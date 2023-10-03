‘Famous’ Dundee Indian restaurant to reopen under new management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

‘Famous’ Dundee Indian restaurant to reopen under new management

Alamgir Hossain is taking over Dil'Se on Perth Road.

By James Simpson
Dil'Se Indian restaurant on Perth Road, Dundee, which is reopening
Dil'Se on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A “famous” Indian restaurant in Dundee is set to reopen under new management.

Alamgir Hossain has taken over Dil’Se on Perth Road.

The restaurant, a popular choice with diners for several years in the city, closed back in February.

Dil’Se was then put up for sale.

However Alamgir, who already owns Indos Indian restaurant in Broughty Ferry, and Beans & Berries on Commercial Street in Dundee city centre, is now reviving the brand.

He says the fact Dil’Se has been an established business in the West End was a “major attraction”.

Delight at reopening of Dil’Se restaurant in Dundee

The Stobswell resident said: “I was surprised to hear when the business closed, it is a famous business.

“There have been ongoing discussions for the last few months and we’re delighted to get the deal over the line.

“We are keeping the name as we feel this was already a well-established Indian restaurant.

“This is a move-in-ready building in the West End, which was a major attraction for us.

Alomgir Hosain, who is reopening Dil'Se Indian restaurant on Perth Road, Dundee
Alamgir Hossain. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“We are looking to serve Indian and world street food on a modern plate.

“Our timelines are to get it reopen in early November and offer diners a chance for Christmas parties and bookings.

“We will still be needing to do a freshen-up of the inside but we can’t wait to welcome diners back inside.”

It is expected the restaurant will create between eight and 10 jobs.

Restaurant owner plans separate Perth Road takeaway

Meanwhile, Alamgir also has plans to open a new takeaway at another location on Perth Road.

Grub Hub will move into the former Maj Masala site, offering gourmet burgers and street food.

It is expected the business will open in the coming weeks.

Alamgir added: “There is still a bit of work to be done but we’re extremely excited about the venture.”

The news comes as a former Dundee bar is set to reopen just off Westport in Dundee.

MasterChef star Dean Banks is reviving the name Temple Lane on the former Tom’s Bar site.

More from Food & Drink

Ross McGregor and Dean Banks ahead of opening new Dundee cocktail bar Temple Lane
MasterChef star Dean Banks behind new cocktail bar in Dundee
Dundee Cocktail Week will return in 2023
Dundee Cocktail Week 2023: All you need to know
Erin, Derek and Calum Alexander harvesting onions at Bellfield Organic Nursery.
Made in Perthshire: Bellfield Organic Nursery delivers 700 fruit & veg boxes a week
Owen Foster, owner of Owen's Angus Jams and Foster's Farm Shop and Cafe.
Rising Star: Rugby mad Angus jam maker Owen is sick of sticky stereotypes
Snooker balls and cue on a snooker table.
Your guide to 4 must-visit live sports bars in Fife
Aeble cider shop, which will open a bar area, in Anstruther
Fife cider shop to open bar area
Post Thumbnail
Fonab Castle's Sandemans Restaurant: Seven wonders served up for top-class dining
Fish and chips at the Railway Tavern in Strathmiglo.
Restaurant review: Super service and perfect pub grub at Railway Tavern in Strathmiglo
Great British Bake Off contestant Nicky, from Dundee
Meet the Dundee contestant aiming for Great British Bake Off glory
A Popeyes sign
New plans emerge for Popeyes and Costa Coffee in Glenrothes

Conversation