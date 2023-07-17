‘I fled dangerous Ukrainian city – now I’m selling cakes from my kitchen in Perthshire’

A woman who fled war-torn Ukraine has launched her own business selling cakes from her kitchen in Perthshire.

Olga Protsenko, 35, hopes to one day return to Mykolaiv and reunite with her husband.

But as the conflict with Russia rages on, she is determined to make life sweet in her new home of Blairgowrie.

She has launched Sunflower Home Bakery, selling traditional Ukrainian and other European desserts.

These include honey cake and macaroons, as well as Zefir, cheesecakes and meringues.

Olga, a catering assistant at Blairgowrie High School, told The Courier of her “happy” life running a bakery back in Ukraine and her attempt to make Perthshire a home for herself and her two sons.

‘When my boys to go to bed, that’s when I bake’

She said: “I was very happy in Ukraine.

“I had my little bakery business and now I’m trying to do this here and practise my skill.

“When I first came here, I wasn’t sure if I should set up the bakery.

“I wondered if I should try my hand at something else.

“But I went for it and it keeps me busy.

“When my boys go to bed, that’s when I bake.”

Olga has already attracted plenty of customers since launching the venture – which has a Facebook page – less than a month ago.

She said: “There has been a lot of interest due to it being something quite new in the area.

“I’m quite happy and I’m really pleased that people enjoy my cakes and recommend them to others.

“When people first started to place orders, they asked if I could make a simple sponge with jam.

Demand for Blairgowrie home bakery

“I told people that I don’t make these and instead I sell traditional Ukrainian cakes.

“I already have a couple of people hoping to order from England, which is not possible yet, but I’m hoping that I can do this in the future.

“Right now, I am happy serving the local community.

“I’m happy because people enjoy what I make.”

Olga’s husband is still in Ukraine and the pair have not seen each other since she fled her home city of Mykolaiv.

She said: “My husband stayed in Ukraine because he can’t leave the country.

“I’m from Mykolaiv in the south and now it’s a very dangerous city.

“When I made the decision to take my children and come here, it was very close to the conflict.

‘I can’t go back because it’s still dangerous’

“Now I can’t go back because it’s still dangerous.

“It’s very hard for me and my husband, as well as my children, who ask me why we’re here. But they understand.

“They have a very good school here and they have lots of friends.

“My son has even learned how to play bagpipes.

“I miss my life before the war because I had a very good job and a dream home with my husband and children, and we were very happy.

“In January last year I told my husband how happy I was and then February came and everything changed.

“I started this bakery for myself and I’m doing something good in this life.

“I hope to return to Ukraine one day but I don’t know how long that will be so for now, I will try make a life here.”