New Anstruther ice cream parlour inundated with customers after launch

The owners of a new ice cream parlour in Anstruther say they have been inundated with customers after its launch this week.

Scoop opened on Shore Street, which overlooks the famous harbour, on Monday.

And despite it being a soft launch for the business, owner and manager Louise Lewis says the shop has been brimming with locals and tourists alike.

She told The Courier: “We wanted to have a soft launch so that we could ease ourselves in and so that everyone could find their feet.

“But we were extremely busy on Monday and we received a lot of positive feedback from the local residents and tourists.

“It was fantastic to see so many people that have waited for us to open.”

Louise also owns the Waterfront Restaurant, so has experience with hospitality in the town.

Equi’s ice cream served at Scoop in Anstruther

Customers can choose from a wide variety of flavours from award-winning Equi’s – from classics like chocolate and vanilla to cherry mania, Isle of Skye sea salt and caramel, lemon meringue and cookie monster.

The businesswoman added: “We’ve had the idea to open the ice cream parlour for a while following the closure of one in the town.

“You could say there was a gap in the market.

“It was a long time coming however as we were held up getting our electricity meter installed.

“I’m delighted to finally open.”

Residents have expressed their delight at the opening of Scoop.

‘Very tasty ice cream’

Posting on Facebook, one local said: “Will be sampling some ice cream next week, yum.”

Another wrote: “Very tasty ice cream, especially the chocolate!”

Scoop has filled one of the units previously occupied by the Boathouse which was split into two new food venues following its closure last year.

The ice cream shop adds to the award-winning food offering elsewhere in the town, including the famous Anstruther Fish Bar.