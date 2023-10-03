‘Famous’ Dundee Indian restaurant to reopen under new management

A “famous” Indian restaurant in Dundee is set to reopen under new management.

Alamgir Hossain has taken over Dil’Se on Perth Road.

The restaurant, a popular choice with diners for several years in the city, closed back in February.

Dil’Se was then put up for sale.

However Alamgir, who already owns Indos Indian restaurant in Broughty Ferry, and Beans & Berries on Commercial Street in Dundee city centre, is now reviving the brand.

He says the fact Dil’Se has been an established business in the West End was a “major attraction”.

Delight at reopening of Dil’Se restaurant in Dundee

The Stobswell resident said: “I was surprised to hear when the business closed, it is a famous business.

“There have been ongoing discussions for the last few months and we’re delighted to get the deal over the line.

“We are keeping the name as we feel this was already a well-established Indian restaurant.

“This is a move-in-ready building in the West End, which was a major attraction for us.

“We are looking to serve Indian and world street food on a modern plate.

“Our timelines are to get it reopen in early November and offer diners a chance for Christmas parties and bookings.

“We will still be needing to do a freshen-up of the inside but we can’t wait to welcome diners back inside.”

It is expected the restaurant will create between eight and 10 jobs.

Restaurant owner plans separate Perth Road takeaway

Meanwhile, Alamgir also has plans to open a new takeaway at another location on Perth Road.

Grub Hub will move into the former Maj Masala site, offering gourmet burgers and street food.

It is expected the business will open in the coming weeks.

Alamgir added: “There is still a bit of work to be done but we’re extremely excited about the venture.”

The news comes as a former Dundee bar is set to reopen just off Westport in Dundee.

MasterChef star Dean Banks is reviving the name Temple Lane on the former Tom’s Bar site.