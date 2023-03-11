4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle

By Maria Gran
March 11 2023, 5.00pm
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Don’t want to feel limited by a restaurant’s wine list? These Angus bring your own bottle (BYOB) restaurants could be just what you’re after.

There’s nothing worse than not finding anything you like on a menu. Thankfully, there are a handful of eateries allowing you to take in your drink of choice.

Drinks can also quickly add up to a hefty bill if you’re not careful.

From pizzas to pies, there’s a meal to go with any favourite drink around Angus.

Shimla, Forfar

This Forfar eatery specialises in Indian cuisine, including authentic curries, tandoori specialities and kebabs, as well as pizzas and burgers.

Shimla does not charge a corkage and its menu boasts a huge range of dishes.

From Tezpur Tikka and Ceylonese Korma to Sirloin streak and chicken pizza, there’s a meal for everyone.

Address: 97-99 North Street, Forfar DD8 3BL

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 5pm to 10.30pm

Summer Special 🤭‼️‼️‼️‼️50% off our sit in table service when you pay cash and 40% discount if you pay by card. Times…

Posted by Shimla – Manzil on Friday, 22 July 2022

The Auld Bake House, Brechin

The High Street bistro is popular among locals, and for good reason. It offers lunch and brunch five days a week, and is open for dinner Friday and Saturday.

Evening specials change every week, meaning each visit could be completely unique. One weekend you could get venison bordelaise and the next might have chicken fajitas on offer.

The Auld Bake House does not charge a corkage fee.

Address: 26 High Street, Brechin DD9 6ER

Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 9.30am to 3.30pm; Friday and Saturday, 9.30am to 3.30pm and 5.30pm to 8pm

Again another busy night for meals, thank you for all your support.We are open Christmas day for meals, spaces are filling up fast. To book call 01356308030

Posted by The Auld Bake House on Saturday, 20 November 2021

The WeeCOOK Kitchen, Barry

With its award-winning pies and passionate staff, the WeeCOOK Kitchen is sure to be a hit.

Its pies have won multiple awards and featured on TV. The Courier pie lover and expert Brian Stormont also says it’s some of the best pies he’s ever tasted.

If pies aren’t your thing, don’t worry. There’s also fish katsu curry, mussels, nasi goreng, kebabs, steak, burgers and more.

There is no corkage on beer, wine or cider, but spirits and cocktails are subject to management approval and a fee.

Address: Downs Holiday Park, Barry, Carnoustie DD7 7SA

Opening hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 11.30am to 8pm; Friday and Saturday, 11.30am to 9pm; Sunday, 10.30am to 7pm

AT LAST.. THE WEEKEND!WeeCOOK loves weekends! Our secret menu kicks in from 12.30 today! It’s British pie week so the…

Posted by Wee COOK on Friday, 10 March 2023

Azzurro Ristorante and Pizzeria, Arbroath

This Italian gem on the Arbroath High Street was a best trattoria finalist in the Scottish Italian Awards 2022.

With pasta, risotto, chicken, veal and steak dishes on the menu, it might be hard to decide what to go for. And there’s always pizza, which you can never go wrong with.

To finish off the meal there’s a range of choices, including tiramisu, peach melba, sorbet and profiteroles.

Address: 43 High Street, Arbroath DD11 1AN

Opening hours: Friday, 5pm to 9.45pm; Saturday, 4.45pm to 9.45pm; Sunday, 4.45pm to 9.15pm

We reopen tomorrow at 5 p.m. Specials for this weekend will be;Mozzarella Sticks and Arancini to startand Risotto for main course.Here are a few other dishes to choose from…

Posted by Azzurro Ristorante & Pizzeria Arbroath on Thursday, 14 October 2021

