in April 2021 and has continued to build on its success with its second venue.

The dishes are designed to share, but in my experience with tapas, it doesn’t hurt to order a few extra dishes between a big bunch of friends.

Address: Fife Leisure Park, 7a Whimbrel Place, Dunfermline KY11 8EX

Inside Christie’s Scottish Tapas which opened in May.

Wicked Cheesecake and Young Spuds – Kirkcaldy

From loaded fries to delicious delectable cheesecakes, this joint venture between two well-known Scottish food and drink businesses is a match made in heaven.

While you won’t be eating the dishes at the same time, there’s no judgements for starting at young Spuds for savoury and then ending at Wicked Cheesecake next door for something sweet.

Address: Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy KY1 2JP

Conor Young and Hannah Mathieson of Young Spuds and Samantha Thirwall and Jase Thirwall of Wicked Cheesecake have teamed up to open their latest venues.

The Hide – St Andrews

Pay a visit to one of St Andrews’ latest cocktail bars to open in the town. The Hide is a small, intimate space where you’ll find all sorts of delicious drinks.

With a late evening license you’ll happily be cooped up in here while you make your way through the menu.

A recommendation to try would be the Effervescence and Peach for something different.

Address: Mitchell’s,111-112 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9PB

Inside The Hide which is based in Mitchell’s in St Andrews.

Krafty Fine Drinks – Kirkcaldy

Another Kirkcaldy-based business, Krafty Fine Drinks is a specialist off license that sells a range of drinks.

Having filled a gap in the market, Ross Lindsay and his fiancée Megan Lindop have brought something different to the area and offer everything from unique spirits too a craft range of alcoholic drinks and cocktails.

The duo also plan to launch a cocktail arm of the business in the future, too.

Address: 29 Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy KY1 1EH

Owner Ross Lindsay inside the store.

The Crusoe Hotel restaurant – Leven

Have you been to The Crusoe Hotel since it reopened its restaurant in June?

The hotel has invested £200K into the refurbishment after being taken over by Rachel and Graham Bucknall.

A focus on provenance is apparent across the menus with local drinks firms also included in the cocktail offering. The 72-seater restaurant and bar is open seven days a week from noon to 3pm and 5pm to 8.45pm and serves pub favourites and bistro dishes.

Address: 2 Main Street, Lower Largo, Leven KY8 6BT

Inside the Crusoe Hotel restaurant.

Macrotrition – Kelty

Young entrepreneur Jack Parr launched the Macrotrition business during lockdown and has now opened his second premises. The first is based in Perth while his latest, which launched in July 2022 is based on Kelty’s Main Street.

Jack is 26 years old and is a former personal trainer. He’s used his knowledge of nutrition to create delicious, healthy takeaway meals that are easy to consume.

Address: 92 Main Street, Kelty, KY4 0AQ

Jack Parr outside Macrotrition in Perth. Picture credit Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Baern Cafe – East Neuk

At food and drink marketplace Bowhouse at Balcaskie Estate, Hazel Powell and Giacomo Pesce made their shared vision come to life.

While the duo offer a small menu, 90% of it is made from produce on the estate. By showcasing the best local producers and their products, Baern plans to be a strong part of the East Neuk community.

It offers sourdough, sandwiches, pastries, yoghurt, soups and salads.

Address: Bowhouse, Anstruther, KY10 2DB

The view from Baern cafe and bakery outside St Monans. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Newport Bakery – St Andrews

Jamie Scott’s third Newport Bakery opened up in St Andrews in May, following the success of the Newport-on-Tay and Dundee locations.

After a successful pop-up collaboration with The Cheesy Toast Shack, it became clear that the Fife town was the perfect spot for another venue.

The bakery’s menu contains tried and tested classics, from pastries to sourdoughs and sandwiches.

Address: 206 South Street, St Andrews, KY16 9EF

Owner Jamie Scott, with a baked selection from The Newport Bakery.
Owner Jamie Scott, with a baked selection from The Newport Bakery. Image: Alan Richardson

Lundin Coffee Co – Leven

Taking over the popular cafe and gift shop Jane’s at Nineteen, Lisa and Dan Reid created Lundin Coffee Co.

Despite having no previous hospitality experience, Lisa couldn’t pass up on the opportunity and learned from previous owners Jane and Malcolm Campbell before taking over.

The cosy coffee shop offers light bites, bakes and has a selection of vegan and gluten-free traybakes.

Address: 19 Leven Road, Leven, KY8 6AQ

lundin coffee co
Lisa inside the new cafe in Leven.

Dook – St Andrews

Located at West Sands, Sam Larg and his wife Kate Carter-Larg, serve up massive deli sandwiches, alongside a handful of other goods to hungry customers in the area.

Teaming up with Sam’s brother, Robbie Larg, the trio have given a new lease of life to the former Links Trust cafe which has been closed for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Address: West Sands Road, St Andrews, KY16 9JD

Owners Kate Carter-Larg, husband Sam Larg and Robbie Larg with a selection of cakes and sandwiches on offer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

What’s opening in 2023…

  • Nimmos – Kirkcaldy
  • New Greek taverna – Dunfermline

