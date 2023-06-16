BBQs are perfect time to ‘meat’ and greet

Everyone loves a barbecue! In the wake of National Barbecue Week, we reveal the recipe for a success if you are hosting one this summer.

Barbecue season officially got under way at the end of May during National Barbecue Week. Now is the perfect time to get friends and family together to enjoy the outdoors and good food.

You have spent time and money making your garden the perfect place to entertain. The sun is shining and the barbeque has been cleaned – the only dilemma now: who do I invite? And what do I feed them?

The ‘who’ is up to you. But, when selecting what to feed your family or friends, there really is only one choice – Scott Brothers Butchers!

Where can I get the best barbecue food?

When out shopping for your garden parties and al fresco celebrations, head to Scott Brothers, the family butcher.

Scott Brothers, owned by George and Scott Jarron, has been a favourite destination for thousands of Dundonians who every year truest them to provide the very best meats that local farms have to offer.

Scott said: “When the sun shines in Scotland, there is no better place to be. Entertaining in our gardens with friends and family, sipping on something cold and enjoying great food, is just about as good as it gets.

“During the pandemic, people concentrated on improving their gardens and creating social spaces. Hot tubs were purchased, bars were built, terraces were created, and pallets were desperately sourced to make DIY furniture. Many people also invested in their outdoor cooking areas, creating mini kitchens, building in barbecues and installing beer fridges.

“It’s shaping up to be a fabulous summer and we can look forward to brilliant barbecues.”

Why should I go to Scott Brothers for the best barbecue food?

They know that well-reared and well-treated animals produce more flavoursome and all-round better meat.

From burgers and sausages to the tenderest steaks and tastiest kebabs, the butchers have a huge range of BBQ products which means there is something for everyone.

Don’t worry if you don’t know what you want or how much to buy, because their friendly, experienced staff are on hand to help. Just pop into any of their shops and simply ask for some free advice.

Scott Brothers also stock more exotically flavoured products such as teriyaki beef, black garlic pork fillets and gourmet chicken and chorizo kebabs.

They also have a range of gluten free products while most of the seasoning and flavour coatings are allergen free.

How to prep for a sizzling summer of barbecuing

George added: “As well as the people around you, the most important thing at any barbecue is the meat on the grill. We help you select exactly what you need for your party and more. Get ready to gear up for a sizzling summer of barbecuing.”

The brothers’ top tip for cooking on your barbecue is to make sure it is not too hot.

“It’s best to wait until the charcoals are burning white hot before cooking. If you are using a gas BBQ, turn it to no more than half gas. Cooking on a high heat will dry out the meat quickly. Aim for a steady heat with a slightly longer cooking time, to get the best of these products on the barbecue. Now all we need is the sunshine!” Scott added.

Scott Brothers Butchers to open in St Andrews

George and Scott celebrate the launch of their St Andrews branch of Scott Brothers Butchers on Bell Street next week. So, soon there will be four shops to choose from, including Nethergate, Strathmartine Road or Brook Street in Broughty Ferry.

Read more about the St Andrews store.

The butchers at Scott Brothers are always keen to create new products and flavours. So, you can be guaranteed that the counters are filled with everything from burgers and sausages and more unusual items (see above).

For all your summer barbecue essentials, visit Scott Brothers Butchers. Or pop into any of the stores in Nethergate, Strathmartine Rooad, Brook Street in Broughty Ferry or Bell Street, St Andrews (from next week).