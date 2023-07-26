New Anstruther ice cream parlour inundated with customers after launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Anstruther ice cream parlour inundated with customers after launch

The owners of Scoop say they are filling a gap in the town's market.

By Andrew Robson
Scoop ice cream in Anstruther staff
The team at Scoop in Anstruther. Image: Scoop

The owners of a new ice cream parlour in Anstruther say they have been inundated with customers after its launch this week.

Scoop opened on Shore Street, which overlooks the famous harbour, on Monday.

And despite it being a soft launch for the business, owner and manager Louise Lewis says the shop has been brimming with locals and tourists alike.

She told The Courier: “We wanted to have a soft launch so that we could ease ourselves in and so that everyone could find their feet.

New ice cream parlour Scoop in Anstruther.
New ice cream parlour Scoop in Anstruther. Image: Anstruther Holidays

“But we were extremely busy on Monday and we received a lot of positive feedback from the local residents and tourists.

“It was fantastic to see so many people that have waited for us to open.”

Louise also owns the Waterfront Restaurant, so has experience with hospitality in the town.

Equi’s ice cream served at Scoop in Anstruther

Customers can choose from a wide variety of flavours from award-winning Equi’s – from classics like chocolate and vanilla to cherry mania, Isle of Skye sea salt and caramel, lemon meringue and cookie monster.

The businesswoman added: “We’ve had the idea to open the ice cream parlour for a while following the closure of one in the town.

“You could say there was a gap in the market.

Inside Scoop ice cream parlour in Anstruther
Inside the new ice cream shop. Image: Scoop

“It was a long time coming however as we were held up getting our electricity meter installed.

“I’m delighted to finally open.”

Residents have expressed their delight at the opening of Scoop.

‘Very tasty ice cream’

Posting on Facebook, one local said: “Will be sampling some ice cream next week, yum.”

Another wrote: “Very tasty ice cream, especially the chocolate!”

Scoop has filled one of the units previously occupied by the Boathouse which was split into two new food venues following its closure last year.

The ice cream shop adds to the award-winning food offering elsewhere in the town, including the famous Anstruther Fish Bar.

