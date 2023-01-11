Midweek meal: Make a difference with Annie Bell’s healthier planet burger recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: Make a difference with Annie Bell’s healthier planet burger recipe

By Brian Stormont
January 11 2023, 5.00pm
Your burger needn't cost the Earth. Image: PA Photo/Andrew Burton.
Your burger needn't cost the Earth. Image: PA Photo/Andrew Burton.

Annie Bell’s Healthier Planet burger recipe is a crowd-pleasing dish that happens to be kind to the environment.

“These burgers go down the half-beef, half-lentil route, and they are every bit as satisfying as a pure beef burger,” says Annie Bell, author of Healthier Planet, Healthier You.

“Extras of fried onions, grated cheese, sliced lettuce, or salsa and guacamole for a ‘fiesta’, are also good. Personally I like to eat these sandwiched between crisp lettuce leaves rather than a bun, but over to you.”

Healthier planet burgers

(Serves 4)

Annie Bell’s healthier planet burger. Image: PA Photo/Andrew Burton.

Ingredients

For the burgers:

  • 300g lean minced beef
  • 300g cooked green lentils
  • 2 heaped tbsp finely chopped shallots
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Extra virgin olive oil for frying

To serve:

  • ½ red onion, peeled, halved and thinly sliced
  • 8 cocktail gherkins, sliced
  • 4 wholemeal burger buns, halved
  • English mustard
  • Tomato ketchup
  • 1 beefsteak tomato, sliced

For the mustard mayo:

  • 40g mayonnaise
  • 40g soured cream
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard

Method

  1. Place the beef, lentils, shallots and some seasoning in a food processor and whizz to a sticky mixture, so some of the lentils remain whole. Shape the mixture into eight burgers using a 9cm plain round cutter. If you want you can make them in advance, then cover and chill them.
  2. Heat two teaspoons of oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium-low heat and fry the burgers, in batches, for two minutes on each side until an even gold, replenishing the oil as necessary. They burn more easily than a pure meat burger, so keep an eye on them.
  3. Combine the sliced onion and gherkins.
  4. If serving the burgers with buns, toast the cut side of the buns under a grill, preheated to high. Place a burger on each bun half, smear some mustard over and then plenty of tomato ketchup, or the Mustard mayo (below). Next lay over a slice of tomato and season, then scatter over some sliced onion and gherkin.
  5. For the mustard mayo:
  6. Blend all the ingredients in a small bowl, cover and chill until required. This will keep well for several days.

For more midweek meal ideas, check out our archive.

Healthier Planet, Healthier You by Annie Bell is published by One Boat, priced £18.99. Photography by Andrew Burton. Available now.

