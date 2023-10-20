Drive-Thru Review: What did we think of Dundee’s new Greggs?

With more than a month since Dundee’s first drive-through Greggs opened, it was high time we put it to the test.

The chain’s newest location at The Stack Retail Park is Dundee’s eighth branch, but the first where you can order from your car.

Joanna and I are no strangers to a wee trip to Greggs, though as big sausage roll fans (normal for Joanna, vegan for me) we decided to branch out this time.

We headed up to Lochee early lunchtime on a Thursday and found the drive-through quiet. Perfect for two hungry journalists.

Ordering was quick, and the menu was right in front of us at the ordering point. It was actually my first time in a drive-through and this made the experience less stressful.

Steak bake

While it was my first time in a drive-through, it was Joanna’s first ever steak bake. How she’s never had this absolute Greggs staple is beyond me.

It’s not fresh out the oven, but is still slightly warm. Overall, she thought it was pretty good, though she described the filling as “dog food-ish”, which doesn’t sound all too appealing.

Inside the pastry there’s chunks of meat and gravy, and she likened the flavour to meat pie. It was a bit salty, but “the actual meat is quite succulent” she also said.

Overall, it didn’t sound like a horrible first experience and at £2.25 it’s good value.

Joanna: 3/5

Sausage, bean and cheese melt

This was like breakfast wrapped in puff pastry. The inside was full of baked beans and a few bits of veggie sausage, and it cost the same as the meat bake at £2.25.

I wasn’t getting much cheese, so the baked beans provided most of the flavour on this one. The pastry was slighty dry, which was thankfully offset by the filling.

On my next trip to Greggs I will probably go back to my normal order of a vegan sausage roll.

Maria: 3/5

Cheese and honey mustard toastie

As the bakes aren’t guaranteed to be hot, we make sure to order one item from the hot food menu as well. Our £3.45 toastie had mature cheddar and honey mustard mayo inside, and was topped with béchamel sauce.

It wasn’t loaded with filling, but the honey mustard came through nicely and went well with the cheese. The crunchy – and slightly dry – toastie didn’t blow us away, but is a perfectly decent choice.

Joanna: 2.5/5

Maria: 2.5/5

Pumpkin spice latte

Joanna expected this to be autumn in a cup, sadly it was anything but. There was no pumpkin spice coming through this latte, it just tasted like a sugary coffee.

The real shocker here is that a regular pumpkin spice latte was £2.75, a whole 50p more than our bakes. You’re better off spending your money on food or a normal latte.

Joanna: 1/5

Maria: 1.5/5

Sticky toffee muffin

Our lunch ended on a high with the sticky toffee muffin. It was perfectly baked, soft and had a gooey centre.

I’m not a huge sticky toffee pudding fan (sorry everyone), but this delicious, caramelly muffin I could eat every day.

Joanna: 5/5

Maria: 5/5