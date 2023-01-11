Midweek meal: Make a difference with Annie Bell’s healthier planet burger recipe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Annie Bell’s Healthier Planet burger recipe is a crowd-pleasing dish that happens to be kind to the environment.

“These burgers go down the half-beef, half-lentil route, and they are every bit as satisfying as a pure beef burger,” says Annie Bell, author of Healthier Planet, Healthier You.

“Extras of fried onions, grated cheese, sliced lettuce, or salsa and guacamole for a ‘fiesta’, are also good. Personally I like to eat these sandwiched between crisp lettuce leaves rather than a bun, but over to you.”

Healthier planet burgers

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

For the burgers:

300g lean minced beef

300g cooked green lentils

2 heaped tbsp finely chopped shallots

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Extra virgin olive oil for frying

To serve:

½ red onion, peeled, halved and thinly sliced

8 cocktail gherkins, sliced

4 wholemeal burger buns, halved

English mustard

Tomato ketchup

1 beefsteak tomato, sliced

For the mustard mayo:

40g mayonnaise

40g soured cream

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Method

Place the beef, lentils, shallots and some seasoning in a food processor and whizz to a sticky mixture, so some of the lentils remain whole. Shape the mixture into eight burgers using a 9cm plain round cutter. If you want you can make them in advance, then cover and chill them. Heat two teaspoons of oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium-low heat and fry the burgers, in batches, for two minutes on each side until an even gold, replenishing the oil as necessary. They burn more easily than a pure meat burger, so keep an eye on them. Combine the sliced onion and gherkins. If serving the burgers with buns, toast the cut side of the buns under a grill, preheated to high. Place a burger on each bun half, smear some mustard over and then plenty of tomato ketchup, or the Mustard mayo (below). Next lay over a slice of tomato and season, then scatter over some sliced onion and gherkin. For the mustard mayo: Blend all the ingredients in a small bowl, cover and chill until required. This will keep well for several days.

Healthier Planet, Healthier You by Annie Bell is published by One Boat, priced £18.99. Photography by Andrew Burton. Available now.