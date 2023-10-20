Drive-Thru Review: What did we think of Dundee’s new Greggs?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drive-Thru Review: What did we think of Dundee’s new Greggs?

What did Joanna think of her first ever steak bake and did Maria's first pumpkin spice latte live up to the hype?

By Maria Gran

With more than a month since Dundee’s first drive-through Greggs opened, it was high time we put it to the test.

The chain’s newest location at The Stack Retail Park is Dundee’s eighth branch, but the first where you can order from your car.

Joanna and I are no strangers to a wee trip to Greggs, though as big sausage roll fans (normal for Joanna, vegan for me) we decided to branch out this time.

We headed up to Lochee early lunchtime on a Thursday and found the drive-through quiet. Perfect for two hungry journalists.

Ordering was quick, and the menu was right in front of us at the ordering point. It was actually my first time in a drive-through and this made the experience less stressful.

Steak bake

While it was my first time in a drive-through, it was Joanna’s first ever steak bake. How she’s never had this absolute Greggs staple is beyond me.

It’s not fresh out the oven, but is still slightly warm. Overall, she thought it was pretty good, though she described the filling as “dog food-ish”, which doesn’t sound all too appealing.

A Greggs steak bake resting on top of its paper bag.
Joanna’s first ever steak bake from Greggs.

Inside the pastry there’s chunks of meat and gravy, and she likened the flavour to meat pie. It was a bit salty, but “the actual meat is quite succulent” she also said.

Overall, it didn’t sound like a horrible first experience and at £2.25 it’s good value.

Joanna: 3/5

Sausage, bean and cheese melt

This was like breakfast wrapped in puff pastry. The inside was full of baked beans and a few bits of veggie sausage, and it cost the same as the meat bake at £2.25.

A sausage, bean and cheese melt from Greggs sticking up from its wrapper
My golden sausage, bean and cheese melt looked stunning in the sunshine.

I wasn’t getting much cheese, so the baked beans provided most of the flavour on this one. The pastry was slighty dry, which was thankfully offset by the filling.

On my next trip to Greggs I will probably go back to my normal order of a vegan sausage roll.

Maria: 3/5

Cheese and honey mustard toastie

As the bakes aren’t guaranteed to be hot, we make sure to order one item from the hot food menu as well. Our £3.45 toastie had mature cheddar and honey mustard mayo inside, and was topped with béchamel sauce.

A Greggs cheese and honey mustard toastie.
The cheese and honey mustard toastie neither wowed nor disappointed us.

It wasn’t loaded with filling, but the honey mustard came through nicely and went well with the cheese. The crunchy – and slightly dry – toastie didn’t blow us away, but is a perfectly decent choice.

Joanna: 2.5/5

Maria: 2.5/5

Pumpkin spice latte

Joanna expected this to be autumn in a cup, sadly it was anything but. There was no pumpkin spice coming through this latte, it just tasted like a sugary coffee.

Our disappointing reaction to the pumpkin spice latte
Our reactions to the pumpkin spice latte were not great.

The real shocker here is that a regular pumpkin spice latte was £2.75, a whole 50p more than our bakes. You’re better off spending your money on food or a normal latte.

Joanna: 1/5

Maria: 1.5/5

Sticky toffee muffin

Our lunch ended on a high with the sticky toffee muffin. It was perfectly baked, soft and had a gooey centre.

A sticky toffee muffin
The sticky toffee muffin was a great end to our lunch.

I’m not a huge sticky toffee pudding fan (sorry everyone), but this delicious, caramelly muffin I could eat every day.

Joanna: 5/5

Maria: 5/5

