Dundee chef Adam Handling secures final spot at Great British Menu banquet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Dundee chef Adam Handling secures final spot at Great British Menu banquet

Adam Handling will prepare the dessert course at this year's Great British Menu banquet.

By Karla Sinclair
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Tonight was Dundee chef Adam Handling’s last chance to make it onto the Great British Menu 2023 banquet menu.

And in tonight’s episode, the Scotsman’s hard work finally paid off as he secured a spot with his Beano inspired dessert which scored full marks.

It comes after Adam came in third place with his starter on Monday, and second place with his fish course on Tuesday despite bagging his first perfect score of 40.

He also narrowly missed out in round three to serve his main course at the banquet by two points last night.

From left, Ed Gamble, Nisha Image: BBC/PlankPR

The judging panel, including Tom Kerridge, Ed Gamble, Nisha Katona, and guest judge comedy producer, writer and voice of Mummy Pig in Peppa Pig Morwenna Banks, were left impressed by several of the desserts.

However, Adam’s took the cake.

This year the Great British Menu banquet is celebrating British animation and illustration for Paddington Bear’s 65th anniversary, and is taking place at Brighton’s Royal Pavilion.

Food Fight

“This is now my third attempt at GBM and the second time I’ve been in the finals, so I need to get a dish at the banquet,” Adam said whilst preparing his dessert.

His dish Food Fight was a triumph in the regional heats scoring 38.

Head judge Tom was blown away by the “magical little piece of cookery” and the panel appreciated the joyfully chaotic presentation of the dish.

It featured brown butter cake, strawberry jelly and gel, long pepper set custard, strawberry tuiles, coffee syrup and meadowsweet cream.

The judges loved Adam’s dessert. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

However this time around, the chef made last minute changes adding a sour strawberry and marshmallow sorbet.

“This is the last time to showcase my food, so I’m going to just enjoy it but I’m going to go out kicking and screaming,” he added.

“I’m going to make sure everything tastes really wonderful.”

‘I love everything about it’

The dessert was again highly praised by the judges and Tom even cleared his plate.

One commended element was the burnt butter and meadow sweet cake which Adam referred to as the ‘Mistake Cake’. This is because as he was developing the recipe the ingredients were weighed out incorrectly, but resulted in the cake tasting “way better.”

“I love everything about it,” said Tom.

Nisha added: “That sorbet really floods your mouth. It’s such a natural, punchy flavour.

“Artistically it’s brilliant and in terms of flavour, it just hasn’t put a foot wrong.”

The 2023 finalists. From top L-R, Will Lockwood, Adam Handling, Nick Beardshaw, and Tom Shepherd. From front L-R, Mark Threadgill, Danielle Heron, Gemma Austin, and Avi Shashidhara. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Host Andi Oliver went as far as to say it was one of the best desserts she has tried in the Great British Menu kitchen.

With that, Adam positioned in joint first place alongside fellow finalists Nick Beardshaw and Tom Shepherd. Andi had the deciding vote and Adam’s Food Fight claimed the win.

Out of the eight talented chefs from across the UK that battled their way into the finale, Adam was the only one who had been there before.

He will join London and South East representative Avi Shashidhara as well as Nick and Tom at the banquet, who also secured spots.

Adam is cooking his dessert at the finale tomorrow night at 9pm on BBC Two and will be competing to bag the Great British Menu champion of champions title for 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Recipes: Perk up your potatoes with Albert Bartlett ambassador chef Stevie McLaughlin
A photo of artists impression of new butchers
Butcher with a passion for local produce to open in St Andrews
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee's Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Midweek meal: Try this slow roast lamb shoulder with an anchovy twist
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot with…
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Put these 8 Fife restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide on your must-visit list
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
The 7 restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide in Tayside that you must try
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Dundee's Adam Handling makes a solid start to Great British Menu final
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Sweet treats: Pancakes with hot caramelised oranges that put the fun back into breakfast

Most Read

1
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
2
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip
3
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Family tributes to ‘beautiful soul’ as father-of-two named as victim of Carnoustie crash
4
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Broughty Ferry dentist to step down after 23 years
5
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Dundee shops out to create ‘vibrant’ city centre – here’s which ones will open…
5
6
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
7
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
12
8
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
UFC president Dana White donates £10,000 to help Fife MMA star Stevie Ray’s daughter,…
9
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
4
10
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats

More from The Courier

Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…
The new Cottage family centre holiday home
PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can…
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Matty Todd wants to 'keep adding more goals' and picks his favourites after signing…
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
James McPake confirms interest from other clubs as Matty Todd signs new 3-year deal…
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over break-in at Dundee high school
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Isle of May reopens to public after bird flu closure
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Elderly people targeted in Fife pharmacy scam
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Company boss fails in appeal after Perthshire death fall
Adam Handling. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented